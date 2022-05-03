Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Palantir Technologies' (NYSE:PLTR) earnings call has been scheduled for 9 May 2022. Bullish investors would be keen to see the stock recover much of its market cap, given that it has fallen 63% from its 52 weeks high of $29.29. However, as much as we believe in its products, we do not expect to see a massive recovery soon, given the irrational market response to PLTR's excellent performance. As a result, we expect the stock to continually trade sideways for a while, before recovering upon a positive catalyst moving forward.

Nonetheless, despite the market sentiment, PLTR remains a highly relevant company in an increasingly digital world. Consequently, we recommend those who are interested in adding at these prices, because the stock will prove to be an outperformer over the next few years.

Increasing Government Adoption Highlights PLTR's Growing Relevance

To date, PLTR calls many US governmental agencies as its partners, including:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

the National Institute of Health.

the Food and Drug Administration.

the Air Force.

Department of Defense.

Department of Veterans Affairs.

Department of Energy.

PLTR's Expanding Government Contracts

Seeking Alpha & By Author

While PLTR's data analytical programs were developed originally for the Department of Defense, it is evident that the company has expanded its services into several other areas as well. Many of PLTR's existing government contracts came from the 2017, 2018, and 2020 cohorts. As seen from the chart indicating YoY expansion of contracts per cohort, it seems that product stickiness has become a common characteristic of its existing customers through the years, with impressive net dollar retention of 146% in FY2021. Due to these factors, it is evident that PLTR'S products have been delivering the desired results for its clients and will continue to do so moving forward.

The new extension of PLTR's contracts with the US CDC announced in April 2022 only highlights its growing relevance moving forward. In a country with 322M citizens, it is evident that the US government relies heavily on the company's data analytics software so that it can modernize data management and perform advanced time-sensitive analytical work, since the announcement of its DCIPHER Program in 2010.

PLTR's Expanding U.S. Commercial Contracts

Seeking Alpha & By Author

On the commercial side, it is also evident that PLTR's 2019, 2020, and 2021 cohort has been expanding over time, with net dollar retention of 150% in FY2021. By FY2021, its customer count had increased threefold to 147 customers YoY, including 80 US-based customers. PLTR had also guided that its ongoing investments will fuel FY2022's growth, since the company had added 87 new headcounts in FY2021. With PLTR achieving a YoY doubling of revenue in FY2020 with six experienced staff and a further doubling in FY2021 with 25 experienced staff, we anticipate exponential growth for its commercial sales moving forward.

It is evident that PLTR's products are highly customizable and adaptable to multiple applications and industries. With the world increasingly moving online, we expect more companies to take advantage of PLTR's analytical technology in order to deploy resources more effectively and thus make better-informed decisions in the future. With the growing endorsement of its gold standard analytical platform from the US government, it is also no wonder that PLTR's commercial segment is expanding to account for 41.8% of its FY2021 revenues. Moreover, its software appears to have been crucial in organizing the distribution of humanitarian aid in Ukraine and in driving the military response against Russia. Maybe that is why Russia has been suffering massive losses thus far.

In addition, with the release of new products at Apollo Demo Day, it seems that PLTR is laser-focused on the smooth delivery system of its Software as a Service and consequently, sustained adoption of its Gotham and Foundry platforms over time. Therefore, PLTR's growth is unlikely to slow down soon.

PLTR Is Expected To Report Sustained Positive FCF Moving Forward

PLTR Revenue, Net Income, and Cash & Equivalent

S&P Capital IQ

In FY2021, PLTR ended the year with $1.54B of revenues with $2.13B of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. The company also finally reported sustained positive Free Cash Flow at $0.32B with 20.8% of FCF margins in its latest fiscal year.

PLTR Free Cash Flow and Margin

S&P Capital IQ

PLTR Projected Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

Over the next three years, PLTR is still expected to report revenue and net income growth at a CAGR of 36.01% and 38.31%, respectively. For FY2022, consensus estimates have revised the company's net income downwards from $0.54B to $0.46B since our last analysis. Nonetheless, the FY2022 revenue and net income still represent 29.8% and 213% YoY growth, respectively.

PLTR Market Cap And Share Dilution

S&P Capital IQ

Nonetheless, investors should still remember the massive dilution that has occurred historically with an increasing market cap for PLTR over the years. It remains to be seen if the company will stick to its promises of slowing SBC expenses, given that PLTR is expected to report FQ1'22 earnings on 9 May 2022. There is a good possibility for PLTR to recover some of its drastic market correction post-earnings call, assuming:

It achieves its own $443M of revenue guidance/ 23% of adjusted operating margin

It topped consensus estimates of EPS at $0.04 and revenue of $443.51M.

It issued a higher than expected guidance for FQ2'22, with consensus estimating $483.76M.

Only time will tell, though we remain optimistic.

In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous article on PLTR, which would help you better understand its position and market opportunities:

Palantir: SBC Is Definitely A Concern, But The War Is An Even Bigger Problem

Palantir: Buy Now Before It Surges Post Q4 Earnings Announcement

So, Is PLTR Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PLTR's Historical EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

PLTR is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 9.83x and NTM P/E of 56.75x. Since the stock is also trading at $10.74 as of 2 May 2022, near IPO prices of $9.50 in October 2020, it is evident that investors who buy in now are getting a very good deal indeed, for a company with highly relevant digital offerings, robust revenue growth, and positive Free Cash Flow. The company will also benefit from expanded government and commercial contracts throughout the US and around the world, allowing the stock to slowly gain strength in the long run. As a result, PLTR's current bottom prices prove to be a highly attractive entry point for tech investors who have been waiting patiently for moderation in its stock valuations.

Therefore, we rate PLTR stock as a Buy only for speculative long-term investors.