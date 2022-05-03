Iveco: Guidance Reaffirmed But Not At Intrinsic Value

May 03, 2022 12:27 PM ETIveco Group N.V. (IVCGF)E
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
1.6K Followers

Summary

  • First independent three months with positive results.
  • Iveco joins forces with Eni for the sustainable mobility of its vehicles.
  • Valuation is quite discounted even looking at Wall Street analyst estimates.
  • War developments contributing a minimal impact.

Autopompa delle Forze aeree svizzere all"aeroporto di Payerne.

Ryan Fletcher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After analysing Exor, today we are focussing our attention on Iveco Group N.V. (OTC:IVCGF). The company reported last week and it's the first numbers since it was spun off from CNH Industrial. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a range of trucks including buses, commercial vehicles, and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defence, and civil protection; engaging its activity in Italy and internationally. Iveco is also a powertrain producer.

Iveco Main Activities

Iveco Main Activities

Why are we positive:

  1. in the short term, we believe that the company is undervalued and has been discounted too much since the Russian invasion, we are going to look at the company's implications.
  2. In the long term, Iveco's business should grow further with it linked to the increase of food required to meet population needs, which are continually growing.

Q1 Results

Despite, the semi shortage, higher cost of raw materials, and war implications, for the past three months, Iveco reached €3.05 billion in revenue, up by 1.7% compared to the previous year's end. This was due to an increase in revenues from industrial activities (+1.5%) thanks to better prices and a better product mix. Going down the P&L, the company reported an adjusted EBIT of €82 million, down from €116 million versus Q1 2021. However, the figure exceeds the analyst consensus by €37 million. Adjusted net profit fell to €42 million from €69 million the previous year, and excludes a negative net impact after-tax of €51 million due to its Russian/Ukrainian activities.

Iveco EBIT development

Iveco EBIT development

Russia and Ukraine Impairments

During Q1, the group suspended its operations in Russia and Ukraine and stressed that the two countries do not add up to a significant part of Iveco's business. From the call, we understood that management is more worried about the logistics-production chain. This will continue to represent the main challenge of 2022.

Iveco Impairment

Iveco Impairment

Eni Collaboration

Iveco and Eni (E) are combining their skills to explore potential cooperation in sustainable mobility initiatives in the commercial vehicle sector in Europe and to accelerate the transport decarbonisation process. On these objectives, the two companies signed a letter of intent in which they are committed to the definition of an integrated platform for sustainable mobility for commercial vehicle fleets, through the offer of innovative vehicles powered by biofuels and sustainable energy carriers, such as HVO biofuel (hydrogenated vegetable oil), biomethane, hydrogen and electricity, and related infrastructures.

Conclusion and Valuation

We cannot perform technical analysis as the stock was listed very recently and the price dynamics make very little sense. Using a discounted cash flow model to proceed with the stock valuation, today at €5.5, we can say that it is highly undervalued. This is also considering some ratios including the return on invested capital of around 10% and a debt to equity not exceeding 0.50, and a return on sales of around 8%. Guidance was also reaffirmed.

Iveco Guidance

Iveco Guidance

The company's main risks are of a macroeconomic nature, rising raw material costs, supply chain implications, and dealership consolidation.

If you are interested in our latest automotive sector coverage, please have a look at:

  1. Genuine Parts Company: Love At First Sight
  2. Mercedes-Benz: More Aerodynamic After Truck Trim
  3. Renault: The Most Exposed Automotive Company In Russia
  4. Volkswagen: All About The Long-Term Trends
  5. Ferrari To RACE Again

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
1.6K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.