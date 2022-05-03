GCShutter/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

After lifting their dividends late in 2021, United States Steel (NYSE:X) flagged share buybacks heading into 2022 that made for a very high 10%+ shareholder yield but given their notoriously volatile industry that suffers from cyclical highs and lows, I was still not buying their shares, as my previous article discussed. Thanks to their following extremely strong financial performance, it sees their shareholder returns heading through the roof, proverbially speaking. This sees their upcoming share buybacks outpacing their free cash flow, thereby boosting their otherwise very low dividend yield of 0.67% to an eye-grabbing massive 20%+ shareholder yield, as discussed within this follow-up analysis that also reviews their subsequently released results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

After already seeing their operating cash flow surge to an amazing $2.605b during the first nine months of 2021, the commodity rally sent their full-year results surging even higher with their operating cash flow ending the year at an extremely strong $4.09b. Apart from representing an acceleration versus the first nine months of 2021, this completely amazing change of fortune eclipses anything in their history whilst sitting at a seldom-seen near 3000% higher year-on-year versus their operating cash flow of only a relatively tiny $138m during 2020.

Thankfully their booming cash flow performance continued into 2022 with the first quarter seeing operating cash flow of $771m, which is almost seven times higher year-on-year versus their previous result of $111m. Despite already being very impressive and leaving $422m of free cash flow, their operating cash flow would have been even higher at a massive $1.12b for the first quarter of 2022 if not for their relatively large working capital build of $349m. Despite their extremely strong cash flow performance, it was rather surprising that their share buybacks were only $123m during the first quarter of 2022 after having conducted $150m during the fourth quarter of 2021, although when looking ahead, they are dramatically ramping up their share buybacks to exceed their upcoming quarterly free cash flow, as per the commentary from management included below.

“With our capital allocation objectives met, we expect to meaningfully increase our stock buybacks in the second quarter. We currently expect to return cash in excess of our currently projected second quarter free cash flow generation and we’ll continue to take advantage of our dislocated valuation.”

-United States Steel Q1 2022 Conference Call.

Whilst their exact level remains to be seen, this broad guidance nevertheless sees their shareholder returns heading through the roof. Even if their relatively large working capital build is ignored, their free cash flow of $422m for the first quarter of 2022 still provides a very strong baseline for expectations. Even though their free cash flow during subsequent quarters remains to be seen and may vary, this would see slightly over 5% of their shares removed from markets given their current market capitalization of approximately $8b, which once annualized, equates to a massive 20%+ shareholder yield. Since they are directing more cash to shareholder returns than generated via free cash flow, it will obviously impose a cost upon their financial position.

Following their extremely strong end to 2021 and subsequently continued strength throughout the first quarter of 2022, their net debt plunged to only $1.111b versus its level of $2.289b at the end of the third quarter of 2021 when conducting the previous analysis and thus far exceeding my expectations that their share buybacks would see their net debt broadly unchanged. Meanwhile, their cash balance also continued swelling to $2.866b and thus apart from boosting their liquidity, it also leaves plenty of additional capital readily accessible for their upcoming massive share buybacks.

Even though they have plenty of additional capital on hand, it does not automatically make their very massive share buybacks necessarily safe but thankfully, after seeing their net debt plunge, it leaves their leverage within the very low territory. Apart from their net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow of only a mere 0.21 and 0.25 respectively, which are very easily under the applicable threshold of 1.00, their gearing ratio also decreased significantly since conducting the previous analysis following the third quarter of 2021. At the time, their gearing ratio was a moderate 22.23%, which subsequently decreased to only a very low 10.28%, given their equity of $9.698b and net debt of $1.111b.

Normally I would not necessarily place any weighting upon their gearing ratio but since their earnings have increased so dramatically on the back of this unprecedented commodities boom, it warrants an alternative approach by assessing their leverage against the value of their balance sheet equity. Unlike previously, thankfully this approach now confirms that their leverage is within the very low territory and thus leaves their financial position very healthy. Whilst their leverage will likely end up higher once completing these massive share buybacks, there are no reasons for concern in the short-term providing that their liquidity is supportive.

Thanks to their cash balance swelling, it now sees their current ratio at 1.90 and their cash ratio at 0.65, which represent their highest results in recent history since at least the end of 2019. Since they also have access to a further $2.443b of liquidity across their three credit facilities, which is comparable in size to their cash balance, they can safely fund their upcoming massive share buybacks but once completed, it will be important to reassess the impact and their remaining ability to endure the usual volatility of the steel industry. Following a series of debt repayments and refinancing during 2021, they no longer face any material debt maturities until 2026 at the earliest, as the table included below displays.

Conclusion

I suspect back during the infamously severe downturn of 2020, no one expected that only one year later their operating cash flow would surge near 3000% higher but thanks to this unprecedented boom, they have enjoyed such fortunes. Thanks to sending their net debt plunging, they can safely send their shareholder returns heading through the roof with share buybacks outpacing their upcoming free cash flow. Despite creating prospects for a massive 20%+ shareholder yield, which would normally see a buy rating, once again, I am still not buying given the focus on share buybacks over dividends and thus believe that maintaining my hold rating is appropriate. Since their share price already rallied over 300% since the downturn during 2020, the risk of these massive share buybacks being conducted towards their cyclical top offsets their otherwise very desirable size.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from United States Steel’s SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.