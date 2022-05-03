Andrei Berezovskii/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you view QCOM as a handset business plus upside potential around connectivity adjacent areas, then Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is a CPU business plus upside potential around foundry, GPU, FPGA, networking, and with a lower probability, Auto also. Worse than QCOM, INTC has long suffered from inept professional managers who have focused on financial engineering rather than technological advancements. In 1Q21, Pat Gelsinger, the first CTO of INTC and the one who led many of the company's early innovations, returned to INTC as the new CEO to bring back the technological innovation.

Gelsinger returned with a lot of hope, and it is probably the most high profile turnaround story of 2021. However, investors were probably placing too much optimism on Gelsinger's ability to suddenly right the ship and improve margins and growth within a very short period of time. This might be the case for highly dynamic software or consumer brands. For INTC, however, the capital investment cycle, the product launch cycle, and the talent acquisition cycle are measured by years, if not decades. Thus, following several quarters of lacklustre and/or zero surprise earnings releases, investors' patience over INTC's turnaround story appears to have worn out.

This has been reflected by the price action in recent months. As the macro environment is turning south and investors are expecting a general deceleration of growth for technology names, INTC's share price went on a meltdown as well.

For now, INTC is priced at just 5.7x EV/EBITDA TTM, 9.6x P/E TTM, and 2.4x EV/S TTM. Clearly the market is expecting a very bad outlook for INTC, pricing in a decline in both revenue and margins. Here we will briefly update our long-term thesis on INTC and assess Gelsinger's execution to date.

Consumer Rewinding And Enterprise Maintaining Growth (CCG & DCAI)

Although INTC is more diversified than QCOM, its core business is about selling CPUs to consumer PCs and data centres. This quarter, INTC posted a -13% YoY decline for the consumer business unit (CCG), which is INTC's biggest source of revenue. Unlike QCOM, the widely priced-in slow down in consumer demand has materialized for INTC. The management cited a decline in demand for low-end PCs, both from consumers and the education sector. AAPL's complete removal of INTC's chip for the MacBook line also introduces a one time shock. This validates our hypothesis that consumer demand is becoming really pale and may be so for the next few quarters.

Due to a broader product line and more exposure to the low end market, INTC is seeing more pressure from the consumer side relative to QCOM, who focuses on premium Android devices that are largely isolated from the macro headwinds.

In our previous deep dive on INTC, we noted the strong product momentum from INTC's latest 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs. After years of lacklustre product innovation, INTC finally brought Intel 7 and two major microarchitecture updates into mass production. This has strengthened INTC's position in the higher-end market as the ASPs (Average Selling Price) for this quarter rose by 25% amid an overall 13% decline in sales. With more OEMs shipping 12th gen Alder Lake products to the market, we believe INTC's position in this market is very strong. However, consumer spending and inventory destocking may still take a few more quarters to play out and we may continue to see negative growth for next 3-4 quarters.

In recent years, INTC's new bread-and-butter has been the enterprise CPU business, or as it calls it DCAI business group. Due to the secular demand of digital transformation and massive adoption of cloud compute, INTC is able to sell its CPUs at way higher premiums. Right now, INTC's DCAI business is still playing on a weaker hand relative to AMD due to the continuously delayed Sapphire Rapids SKUs. The 22% YoY growth shows that the demand versus supply situation is still very tight for the enterprise and data centre markets. Management also cited that although INTC is able to alleviate the supply chain crisis, other component vendors are facing tons of shortages, especially on the Ethernet side, and that has also contributed to lower sales.

Hopefully, now Sapphire Rapids samples are finally shipped to select customers, they will be generating revenue for the next few quarters. Sapphire Rapids is INTC's first server CPU built based on Intel 7 and EMIB chiplet technology, and it has a better microarchitecture and chiplet technology relative to AMD. With Sapphire Rapids, INTC should be able to play more offensive in the market and generate higher growth to compensate for the weaker demand in consumer market.

NEX And AXG Still Have A Lot More To Grow

Network and Edge group, or NEX, is a newly formed business unit that is more or less reliant on bundling sales with CPUs. Similar to the DCAI, NEX is seeing continued demand from the enterprise side as the demand for compute, storage and network is growing concurrently. INTC has good but not the best networking technology, so we expect NEX to continue growing at a moderate rate.

Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG) is probably INTC's second most favourable upside option behind IFS. Gelsinger's plan is to leverage INTC's existing integrated GPU know-how to build discrete GPU and GPGPUs that are highly demanded by the market today due to the rise of AI/ML and gaming. We believe INTC does hold great assets as it pertains to GPU design & ecosystem and accelerated systems including various ASIC IPs.

In 1Q21, INTC released mobile standalone GPUs, and it is planning on launching three major products:

1) Ponte Vecchio (PVC) the most advanced HPC processor that leverages all the possible best technologies together, including Foveros, EMIB, TSMC's N5, N7, Intel 7, PCIe5, HBM2e, and Xe Link.

2) Alchemist series GPUs are aiming to compete with AMD and NVDA in the more lucrative standalone GPU market,

3) and Arctic Sound is the ASIC focusing on media processing.

We believe INTC has substantial edges in these fields thanks to its years of investment in integrated GPUs that are virtually everywhere in modern PCs. Furthermore, it has hired AMD's chief architect and various key talents to take on the execution. Right now, AXG is just a small business with $219m in revenue growing at 21% YoY. We wouldn't be surprised to see AXG grow into a $10bn business into the next five years given how strong the demand is and the key technologies that INTC owns.

The space of imagination is huge, we believe INTC has a great chance to take at least 20%-40% of NVDA's market share in standalone GPU and GPGPU space. However, a major disadvantage for INTC in taking on NVDA in the GPGPU space is the latter's CUDA ecosystem, which helps developers make high performance apps that utilize the inherent parallelization of the GPU. AMD is finding it hard to compete with NVDA on that front and we believe its ROCm alternative would remain marginal. INTC's OneAPI, however, looks potentially promising as it still holds the grip over the CPU, HPC, FPGA, Network, and various compute platforms. By providing a coherent, easy to use library for developers, it has great potential to take on NVDA.

The two following figures highlight INTC's monetization opportunity in the GPU market. Currently they have the majority of market share but don't monetize it very well because they bundle the GPU with the CPU, in effect, giving the GPU for free and it is also costly for INTC because the GPU takes up c. 40% of the die space and lowers the yield. If the AXG unit can deliver then it can grab a notable market share from NVDA's and AMD's discreet GPUs and be accretive to INTC's margins.

Tom's Hardware Tom's Hardware

NVIDIA and AMD's GPU Market Share Grows as Discrete Graphics Cards Become More Popular | Hardware Times

Not Too Much Hope For Mobileye

Our view on Mobileye's revenue and fundamentals is that they continue to look weak. Revenue is up 5% YoY to $394m and 10% QoQ according to management. Although we are generally very bullish on INTC, we believe there is a lot that needs to be done by Gelsinger and the management team to make Mobileye a more compelling innovator and to solidify their early leadership position in this market.

Take QCOM for example, it has secured more than $16bn in deals very quickly due to its strong foothold in connectivity and OEM partnership know-how from its Android and wearable businesses. This demonstrated how legacy INTC's business is from this aspect. It's very clear to us that Mobileye, despite years of market leadership and backing by INTC, is underperforming relative to newer entrants such as NVDA and QCOM with respect to ADAS and digital cockpit, respectively.

At the start of the year, rumours circulating of a possible Mobileye IPO sparked speculative trades on INTC. We've noted the inherent weakness of the business and believed that investors who were trading INTC hoping for a quick appreciation of Mobileye's IPO to unlock value wouldn't be fruitful.

IFS Represents The Biggest Alpha

IFS has reported revenue independently for the first time. We believe this is a very important indication that INTC is finally super serious about building out IFS 2.0 compared to previous strategies involving its foundry during the past decade.

The run rate is over $1.1bn now and 1Q22 revenue was $283m, up 175% YoY. Clearly INTC has lots of lower hanging fruits to monetize in the beginning already. It renamed its 22nm FinFET to Intel 16 to match TSMC and the industry's most demanded 16nm/14nm process node. With strong demand and structural undersupply of 16nm node, INTC quickly attracted over 30 test chips committed to Intel 16 this year. INTC so far has more than 10 qualified opportunities in packaging and process offerings, with total deal size over $5bn. The first Intel 3 and Intel 18A customer test chips are going to tape out. This means that these two important process nodes, one reaching parity with TSMC, the other taking on the unchallenged leadership, and both are progressing very well.

IFS 2.0 is part of INTC's IDM 2.0 strategy. According to our deep dive, we believe there is a tremendous amount of synergy with an open foundry and a strong fabless capability. By opening up the foundry, INTC can solve the capacity utilization, better monetize the quick depreciation of older nodes, reduce the risk of delayed advance nodes, and spread the cost of increasingly expensive R&D for advance nodes. If executed well, this could be INTC's AWS.

INTC's supply chain resilience is also good in light of the market chaos in 1Q22. It is able to ship in-demand SKUs to customers quickly, including Meta's latest DC. This may contribute to its enterprise sales strength and compensate for the relatively weaker product fundamentals at the moment.

Valuation & Expectations

There are two key bearish points for INTC:

Weakening consumer demand could last for a very long time; PC is on a secular decline despite the recent uptick generated by the one time boost from the pandemic. Pat Gelsinger may be the best one to lead INTC; however, thus far there has been no material improvement in fundamentals, especially from financial results, but rather strategizing around the developments of products and new businesses.

INTC's forward multiples are significantly higher than its TTM multiples as EV/EBITDA NTM stands at 6.5x and P/E NTM stands at 13.5x. This means that the market is pricing in zero probability that Gelsinger can deliver on the AXG and the IFS promises, or even keep the core CPU business, both for consumers and enterprises, at the current level of revenue and contribution margin.

Our highly conservative DCF valuation prices INTC at $81/share excluding SBC, and $72/share including SBC, respectively. These valuations represent a 84% and an 64% upside to the price at the time of writing of $44/share.

We believe that INTC right now is executing well over its long-term strategy. However, due to the nature of the semiconductor industry, these new changes will take a while to reach fruition and won't be immediately reflected in the financial reports.

The continuously downwardly revised expectations could provide a very good window of opportunity for long-term investors to gradually build up their position. It is very tough to time exactly when INTC's share price has finally bottomed and is ready to make higher highs.

If you believe that the long-term demand for PC is still out there and INTC is able to secure its leadership position with leading process nodes and microarchitecture designs, then right now INTC is grossly underpriced with low single percentage growth expectations.

Additionally, if you believe that INTC has a notable probability to take a sizable share of NVDA and TSM via AXG and IFS, then there should be a 3x-5x upside potential. As INTC's current market cap stands at c. $184bn, if it could fully execute the strategy and take 30% of market share from NVDA and TSM, the combined incremental value generated could be more than ($466bn + $461bn) *0.3 = $278bn. This could mean more than 150% upside for INTC in the next decade, (278+184) / 184 -1 = 1.5.

Conclusion

Gelsinger and INTC need more time to reflect the recent strategic changes in the financials. Though, thus far Gelsinger is executing well:

1) INTC's 12th gen Alder Lake is outcompeting AMD in the consumer PC and laptop market (a shame the consumer market is softening, however).

2) INTC's discreet GPU and GPGPU has a good chance in taking market share from NVDA and AMD, and will be accretive to the top line and margins due to the currently poor monetization.

3) Sapphire Rapids is finally being shipped to server CPU customers and is expected to perform better than AMD's EPYC thanks to the EMIB chiplet technology, and also its a more performant microarchitecture with better interconnect technology

4) IFS 2.0 is progressing very well with a number of new fabs and fab extensions being built and getting operationalized. If INTC does execute IFS well, it could be the equivalent of AWS and be highly accretive to shareholder value.

5) Investors are currently pricing in that all the above is not going to improve INTC's market positioning, and that the aggressive opex and capex will lead to little in the way of positive results. We think there is a 1.5x-2x upside for the base case, and even more in a bullish unfolding of events.