Investment Thesis

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) reports Q1 2022 that were exactly as expected, awesome. Not only has Nutrien raised its 2022 EBITDA guidance by 47%, but it has been aggressive in returning capital to shareholders.

For 2022 as a whole, Nutrien is intent on repurchasing shares and paying out a dividend that offers shareholders an approximate 5.4% yield.

I argue that paying 3x this year's EBITDA is a very compelling investment. Note, that this multiple adjusts for FX.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Remain Strong

Last month I wrote an article titled, Nutrien Stock Is Likely Going To Blow Past Analysts' Estimates.

At the time, we didn't really know how things would unfold. Now, over the past month, we have so much more visibility.

Not only do we know that Nutrien's prospects are going to remain strong during 2022, but more and more evidence leads us to believe that 2023 is going to be notably strong too.

And what's the most important consideration? Nutrien has raised its 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance by 47% since Q4 2021 earnings were announced. And how much has the stock moved since all this happened?

Depending on how the stock opens we are talking about single-digit returns on a stock that has incredibly strong prospects! Basically, not to toot my own horn, but I laid out the bull case over a month ago. Yet, Nutrien's stock has frustratingly barely moved. Can you imagine this?

Why Nutrien? Why Now?

The longer I invest, the more impatient I become. Yet, after listening to the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)(BRK.A) meeting, I'm reminded so clearly of the importance of thinking long-term.

For me, this comes at a particularly important time, when Berkshire is once again trouncing the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past five years. And they said that Warren Buffett had lost his touch and that a newer manager with an eye for disruptive technologies should be our new mentor... Bless us Father for we have sinned.

Moving on, this is the thesis we need to accept. Russia and Belarus together export more than 40% of the global potash supply. With Russian sanctions, this has essentially been cut from the market. This has left fertilizer companies scrambling to produce more fertilizer to benefit from higher fertilizer prices.

But this is the problem. European peers have to manufacture fertilizer with crippling energy prices. This becomes uneconomical for them to ramp up production.

And the last piece of the puzzle, food prices broadly are rapidly rising. I'm not only referring to wheat, corn, and soybeans. I'm talking about everything. Altogether this leads to massive demand from farmers, eager to get hold of fertilizer to maximize crop yields.

So you have really high demand, together with low inventory.

I've taken the graphic above from Mosaic, but the same applies to Nutrien.

What we have is North American companies very well positioned from both lower energy costs and higher potash and phosphate prices, in a time when channel inventory is incredibly low.

With all this working together in Nutrien's favor.

Now, Nutrien has raised its EBITDA guidance by more than 45% at the high end of its guidance. Obviously, Nutrien was always planning to, at some point in 2022, raise its EBITDA guidance.

But I'm reasonably confident that Nutrien didn't expect that within 60 days of reporting their Q4 2021 results, they would raise their guidance as aggressively as they have. Even if we account for some lowballing of estimates.

Capital Returns to Shareholders

Nutrien has returned to shareholders $740 million via share repurchases during the first four months of this year.

However, keep in mind, that the results that we are seeing from Nutrien are nearly all a reflection of what would have happened despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Because these events only started to materialize towards the end of the quarter.

This implies that Nutrien is now in a position to meaningfully increase its capital return program.

Consequently, Nutrien has signaled its intention to return to shareholders $2 billion. If we adjust its market cap to Canadian dollars, this equals an approximate 3.6% return via share repurchases.

Further, investors also get approximately a 1.8% yield from dividends. Altogether shareholders will get approximately 5.4% total yield via repurchases and dividends.

NTR Stock Valuation -- Still Very Cheap

The most bearish consideration any investor can bring to the argument is that Nutrien has seen its share price increase substantially in the past three months, therefore it must be fully priced.

To that, I remark that the stock is now priced at approximately 3x this year's adjusted EBITDA (FX adjusted).

And to that argument bears note that this must be the going ''multiple'' for this fertilizer, I push back to my discussion earlier. In the past 60 days alone, Nutrien has raised its EBITDA by 47%.

As it stands right now, the stock hasn't moved up by 50%, then surely the stock is not fully pricing in the new outlook for the company.

The Bottom Line

We are now in a very interesting part of the cycle. We are on the cusp of seeing just how strongly Nutrien and other fertilizer companies are going to benefit from higher potash and phosphate prices.

And the only thing that bears can say is that the stock has rallied so meaningfully that it must therefore be overdue for a pull back.

My best advice is don't look back to a company's share price to be indicative of where the share price is headed. As long as you are only paying around low single digits to EBITDA and collecting around 5.4% yield from repurchases and dividends, you can afford to take a position and stick around for the ride.

To preempt your question, I don't own stock here. I own stock in Intrepid Potash (IPI). Since I believe that Intrepid is even more compelling than Nutrien. That doesn't mean I'm right. But that's where my own capital is headed. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.