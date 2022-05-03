My Top 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks For May 2022

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Market Recap

After we saw hope of a rebound for the stock market in March with major indices posting positive returns, the market saw its worst monthly return since March 2020. SPY lost 8.78% and is now down 12.98% on the year. My watchlist performed slightly better, finishing April with a loss of 6.54%. The watchlist is down only 5.29% this year which is much better than SPY. However VYM is posting the best returns of the three, the ETF lost 4.2% in April and is down only 3.52% year to date. After a sluggish start to the year the watchlist now trails VYM on an annualized basis by 1.23%. It is however outpacing SPY by 6.32%, making up for the slight underperformance in 2021.

The main purpose of a high dividend yield portfolio is not to outperform the broad market but to generate a passive income stream that is safe, reliable, and one that can grow in the future. The top 10 stocks on my watchlist for May 2022, collectively, offer a 3.58% dividend yield that is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500. It is also significantly better than the dividend yield of VYM that hovers around 2.66%. These 10 stocks have also grown their dividends at a historical rate of 20.18% per year during the last five years. Collectively, all 10 stocks appear to be potentially about 27% undervalued right now based on dividend yield theory.

The best way to create a strong high yield dividend portfolio is with a buy-and-hold strategy. This strategy forces you to think about the stocks you decide to invest your capital into as the plan is to hold the positions indefinitely. Applying this approach over the long term while focusing on potentially undervalued stocks, allows investors to generate alpha through capital appreciation. While this may not pan out for every position, diversifying your high-yield portfolio across 20 or more unique stocks will increase the odds of picking up shares of certain stocks when they are trading for bargain prices. The beauty of a long-term outlook is time; you can sit back and wait for the valuation to revert to historical norms, all the while collecting a generous passive income stream.

Watchlist Criteria

Creating the high yield watchlist, I had four areas of interest that I focused on: basic criteria, safety, quality, and stability. First off, the basic criterion aims to narrow down the list of stocks to those that pay a dividend, offer a yield above 2.75%, and trade on the NYSE and NASDAQ. The next set of criteria focuses on safety because that is a crucial part of a high yield investing strategy. The filter excludes companies with payout ratios above 100% and companies with negative 5-year dividend growth rates. Another level of safety can be associated with larger companies; therefore, the watchlist narrows in on stocks with a market cap of at least $10 billion. The next set of criteria set out to narrow down the list to include higher quality businesses. The three filters for quality are: a wide or narrow Morningstar moat, a standard or exemplary Morningstar stewardship, and an S&P quality rating of B+ or higher. A Morningstar moat rating represents the company's sustainable competitive advantage, the main difference between a wide and narrow moat is the duration that Morningstar expects that advantage to last. Companies with a wide moat are expected to maintain their advantage for the next 20 years, whereas companies with a narrow moat are expected to maintain their advantage for the next 10 years. The Morningstar stewardship evaluates the management team of a company with respect to shareholders' capital. The S&P quality rating evaluates a company's earnings and dividend history. A rating of B+ or higher is associated with above-average businesses. The last set of criteria focuses on the stability of a company's top-line and bottom-line growth. The filter eliminates companies with negative 5-year revenue or earnings per share growth rate. I believe a company that is growing both their top-line and bottom-line has the ability to provide growth to its investors in the future.

All of the stocks that pass the initial screener criteria are then ranked based on quality and valuation. Further, I sort the stocks in descending order based on the best combination of quality and value and select the top 10 stocks that are forecasted to have at least a 12% annual long-term return.

May 2022 Watchlist

Here is the watchlist for May 2022. We have one new company making a debut on the watchlist this month, BlackRock (BLK) for the first time offers a dividend yield sufficiently high enough to meet my minimum threshold of 2.75%. The only change to the watchlist this month is Blackrock replacing Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). Poor market performance is driving share prices down and as a result dividend yields are going up. Unfavorable market conditions present excellent opportunities for long term dividend investors. The date shown in the image below is as of 4/29/22.

Created by Author 9 stocks appear to be potentially undervalued based on dividend yield theory, with 1 being fairly valued. However, we need to be careful when using dividend yield theory as a valuation measure because sometimes it can be deceptive. It is best suited for companies with a stable and consistent history of dividend growth. The significant potential undervaluation for Advance Auto Parts (AAP), that has been on the watchlist for 3 months now, is a direct result of rapid dividend growth by the company and therefore dividend yield theory is not a reliable valuation technique for the stock. The expected rate of return shown in the last column is computed by taking the current dividend yield plus a return to fair value over the next 5 years and a discounted long term earnings forecast.

Please keep in mind that my return forecasts are based on assumptions and should be viewed as such. I am not expecting that these 10 companies will hit the forecasted returns.

Past Performance

The April watchlist lost 6.54% last month. The 59 dividend stocks that have appeared on this watchlist collectively lost 4.87%, beating the April watchlist. VYM performed even better with a loss of only 4.2%. SPY performed rather poorly shedding 8.78%. The watchlist, VYM and SPY are all in the red year to date in 2022. VYM has the best rate of return with a loss of only 3.52%, the watchlist is performing slightly worse with a loss of 5.29% and SPY is looking pretty bad with a loss of 12.98%. The long term annualized rate of return for the watchlist fell from 32.54% last month to 24.73% after April. High yield stocks enjoyed robust returns in late 2020 and throughout 2021, this pace was unsustainable in the long term so it's natural that we see the annualized return fall. My personal target is an annual return of 12%, thus far the watchlist has exceeded my expectations and I believe it will continue to do so in the long run.

Date Watchlist ALL VYM SPY 6 month 0.10% 0.74% 0.62% -9.68% 3 month -8.66% -4.03% -3.00% -8.14% 1 month -6.54% -4.87% -4.20% -8.78% YTD -5.29% -3.08% -3.52% -12.98% Since Inception 39.29% 44.35% 41.36% 28.84% Annualized 24.73% 27.72% 25.95% 18.40%

Individual watchlist returns for April 2022 were:

Top 5 Stocks by total return since joining the watchlist:

BMO lost 9.23% in April and sees its since inception return fall below 100%, the stock does remain in the lead with the best overall watchlist return. GD lost only 1.42% and moves up another spot from 3rd to 2nd place. PFG lost 7.18% in April and gives up its long grip on 2nd place. CVS lost 4.52% in April and moves ahead of TD into 4th place. TD posted a loss of 8.2% in April but holds on as the 5th best overall watchlist return.

Top 5 Stocks by Average Monthly return since joining the watchlist:

Long-Term Returns

In the past, I tracked how a buy and hold approach would have worked out utilizing the ideas from this watchlist. I think a more useful measure that I plan on sharing going forward is what long-term rate of return each month's watchlist is returning to investors. The watchlist was trimmed to just the top 10 best ideas in November of 2021, before all of the qualified dividend stocks were included in the watchlist. Below are the results of each month's watchlist since November of 2020 along with a comparison of how SPY performed during the same period of time.

Watchlist Cumulative # of Months Annualized S&P Nov 20 38.81% 18 24.44% 18.40% Dec 20 24.70% 17 16.86% 11.18% Jan 21 20.80% 16 15.22% 8.90% Feb 21 24.20% 15 18.93% 10.42% Mar 21 21.31% 14 18.01% 13.79% Apr 21 12.50% 13 11.49% 4.93% May 21 9.75% 12 9.75% 0.06% Jun 21 8.09% 11 8.86% -0.65% Jul 21 9.93% 10 12.03% -3.33% Aug 21 7.47% 9 10.08% -6.74% Sep 21 5.59% 8 8.50% -11.54% Oct 21 8.77% 7 15.49% -5.66% Nov 21 0.97% 6 1.95% -18.43% Dec 21 4.71% 5 11.69% -20.16% Jan 22 -3.53% 4 -10.22% -34.11% Feb 22 -8.74% 3 -30.63% -28.80% Mar 22 -6.13% 2 -31.58% -28.10% Apr 22 -6.54% 1 -8.78% -66.80% Average 9.59% 5.67% -8.70%

My personal goal is to achieve a 12% long-term annualized rate of return. Thus far 5 out of 7 watchlists that have at least 12 months of returns are exceeding my 12% annualized return target. April really shook up the long term returns of most past watchlist. However, 16 out of 18 watchlists are performing better than SPY at this time. While this isn't a requirement for me, it is nice to see this strategy holding its own against the broad equity market.

My expectations are to hit a 12% annual rate of return over a long period of time. I'm not too concerned with short-term underperformance and I will wait patiently for more meaningful results in the coming years.

Buy-And-Hold Portfolios

I've decided to bring back the buy-and-hold portfolios. I started tracking one for 2022 and one since 2021. Here's a quick breakdown of how each is performing.

The 2021 buy-and-hold portfolio has now been around for 16 full months. Its cumulative return over this period of time is 26.89%, compared to 21.77% for VYM and 12.04% for SPY. The annualized return for this portfolio is 19.56%. It performed better than the April watchlist, losing only 5.63% last month. The portfolio is made up of 41 unique positions with outsized allocations to Amgen and 3M Company.

The 2022 buy-and-hold portfolio is down 4.74% through month end April, compared to a loss of 3.52% for VYM and 12.98% for SPY. This portfolio finished April with a loss of 6.28%, performing worse than the 2021 buy-and-hold portfolio but better than the April watchlist. Even though the portfolio has only been around for 4 months it is made up of 23 unique positions with outsized allocations to Best Buy, Morgan Stanley and Restaurant Brands.

Two benefits these portfolios offer over VYM and SPY are a higher starting dividend yield and a more spaced out dividend payout schedule. The 2021 buy-and-hold portfolio is performing very well thus far and the 2022 portfolio hasn't been around long enough to be properly evaluated.

I believe that a buy-and-hold investing approach is the best strategy for all dividend investors. If you apply this strategy targeting quality companies trading for attractive prices you will achieve better than average results in the long run.