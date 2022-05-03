118 S&P 1500 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats - 10 May Buys

RPFerreira/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

Most of this collection of 118 S&P 1500 Composite Index high yield dividend (HYD) aristocrats is too pricey to justify their skinny dividends. However, five of the top ten, and five more outside the top ten, live up to the dogcatcher ideal of paying annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their single share prices.

The ten Dogcatcher Ideal HYD aristocrats show annual yields (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single-share prices at this time. They are:

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN), Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG), Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), Amcor PLC (AMCR), UGI Corp. (UGI), Old Republic International Corp. (ORI), Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI), and MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU).

As we are now beyond two years removed from the anniversary of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up those ten lingering top yield HYD aristocrat dogs is at hand... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of those you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 14.58% To 43.34% Top Ten HYD Aristocrat Net Gains To May 2023

Four of the ten top HYD Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, this yield-based March 28 forecast for Aristocrats (as graded by Brokers) was 40% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of these highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, produced the 2022-23 data points for the projections below. Note: target prices from lone analysts were not used. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 28, 2023, were:

YCharts.com

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) was projected to net $433.36, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% greater than the market as a whole.

MDU Resources Group Inc. netted $338.58 based on a median target price estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

V.F. Corp. (VFC) was projected to net $331.54, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

UGI Corp. was projected to net $290.62, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. was projected to net $263.44, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Franklin Resources Inc. was projected to net $252.43 based on target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 14% greater than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc. was projected to net $222.70, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% greater than the market as a whole.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) was projected to net $169.72, based on a median of target estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% greater than the market as a whole.

United Bankshares Inc. was projected to net $164.91 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% greater than the market as a whole.

3M Co. (MMM) was projected to net $145.76, based on the median target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 26.13% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta ranking showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 3% greater than the market as a whole.

dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

Top 50 HY Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Targets

YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a measure of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. These broker estimates can be seen as the emotional component (as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below). As noted above, these scores may also be regarded as a contrarian.

Top 50 HY Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The May Dogs Of The HY Dividend Aristocrats

Top ten HYD Aristocrats selected 4/28/22 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. In first place was the technology sector Aristocrat, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) [1].

Two real estate representatives placed second and seventh, National Retail Properties Inc. [2] and Realty Income Corp. (O) [7].

Three consumer cyclical representatives took the third, eighth, and tenth places, Leggett & Platt Inc. [3], 3M Co. [8], and Amcor PLC [10].

Thereafter, two financial services firms placed fourth and sixth, Franklin Resources Inc. [4] and United Bankshares Inc. [6].

Then, in fifth, one healthcare representative in the top ten was placed, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) [5].

Finally, a lone energy representative in the top ten showed up in ninth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [9]. This completed the pre-May S&P 1500 Composite High Yield Dividend Aristocrats top-ten, by yield.

YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten HYD Aristocrats Showed 11.61% To 40.81% Upsides To May 2023; (31) On The Downside Were Five -2.22% to -11.99% Losers

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" measure of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price-target-estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 18.15% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced, of Top Ten High Yield Dividend Aristocrats To May 2023

Ten top HYD Aristocrats were culled by yield for their quarterly update. Yield (dividend/price) results, verified by YCharts, did the ranking.

YCharts.com

As noted above, the top ten HYD Aristocrats selected on 4/28/22 represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield HY Dividend Aristocrats (32) Delivering 16.57% Vs. (33) 14.03% Net Gains by All Ten, Come May 2023

YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten HY Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted (by analyst 1-year targets) to deliver 18.15% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest-priced Aristocrats top-yield stock, Franklin Resources Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.24%.

YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats as of April 28 were: Amcor PLC, Franklin Resources, United Bankshares Inc., Leggett & Platt Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., with prices ranging from $12.14 to $44.43

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats as of April 28 were: National Retail Properties Inc., Realty Income Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., International Business Machines Corp., 3M Co., whose prices ranged from $45.80 to $147.14.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the ten stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The ten Dogcatcher Ideal HYD Aristos show annual yields (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single-share prices at this time. They are: National Retail Properties Inc., Leggett & Platt Inc., Franklin Resources Inc., United Bankshares Inc., Amcor PLC, UGI Corp., Old Republic International Corp., Telephone and Data Systems Inc., South Jersey Industries Inc., and MDU Resources Group Inc.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Top HYD Aristocrat Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

YCharts.com

Since three of the top ten Aristocrats shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those three plus seven at current prices. Fair pricing, when all ten top dogs conform to the ideal, is displayed in the middle chart. Finally, the dollar and percentage differences between current and fair prices are documented in the bottom chart.

S&P 1500 HYD Aristocrats Alphabetically by Ticker Symbol

YCharts.com

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog art: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com