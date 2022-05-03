J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I am recommending investing in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) for two main reasons:

It is a good inflation hedge based on Warren Buffett's criteria for an inflation-beating company.

It is a fundamentally strong company that is currently trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value

GNRC can be viewed as comprising of 2 divisions - the legacy power generation business and the new energy technology solutions business. The main profit contributor currently is the legacy power generation business. The new energy technology business despite using up slightly more than 1/3 of the consolidated total assets is not contributing to the current bottom line.

The market is currently pricing GNRC as if the new energy technology business is not worth anything. Furthermore, it is pricing GNRC legacy power generation business very conservatively. As such, there is a sufficient margin of safety at the current price.

Buffett's criteria for inflation beating companies

Over the years Warren Buffett has made several comments on the types of businesses to invest in during inflationary periods.

"The best businesses during inflation are the businesses that you buy once and then you don't have to keep making capital investments subsequently," 2015 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders' meeting. "… must have two characteristics: (1) an ability to increase prices rather easily… without fear of significant loss of either market share or unit volume, and (2) an ability to accommodate large dollar volume increases in business… with only minor additional investment of capital." 1981 letter to shareholders.

(Source: both quotes were taken from an article in Market Watch)

In the context of fundamental analysis, I would translate the above into the following:

The company must have pricing power. One sign of this is a "stable" gross profit margin over a long period.

The ROE should be higher than the expected inflation rate.

The company should have low capital needs. One sign of this is a low reinvestment rate. I defined Reinvestment = CAPEX - Depreciation & Amortization + Net Working Capital. The reinvestment rate = Reinvestment / EBIT(1-tax)

GNRC meets Buffett's inflation criteria

I would argue that GNRC meets all the 3 Buffet's inflation-beating criteria. Table 1 summarizes the historical performance of GNRC for the 3 metrics.

Table 1: GNRC Performance (Author from SEC Filings)

Notes to Table 1.

(a) I have a defined CAPEX and increased in Working Capital as positive expenditures. A positive reinvestment occurs when CAPEX + Net Working Capital exceeds the Depreciation and Amortization. The average reinvestment rate is zero because in certain years, the reinvestment rates were negative. In other words, the amount spent on CAPEX and Net Working Capital was less that the Depreciation and Amortization.

The Gross Profit Margins have been quite "stable" over the past 12 years as can be seen from Chart 1. One could argue that the inflation rate was low over the past 12 years and this is not evidence that GNRC has pricing power. However, I would argue that the average revenue over the past 3 years is 3.3 times the average revenue from 2010 to 2012. Despite the more than the triple increase in revenue, the GP margins have been quite steady. This indicates signs of pricing power.

Chart 1: GNRC GP margins and ROE trends (Author from SEC Filings)

Notes to Chart 1.

(a) The jump in ROE in 2011 was due to due to a USD 237.7 million tax benefit. This was for a reversal of valuation allowances recorded on the net deferred tax assets.

(b) The spike in ROE in 2013 was because of a substantial reduction in equity in 2012 and 2013 resulting from the special dividend payments

According to the US Bureau of Statistics, the Consumer Price Index in the US increased 8.5 % for the year ended March 2022. I do not have a crystal ball to know how high the current inflation will go. But during the high inflation periods in the 70s and 80s, the highest inflation rate was about 13.5%. I would think that with a 12 years' average ROE of 28%, there is a strong likelihood for GNRC's ROE to out-perform the inflation rate.

According to Damodaran the reinvestment rate measures how much a firm is ploughing back to generate future growth. It can ebb and flow, especially in firms that invest in relatively few, large projects or acquisitions. For these firms, looking at an average reinvestment rate over time may be a better measure of the future.

In the case of GNRC, the past 12 years average reinvestment rate is zero because that were periods when the amount spent on CAPEX and increases in Working Capital was much lower than the Depreciation and Amortization. It thus indicates that this is a company with low capital needs. Even if you count the acquisition expenditure as part of CAPEX, the average reinvestment rate came to about 39 %.

GNRC is fundamentally strong

There are enough articles in Seeking Alpha over the past few months arguing that GNRC is a fundamentally strong company. As such, there is no need to reinvent the wheel. I would summarize them as:

Strong growth track record with currently a strong order backlog. From 2010 to 2021, both revenue and net income achieved double digits growth.

Achieving returns that is significantly higher than the cost of funds. I estimated the cost of equity to be 7.8 %. Compare this to the past 12 years ROE of 28 %.

Market leading position in the US. GNRC has stated that it has 75% of the home standby generator market.

Financially sound. For example, it has a Debt to (Equity + Debt) of 7 % compared to the industry of 12 %. (Source Damodaran Jan 22 dataset where Equity is defined as market cap).

However, the above are based on a consolidated basis. I would argue that the consolidated basis does not show the true picture of the current situation. As I will show below, the current performance is due to the power generation business and not the new energy technology solutions business.

GNRC business model

GNRC business direction has changed over the past few years as illustrated by the way it described its business in its Form 10k.

In 2018, GNRC described itself as "… leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of power generation equipment and other power products…"

In 2021, GNRC described itself as "…leading energy technology solutions company that provides backup and prime power generation systems... solar + battery storage solutions, energy management devices and controls, advanced power grid software platforms & services, and engine- & battery-powered tools and equipment."

GNRC can then be thought as comprising of 2 divisions:

The legacy power generation business.

The new energy technology solutions business that started around 2019. I would classify the smart home energy management and other post-2018 acquisitions into this category.

GNRC does not provide a breakdown of its profits or capital employed based on the above segmentation. However, in its Notes to its Accounts, GNRC provided some insights into this.

The total assets for all the acquisition from 2019 to 2021 amounted to USD 1.78 billion. This is attributable to the new energy technology solutions business. Note that this is sizable as it is slightly more than 1/3 of the consolidated total assets.

GNRC stated that it achieved an organic growth of 12% CAGR in its May 2021 investors' presentation. Using this rate with the 2018 revenue, I projected that 2021 revenue for the legacy power generation business to be USD 2.84 b.

GRNC reported a consolidated net income of USD 550 million for 2021. But if all the acquisitions were assumed to have been made at the start of 2019, the profits are actually lower. Refer to the items circled in red in Chart 2. This implied losses for the new energy technology solutions business. If you make an apple-to-apple comparisons of the other acquisitions (i.e. pre-2018), you can see that there were no such losses. Refer to the items circled in green in Chart 3.

Chart 2: Performa for 2019 to 2021 acquisitions (GNRC 2021 Form 10k) Chart 3: Performa for 2016 to 2018 acquisitions (GNRC 2018 Form 10k)

While the above are back-of-envelope estimates, we can draw the following conclusions:

The performance of the legacy power generation business is better than that shown in the consolidated financials. With a 2021 revenue of about USD 2.84 b, it probably contributed more than USD 550 m of net income.

The new energy technology solutions business with USD 1.78 b of total assets probably has yet to contribute to the bottom line.

It is more appropriate to value GNRC based on a sum-of-parts basis.

Unfortunately, there is not sufficient information provided in the Forms 10k to enable a DCF valuation of both divisions for a sum-of-part valuation. But as shown below, there is another way to consider the valuation.

Margin of safety

As of 29 Apr 2022, GNRC had a market cap of USD 13.75 b. I reverse-engineered this value by using a single stage Free Cash Flow model based on the following parameters

Revenue = USD 2.84 b

Growth rate = 4.8 %

You will notice that the revenue in the model is based on that of the legacy power generation business. But the growth rate is very much lower than the 12 % organic growth rate.

If we assumed that the earnings came only from the legacy power generation business, we would conclude that:

The market is pricing GNRC based on a conservative value of the legacy power generation business.

The market is assuming that the new energy technology solutions business with USD 1.78 total assets is not worth anything.

If we are confident that GNRC would be able to eventually turn the energy technology business into a profitable one, then we would conclude that there is currently a margin of safety.

Valuation model

My valuation model to reverse-engineer the market price was based on a single-stage, free cash flow to the firm model with the following parameters and assumptions.

Value of the firm = FCFF X (1+g) / (r-g)

Where:

Free cash flow to the firm FCFF = EBIT(1-t) X (1 - Reinvestment rate)

EBIT = Gross Profit - SGA

Gross Profit = Revenue X Gross Profit margin

SGA = Revenue X SGA margin

t = tax rate

r = WACC

g = growth rate

Reinvestment rate = growth rate/return

Return = EBIT(1-t) / Total capital employed or TCE

Value of equity = Value of the firm + Cash - MI - Debt

The other assumptions are shown below. I took the 2010 to 2018 average values for several of the metrics to reflect the performance of the legacy power generation business.

Table 2: Valuation assumptions (Author)

Notes to Table 2.

(a) This is based on the Jan 2022 datasets with unlevered Beta of 1.25, and a build-up equity risk premium of 4.72 %

(b) This was derived based on 6.7 interest coverage ratio and a default spread based on a synthetic rating.

Based on the above valuation model, the reinvestment rate was estimated to be 25%. However, I have shown earlier that the actual average reinvestment rate for the past 12 years was about zero. If I assumed a zero reinvestment rate, we are looking at 3.7 % growth rate to achieve a value that is equal to the market cap. I see this as an additional margin of safety.

Risks

There are 3 keys risks to the Investment thesis:

The legacy power generation business is not inflation-proof.

GNRC fails to turn the new energy technology solutions business into a profitable one.

Analytical risks relating to framing GNRC as 2 businesses.

There is the risk that if there is a double-digits inflation rate that last for more than a year, we are likely to see a fall in demand and margin. But the impact seems manageable as a sensitivity analysis shows the following.

To achieve a value that is equal to the market cap (assuming all else being the same):

A 20% drop in revenue to USD 2.27 billion will require a 5.4 % growth rate.

A 10 % drop in the average margin will require a 5.5 % growth rate

Given the historical 12% organic growth rates, I would argue that there is some margin of safety in the inflation assumptions. Besides if the demand drops, the reinvestment requirements will drop and GNRC would be able to generate more free cash flow.

As for the risk of the new energy business being unprofitable, given its track record, I think that this risk is very low. Besides the market is ascribing zero value to this business. GNRC would be able to divest them for more than zero value in the worst-case scenario.

My investment thesis is based on framing GNRC as 2 separate businesses. Furthermore, I assumed that the new technology solutions business is not profitable. But I do not believe that I am wrong here. This is because if there were significant results, management would be shouting about it given its past 3 years acquisition costs. The risk here is about the margin of safety. If the current market cap is equal to the value of both businesses, then there is no margin of safety. But you would not be overpaying.

Conclusion

I am a long-term value investor analyzing GNRC from a long-term perspective. I ignore quarterly results as my goal is to see where the company will be a decade or more down the road. From such a perspective:

There is no dispute that GNRC is a fundamentally sound company with good prospects. If you believe that it is a business that can withstand a high inflation environment, then GNRC will be able to continue with it double digits growth, albeit at a lower rate than the historical one. I would argue that even if it not so inflation-proof, there is still growth when the company monetizes the new energy technology solutions business.

The challenge then is whether the current market price represents a discount to its intrinsic value. I have offered an alternative framing and valuation of the business. In turn, this provided an alternative way to view the margin of safety.

No doubt my analysis and valuation are based on rough estimates of the various parameters. But I would argue that going into a high inflation future, all other valuation approaches will also have rough estimates.

I have been very conservative with my estimates. The good news is that there is a sufficient margin of safety even with such a conservative approach.