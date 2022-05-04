Retired? This Is For You
Co-produced with Treading Softly
Some of you have been retired for a long time now. Others among us have just started out on the journey through retired life. It's an exciting time to leave the workforce and find yourself on the shores of a new life stage.
Life stages have a way of coming like the "seeker" in hide and seek - "Ready or not here I come!" it calls as it barrels into the life that you so carefully crafted. Like a house of cards built on an A/C vent, the cards go flying. You now need to restructure your house of cards to exist in your new paradigm.
For retirement, that means switching from the "accumulation" stage of retirement savings to the "distribution" stage. Instead of contributing to your 401k every paycheck, you start taking money out of your IRAs - either by choice or requirement - and start living off of the money it provides.
The single biggest mistake I see retirees make is their reliance on selling off their portfolio piecemeal. They built their portfolio on the hope that someone in the future would pay more than they did.
I liken it to you taking decades to build a beautiful 1967 Mustang, painstakingly getting each part purchased and the vehicle assembled. It would be a thing of beauty.
Then, instead of driving it, you begin to disassemble it. Selling off the parts a piece at a time. A side view mirror here, a hubcap there. Sure, you might be making a "profit" on this part or that part. Then again, a part's price might drop 30% in one day and you need to sell more. Eventually, it stops looking so great, and it doesn't take long for it to stop working altogether.
What happened?
You wrecked the very vehicle you spent decades making to carry you through your retirement. Your portfolio should be propelling you through retirement, not being disassembled and sold off. This is perhaps the most common sense portion of "The Income Method" I use. Don't rely on selling your portfolio. Instead, use your portfolio to generate income allowing you to live off the income, and even reinvest.
In retirement, there is no reason to cannibalize your portfolio. Instead, invest in reliable income generating investments. Use that income to live off of, and just like when you were working, reserve some to reinvest in the future. Spend your retirement improving that vehicle, waxing it, and making it shine so that you can drive around in comfort!
Perhaps some of you have been building a warehouse of parts, that will never comprise a vehicle worthy of carrying you through your golden years. You have odds and ends that you bought without any specific plan. You've hit retirement, it's time to trade those parts for something that can do just that.
Today, I want to show you two excellent picks that will generate the income you need in retirement, so you can own them, never sell them, and get income to meet your needs and beyond.
Let's dive in.
Pick #1: RVT - Yield 8.7%
It's been a rough start of the year for the market indexes and for diversified CEFs, more of the market has been falling than has been climbing. While many investors like to stare into a half-empty glass, investors following the Income Method know that market "corrections" are an opportunity to grow our income. Most HDO picks haven't participated in the correction, only a few have. It's time to start buying those that have been beaten up before the market recovers.
Royce Value Trust (RVT) is a diversified equity closed-end fund that specializes in small-cap value opportunities. RVT has a very long history, going back to 1986.
Since its inception, RVT has outperformed the Russell 2000. Outperformance over the short term is something any fund can do, but outperforming over 36 years is a lot harder!
RVT has had the same manager since its inception, not the same company - the same guy - Chuck Royce. Over the decades, RVT has seen its share of difficult times.
We are particularly bullish on small caps, as they remain undervalued relative to large caps. We also like that RVT has a preference for "value" stocks, the rotation to Value is just beginning. Investors can benefit from the experience of RVT, and collect a healthy dividend as well.
RVT has a managed distribution policy where its quarterly dividends are directly linked to its NAV. This explains the slight variation in quarterly distributions, and the large 4th quarter payout last year.
What does this mean?
"The fund pays quarterly distributions at an annual rate of 7% of the average of the prior four quarter-end NAV, with the fourth quarter being the greater of these annualized rates or the distribution required by IRS regulations." - Source: RVT Annual Report
RVT increased its dividend every quarter in 2021. In 2022, RVT is paying $0.36 in Q1, next quarter, we can expect the dividend to be flat, but as the market recovers and starts hitting new highs, there will be room for more dividend growth in the second half of the year.
RVT is currently trading at a 6% discount to NAV, providing additional upside potential and a higher dividend yield.
Pick #2: AY - Yield 5.8%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) is a European-based renewable energy yieldco. While AY started its focus on strictly Europe-based renewable energy assets, they have moved into a more broadly focused sustainable infrastructure focus. This has allowed them to take advantage of better opportunities within Canada, the United States, and South America. (Source: AY Earnings Slides)
Currently, AY is expanding its footprint outside of North America - which to be honest is already crowded with low-profit renewable energy projects - and focusing on Europe and South America. AY operates transmission lines there along with building out renewable energy facilities tied to power purchase agreements.
We had previously recommended AY when it was at lows due to COVID concerns driving the market downward - afterward, it shot upwards as investors crowded the renewable space and we saw prices soar and yields shrink. We exited at that time and moved to other opportunities. Since then, AY has fallen back to earth along with other yieldcos and is reaching attractive yields while their long-term outlook remains positive.
Currently, AY is looking to grow CAFD (cash available for distribution) by 8% per annum which will help cover their planned dividend growth. By operating essential assets to keep Europe's lights on, while also operating sustainable-focused assets globally, AY is a great option for anyone worried about any economic issues that may arise on the horizon.
AY reports earnings on May 9th, before market opening.
Conclusion
You don't need to be a mechanic to know that your 1967 Mustang isn't comprised of only two parts, likewise, a retiree's income portfolio isn't comprised of only two picks. We suggest retirees have at least 42 unique income-producing investments in their portfolio - as a minimum. We call this our "Rule of 42".
RVT and AY are two excellent pieces to your retirement income puzzle. You will want to continue to assemble other high-quality pieces until you have a clear picture of an income-producing portfolio. Then get in it and take it for a drive! Don't start disassembling it and ruin something so amazing that you have made.
Hey, I see you. Yes, you. I saw you sneak in here. I know you're not retired yet and have years left to be saving and building your portfolio. Unlike these retirees here, you have time to be building that Mustang today. Saving all you can, find the best pieces and parts for your portfolio and make something truly magnificent for your retirement. You have the opportunity to build an income stream that is large enough to fully replace your income before you retire! Let it propel you to new places and heights.
My word of caution for everyone: don't try to jump to the finish line without putting in the work. You can get help along the way - and you should! - but you must take ownership of your portfolio, its results, and your retirement. Building an income stream takes time, effort, and diligence. There will be sacrifices, you will face tough choices to defer gratification for today to reinvest for future income. You can do it, and I assure you the results are worthwhile.
I'll see you out there, with your portfolio providing you ease and comfort through retirement. I hope I don't see you taking your wheels off to buy bread. I want us all to enjoy our retirement with the freedom and enjoyment it offers.
