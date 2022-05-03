FotoDuets/iStock via Getty Images

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is a manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizer. The outlook right now couldn't possibly be more favorable. However, the cash distribution ended up being a fraction of what I had previously argued for, at $2.26 compared with approximately $8.00 that I previously estimated.

Why was there such a large discrepancy? Because CVR Partners opted to redeem its 9.25% 2023 notes early. Furthermore, keep in mind that CVR Partners' share repurchase program has now been exhausted.

Nevertheless, despite the unimpressive cash distribution this quarter, I still make the case that an investment in CVR Partners right now is very attractive. Here's why.

Revenue Growth Rates Impresses

CVR Partners revenue growth rates

As you can see above, Q1 2022 came in very strong. This was to be expected given the newsflow we had all seen in the past few months. Also, given that Q1 of last year saw negative y/y revenue growth rates, the comparison against last year's prior quarter was always going to be easy.

That being said, for CVR Partners to see its revenues increase by more than 200% relative to the same period a year ago is more than noteworthy.

What's more, there is no significant reason for CVR's revenues to meaningfully slow down throughout 2022. If anything, the catalysts that put a spotlight on this space, namely Russian sanctions, only come into effect in the later parts of Q1 2022.

Thus, I contend that CVR Partners is very well positioned in 2022 and should see its share price continuing to appreciate in the near and medium-term.

Why CVR Partners? Why Should I Care?

As I noted in my previous article, Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine make up nearly 15% to 20% of the global fertilizer market. There are different ways to look at this dynamic, but one way or another, the 3 countries either are unwilling or incapable of getting fertilizer supply out.

CVR Partners is a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer product. As I discussed in my previous article, you need nitrogen fertilizer to grow corn crops.

And with corn and wheat prices soaring, farmers have every incentive to buy as much nitrogen product fertilizer as they can get hold of.

Trading Economics, corn prices

So, you have here is a very high demand for nitrate fertilizer, but simply not enough supply available in the market.

Cash Distribution Will Improve

In my previous article, I estimated that CVR Partners would see its cash distribution increase to approximately $8.00.

Thus I was totally surprised to see that in the context of a seriously favorable outlook, CVR Partners only decided to return to shareholders a paltry $2.26.

For their part, CVR Partners declares that paying down debt at this time was a more favorable use of capital. Consequently, CVR Partners redeemed the remaining $65 million of its 2023 notes.

Meanwhile, CVR has exhausted its share purchase program, by repurchasing the remaining $12 million outstanding of its previously announced share repurchase program.

CVR Partners, Q1 2022 results

What's more, as you can see above, let there be no ambiguity, CVR Partners has significant spent cash for distribution from the current quarter. And the results from its fertilizer peers on the same night all highlight a similar, very favorable backdrop for fertilizer companies.

UAN Stock Valuation - Attractive Upside

In my previous article, I made the case an investment in UAN would provide shareholders with approximately 16% yield. This turns out to have been too aggressive an estimate. A notable mistake on my part.

That being said, consider the following table:

CVR Partners, Q1 2022 results

As you can see above, given its strong topline growth witnessed in the quarter, CVR Partners was able to swing its bottom line profitability from negative $25 million to $94 million.

At the current run rate, it's entirely possible that CVR Partners could report approximately $450 to $500 million of net income in 2022.

This puts the stock priced at approximately 2x this year's EPS. There's simply no way that this stock should remain this cheap for long.

The Bottom Line

CVR Partners' cash distribution was meaningfully smaller than I had estimated. I was expecting to see around $8.00 rather than $2.65 per share that ultimately transpired.

That being said, CVR partners decided that redeeming the remaining $65 million of its 9.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 was a better use of capital at this time. The business now carries approximately 1.1x of net debt to EBITDA. At the current rate, if CVR continues to chip away at its debt profile, it will soon be operating with less than 0.5x net debt to EBITDA leverage.

Consequently, I make the argument that investors should now look at CVR Partners' growth in intrinsic value as a multi-pronged approach rather than solely from a cash distribution perspective. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.