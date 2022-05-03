onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) posted a very strong first quarter without the help of a winter storm in the current year. Just about everyone remembers winter storm URI and all the help that gave chunks of the industry when the first quarter was reported. Good management will note something like that and have an answer by the time the next fiscal year comes around. In this case, a small, conservative acquisition, is likely to do the job when combined with the capital projects. Earnings were very unlikely to sink back to pre-storm levels because there is that rising dividend record with a continuing strong balance sheet to think about.

Another key concept is that this company posted decent income without the use of excess financial leverage. The company has one of the highest debt ratings in the industry. There is very little in preferred claims between the common units and the debt. Therefore, that debt rating applies to the common units (as being investment grade). Sometimes there is a lot between the debt and the common units. Then the market can infer that the units are not investment grade.

Energy Transfer (ET) is a company with a whole lot of preferred in between the debt and the common units. When this company reports the first quarter earnings, investors need to realize that the preferred needs to be added to the debt for common holders to calculate the financial leverage due to superior claims on the assets. The latest quarterly report showed about $6 billion of preferred stock and roughly $49 billion of debt. The two combined are more than 8 times a projected cash flow of roughly $7 billion.

Energy Transfer also made an acquisition that will likely increase that projected cash flow. However, it is not going to increase the cash flow anything close to the ratios shown by Enterprise Products Partners. Both acquisitions made by both companies are relatively small for the size of the companies. Therefore, cash flow will change somewhat from those acquisitions. But the acquisitions will not be game changers.

In contrast, Enterprise Products Partners reported more than $8 billion of cash flow in the past 12 months from operating activities but the total debt amounted to less than $30 billion. This partnership has nowhere near the amount of preferred and far less debt for the cash flow. That makes Enterprise Products partners a far cheaper investment when one considers the cash flow generated by operating activities. The strong first quarter performance replaces the "bonus of storm Uri" with a nearly equally strong performance without that storm help.

Even though both companies have investment grade rated debt, clearly Enterprise Products Partners is financially far less leveraged and therefore financially safer when considering the superior claims to assets above the common units. The balance sheet is also far less complicated and much easier to analyze.

Enterprise Products Partners Common Unit Price And Key Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha Website May 2, 2022)

Since the industry low reached in fiscal year 2020 during the shutdown, this company stock has appreciated, and the distribution has increased a little bit. In fact on the company website, this partnership has a long history of increasing the distribution. The recent acquisition lends some growth potential at a time when the midstream industry is filling up excess capacity while waiting for the next inevitable expansion cycle. Notice that the common unit price has nearly reached the levels shown before the shutdown in 2020.

Management has repaid debt to a level far below what was needed to maintain the investment grade rating. At the same time, the distribution coverage indicates a fair amount of cash flow available to invest in the business. That means that the company has an unusual amount of flexibility to finance all capital investments with as much debt as management is comfortable with while increasing the distribution in the future. The debt ratio can clearly increase quite a bit as Energy Transfer has demonstrated while keeping that coveted investment grade rating.

Some would argue that the common unit price has "gone nowhere" lately when reviewing the five-year period. That is a fair enough statement as the last five years have been a challenge. It needs to be noted as well that 2015 was the end of a cyclical boom period whereas now the industry is moving far into a cyclical recovery. So, the period shown is not quite "apples-to-apples". Cyclical stocks need to be compared to progress made where the starting and ending points are at the same part of the cycle. Nonetheless, the performance shown above is decent when considering all the industry challenges in the last few years.

Energy Transfer Common Unit History And Key Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha Website May 2, 2022.)

Energy Transfer common units, on the other hand, have never really recovered to the previous prices before the 2020 shutdown. Shareholders also endured a 50% distribution cut that has recently been partially restored in steps.

Despite the fact that management made statements about debt repayments, a partial reorganization of the balance sheet led to the preferred stock consolidation that was not the case in the previous fiscal year. That masked the potential financial progress management stated. It also points to the complicated nature of the Energy Transfer balance sheet. This company has consolidated and unconsolidated entities. So, it is hard for an outsider like an investor to analyze the true financial situation. That includes the riskiness of payments made from subsidiaries because it is unknown the financial situation of unconsolidated subsidiaries until they become consolidated (if it happens).

It should be noted that Energy Transfer management is bullish about the future of the common. In the eyes of management, the future will be far better than the past and the common will not be declining in the future. The distribution restoration and growth is a top priority. Now how much of that will happen is up to the investor to decide as it is with any investment.

With a company like Enterprise Products Partners, the far lower financial leverage makes subsidiary payments and risk far less of an issue. Oftentimes, the market assumes a similar financial structure of the subsidiaries comparable to what it sees on the balance sheet. That may or may not be the case. But it is likely to result in a higher cash flow valuation (due to perceived higher reliability) for Enterprise Products Partners.

Summary

The net result of the last few years is that Enterprise Products Partners units dropped far less and soon recovered from the drop during the pandemic with a small increase in distribution. The financial leverage of Energy Transfer has so far not worked in favor of the investor.

That should point to a priority of Energy Transfer to reduce the debt and preferred a lot rather than gradually increasing the distribution. No company should continue with a strategy that has not worked for the common unit holders over several years as shown above. Some would think the pace of deleveraging is too slow given the common unit history.

Despite some partial restorations of the distribution cut, Energy Transfer remains far more financially leveraged without any specific (as in steps taken and measures used) management guidance as to how the future will be materially better than what happened in the past. Management will be reporting results soon and investors need to ask management some hard questions about future strategy that will improve future common performance. Without concrete steps, managements tend to repeat past performance. It takes a management that makes a blunt appraisal of the past and where specific change will happen to make the future different from the past.

A prime example of a management that was specific and cleaned up a big mess has to be EQT (EQT) management. I covered in several articles (of which one is here) where management came in with a 100 day plan and a lot more along with specific goals spelled out to shareholders and then followed up with still more plans to rapidly transform a fairly large company.

The contrast of the job that management is doing with EQT could not be more stark when compared to the management at Energy Transfer. Along with that came several blunt pronouncements when EQT management flat out stated they made a mistake, which I also covered, and then noted the corrections. Any time management states they made an error and then tells shareholders they will fix it, then I like the chances of future success. In the meantime, I am still waiting to hear something similar from Energy Transfer management and it is likely to be a very long wait.

Enterprise Products Partners management has made a small conservative acquisition that will add some growth potential to an already generous distribution. That distribution has never been cut despite the challenges of the pandemic and remains well covered. The chances of another distribution increase have risen because of a relatively conservative acquisition. Income investors can rest "relatively" assured that the string of distribution increases accompanied by some business growth will continue. The chances of a permanent principal loss are small while the average expected return for investors is in the low teens for income and capital appreciation. This is why these units at current prices are still very appealing as an income investment.