After analysing Exor, today we are focussing our attention on Iveco Group N.V. (OTC:IVCGF). The company reported last week and it's the first numbers since it was spun off from CNH Industrial. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a range of trucks including buses, commercial vehicles, and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defence, and civil protection; engaging its activity in Italy and internationally. Iveco is also a powertrain producer.

Iveco Main Activities

Why are we positive:

in the short term, we believe that the company is undervalued and has been discounted too much since the Russian invasion, we are going to look at the company's implications. In the long term, Iveco's business should grow further with it linked to the increase of food required to meet population needs, which are continually growing.

Q1 Results

Despite, the semi shortage, higher cost of raw materials, and war implications, for the past three months, Iveco reached €3.05 billion in revenue, up by 1.7% compared to the previous year's end. This was due to an increase in revenues from industrial activities (+1.5%) thanks to better prices and a better product mix. Going down the P&L, the company reported an adjusted EBIT of €82 million, down from €116 million versus Q1 2021. However, the figure exceeds the analyst consensus by €37 million. Adjusted net profit fell to €42 million from €69 million the previous year, and excludes a negative net impact after-tax of €51 million due to its Russian/Ukrainian activities.

Iveco EBIT development

Russia and Ukraine Impairments

During Q1, the group suspended its operations in Russia and Ukraine and stressed that the two countries do not add up to a significant part of Iveco's business. From the call, we understood that management is more worried about the logistics-production chain. This will continue to represent the main challenge of 2022.

Iveco Impairment

Eni Collaboration

Iveco and Eni (E) are combining their skills to explore potential cooperation in sustainable mobility initiatives in the commercial vehicle sector in Europe and to accelerate the transport decarbonisation process. On these objectives, the two companies signed a letter of intent in which they are committed to the definition of an integrated platform for sustainable mobility for commercial vehicle fleets, through the offer of innovative vehicles powered by biofuels and sustainable energy carriers, such as HVO biofuel (hydrogenated vegetable oil), biomethane, hydrogen and electricity, and related infrastructures.

Conclusion and Valuation

We cannot perform technical analysis as the stock was listed very recently and the price dynamics make very little sense. Using a discounted cash flow model to proceed with the stock valuation, today at €5.5, we can say that it is highly undervalued. This is also considering some ratios including the return on invested capital of around 10% and a debt to equity not exceeding 0.50, and a return on sales of around 8%. Guidance was also reaffirmed.

Iveco Guidance

The company's main risks are of a macroeconomic nature, rising raw material costs, supply chain implications, and dealership consolidation.

