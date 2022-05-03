Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) provided its first quarter earnings last week and we saw a rather positive vibe as we have seen with other airlines. Since airlines started sharing first quarter results and guidance for the future, we have seen everything from the rather sobering call from JetBlue (JBLU) to the pitch for airline investments from United Airlines (UAL). I would say that Hawaiian Airlines' earnings call was somewhere in between recognizing the opportunities but also the current pressures. In this report, I will have a look at the earnings results and relevant comments from the earnings call.

Results are not exciting

Hawaiian Airlines Q1 2022 results (Hawaiian Airlines)

Airline results are currently not exciting. We're seeing revenues by over 100% year-over-year, but that's not an interesting improvement to consider at this point as we're more interested in the results compared to three years ago. However, we're still starting our airline results analysis with the year-over-year comparisons and from there we expand to unit performance and comparisons with 2019. So, the top line showed a 160% increase in revenues driven by higher passenger numbers and higher revenues per seat-mile. However, the operating loss doubled and that can be attributed to higher fuel prices. A quick calculation suggests that nearly 90% of the increase in operating loss was driven by higher fuel prices.

Hawaiian Airlines unit results (Hawaiian Airlines)

The unit figures show that yield recovery was lower compared to peers, which likely is partially driven by a challenging international market and Hawaiian Airlines operating a domestic capacity of 118% of pre-pandemic levels. CASM (cost per available seat-mile) excluding fuel dropped by 23%, so that's a very promising unit improvement. Adding fuel costs to the equation, the CASM increased by 42.5%. So, just like with other carriers, we're seeing the significant cost pressure from higher fuel prices. Overall, unit revenues are looking strong and coupled with higher than pre-pandemic flying in the North America that is helping passenger revenues.

The challenges for Hawaiian Airlines

While some of the numbers from Hawaiian Airlines are promising and the airline is upbeat about the future, it's also facing challenges like other airlines. During the first quarter Hawaiian Airlines paid $2.83 for a gallon of fuel and expects $3.59 per gallon in Q2 2022, which is higher than what peers are expecting for their business. Higher fuel prices are expected throughout the industry, but we're seeing that some airlines are going to be paying more than others. Hawaiian seems to be one of the airlines that will be paying more.

Hawaiian Airlines saw the major hiring challenges for its maintenance and airport teams, but also in pilot training for the Boeing 717 there have been some bottlenecks which require the carrier to tweak its Q2 capacity. So, there does seem to be some pressure but it does not seem like something that's affecting Hawaiian to the extent we have seen with JetBlue. Hawaiian has tweaked its network somewhat and is now basing some of its Boeing 717s at Neighboring Islands overnight. That decision likely is a combination of the challenges faced for pilot training, but also because from a revenue perspective it made sense to the airline to not do a revenue generating repositioning flight to Hawaii. While the Boeing 717 fleet is aging, Hawaiian Airlines plans to fly these aircraft into 2025 which makes sense as these aircraft have low costs per cycle and with the aircraft being owned with no debt on them they are extremely nice aircraft for Hawaiian to operate as they provide a cost-efficient solution that fits the demand profile.

Boeing 787-9 (Hawaiian Airlines)

Hawaiian Airlines continues to expect first deliveries for the Dreamliner in 2023, but exact timing is currently unknown. Years ago, Hawaiian Airlines switched its order for the Airbus A330neo to the Boeing 787, but due to challenges that Boeing is facing that decision is not bringing them any luck yet. That itself is not a bad thing if we look at the current state of the international network that Hawaiian Airlines is operating. Japan is a key market for Hawaiian Airlines as the carrier derives 70% of its international revenues from Japan. Current COVID-19 regulations require arrival testing in Japan coupled to a cap for arriving passengers as the capacity to test is limited. The capacity to test represents just 6% to 7% of the typical demand you would see for travel to Japan, so Japan is currently significantly holding back the international recovery for Hawaiian Airlines. For Q2 2022, Hawaiian Airlines expects to fly 30% of its international schedule, but due to the uncertainty regarding travel to and from Japan the company has withdrawn its full-year guidance.

What still holds is that due to the absence of the Dreamliner, the Airbus A330s are flying more and so Hawaiian Airlines is consuming more fuel on elevated fuel prices.

Hawaiian Airlines second quarter guidance (Hawaiian Airlines)

For the second quarter, Hawaiian Airlines has guided for capacity to be down 11.5 to 14.5 percent and revenues to be down 8% to 12%. All of these percentages are relative to 2019 and show that stronger unit revenue is reducing some of the lower capacity. What's slightly more interesting is that while other airlines are guiding for profitable second quarters, Hawaiian Airlines expects adjusted EBITDA between $50 million loss and a $10 million profit. So, to me it does seem that while Hawaiian Airlines has higher capacity in North America, the dependency on international leisure travel and more specifically Japan is holding back the financial recovery.

Conclusion

Hawaiian Airlines is seeing some significant improvement and I consider it a strong sign that the airline is doing more flying in North America. However, the big risk to the company's results going forward is the international schedule, which highly depends on Japan and leisure travel. That provides a current headwind to Hawaiian Airlines, but also a big opportunity going forward. After the second quarter, I view Hawaiian Airlines as a high-risk, high-reward investment opportunity.