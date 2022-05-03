BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the autumn of October 2020, I believed that Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) was struggling along. At the time the company had just reported its results for the fiscal year 2020, being a broken book year of course.

The company guided for modest growth for 2021, comforting given the uncertainty induced by the pandemic. This inherent uncertainty of the outlook and reliance of earnings growth to materialize in the second half of 2021, made me a bit cautious.

Former Take

While Walgreens was set to be a prime beneficiary of the pandemic conditions, that was not necessarily the case, as the pandemic hurt some activities of the business and resulted in some margin pressure as well, even for some activities which has seen a lift in demand.

The company posted a small increase in full year sales to $139.5 billion at the time. The vast majority of the activities are comprised out of US retail operations, responsible for nearly $108 billion in sales. This was complemented by a $10 billion international retail business and $24 billion wholesale operations, ahead of some intercompany eliminations.

The company posted GAAP earnings of just half a billion and adjusted earnings of $4.2 billion, down from $5.5 billion in the year before. The gap between the GAAP earnings and the adjusted earnings per share number of $4.74 per share was huge, as most of the gap is explained by goodwill impairment charges, accompanied by acquisition-related costs, transformation costs, LIFO charges and some other charges.

Net debt stood at $15.2 billion, but that excludes a $7.3 billion equity stake in AmerisourceBergen (ABC). With EBITDA pegged around the $7 billion mark, leverage was very manageable, yet the ability to deleverage is modest with earnings being quite adjusted, as the dividend of $1.87 per share impairs the ability to deleverage as well.

All of this was quite comforting with the company guiding for a low single digit increase in adjusted earnings per share as shares traded at non-demanding valuations of around $38 per share at the time. The valuation argument, and perhaps monetization of the Amerisource deal and/or strategic deal around the international/Boots business provided potential triggers down the road.

What Happened?

2021 has been a hugely active year. In the first week of the year, Walgreens reached a deal with AmerisourceBergen to sell its stake in the Alliance Healthcare business in a $6.5 billion deal. Alongside solid results in the first two quarters of the year, the company hiked the adjusted earnings per share guidance, now seeing mid to high single digit earnings per share growth, as the earnings guidance was hiked again alongside the third quarter results, with earnings growth seen around 10%. By October of the year, the company posted its full year results with revenues posted at $132.5 billion which is up 10% on the year, but of course adjusted for the Amerisource deal as reported revenues in dollar terms were down slightly.

Adjusted earnings were posted at $4.91 per share, again adjusted for quite a few items, with net debt down to $7.8 billion following the deal with Amerisource, as we have to realize that the company still holds an equity stake in the company with a value equal to roughly this number. With the business being simplified a bit, leverage down and earnings up, shares rallied to the $50 mark, as I held onto a minor position given the fat dividends, and prospects for valuation and multiple inflation.

I however cut out of the position alongside the 2021 earnings release, as the company announced a huge $5.2 billion investment in VillageMD at the time, to increase the number of co-located primary care practices to 600 in the US by 2025. This is a huge deal tag for a business which generated just over $1.3 billion in sales as the deal was quite significant, and was actually worrying me a bit. While the direction of strategic travel seems alright, it is the huge sums being invested and concerns on the valuation which raise some questions.

Since the turn of the year 2021 to 2022, shares have come a bit under pressure, down from the $50 mark to $42 now. This is despite a solid first quarter earnings report for the fiscal year 2022, as the company upped the 2022 earnings guidance from flattish earnings to low single digit growth in terms of adjusted earnings per share, as the company reiterated the guidance at the end of March when the company announced its second quarter results.

These results contain a lot of moving parts as the investments into VillageMD and Shields resulted in the company consolidating these activities, as Covid-19 related activities likely decline and reverse here. Net debt has inched up to $11.4 billion following the VillageMD investment, yet this number is set to fall following the completion of the strategic orientation for the Boots business. That deal could fetch 6 billion pounds in proceeds according to various news outlets, at just over $7 billion in dollar terms.

What Now?

Reality is that Walgreens is still a dividend aristocrat, currently paying a 4.5% dividend yield, as adjusted earnings multiples are very low at just around 8 times and leverage is much more modest following recent actions. While the earnings multiple is very low and non-demanding, these are adjusted earnings with quite some adjustments being made and these adjustments being structural and sometimes cash in nature as well.

Of course the company is simplifying things, certainly if the Boots activities are sold, but the overall transformation still has to take place, a gradual transformation from the retail business to more healthcare operations like the investments into Shield and VillageMD, which will take years to pay-off.

Hence, there are many, many moving parts here and while I am happy to initiate a position again in the forties (after cutting out of my position at the $50 mark last year), I fail to have conviction as the retail transformation will take many years and is quite uncertain of course. This makes me still very constructive on the valuation, but much more cautious than I have been in the past here.