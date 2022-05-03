PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We have covered Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) previously and also opined on Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI). Orion came about as a spin-off from the Realty Income Corporation (O) and VEREIT merger. OPI, on the other hand, has been in existence for some time and provides a good history on the complexity of generating returns from single tenant office properties. We go over today why the two are rather similar and deserve very similar multiples. We then conclude with an investment opinion on both of them.

The Tenants

Orion boasts an impressive line up of tenants with the majority of the top 10 having investment grade ratings. About 12% are from government agencies and public services.

Overall, about 67% of Orion's tenants are investment grade rated.

OPI matches this number with about 64% coming from investment grade rated tenants.

One might even argue that the 36% coming from government agencies actually makes the tenant profile a bit better for OPI. But we are splitting hairs here. The point is that both REITs have tenants that appear quite strong if we went by their credit ratings.

Lease Expirations

With office properties, a key question has been as to how long the tenants are locked into the current leases. The longer, the better. Orion here manages only 4.1 years. That number is as of December 31, 2022 and should move down when they release their March 2022 results barring some major renewals.

OPI's March 2022 number shows a weighted average lease term of close to 6 years.

Clearly here the advantage is to OPI. Two years may not sound like a lot but it will make a difference, especially if post COVID-19 recovery is drawn out.

Debt

Orion's balance sheet was in a great deal of flux in the last few months. The key numbers here are that it is aiming for about 6.0X debt to EBITDA which is lower than that of OPI. On the other hand, it will have about one-fifth of its debt exposed to rising interest rates (after hedges/swaps).

Its weighted average debt maturity will be about 3.5 years when they report the next quarter.

Let's look at OPI's debt structure next.

OPI's debt is getting a bit larger and that is mainly thanks to a falling EBITDA.

OPI's average debt maturity is about 5.4 years and it has zero variable rate debt.

The higher weighted average maturity along with zero variable rate exposure give OPI the lead here.

Valuation

OPI trades at about 4.5X 2022 funds from operation (FFO) while Orion trades at close to 7.0X. With the latter, there is a lot of uncertainty thanks to the big guidance cut in the first reporting quarter. But whichever way you cut it, OPI is cheaper.

OPI yields 10.58% currently.

ONL's dividend does not show up in Y-Charts, but with a guided quarterly dividend of $0.10, we are looking at a 3% yield. If you want income, OPI is your choice.

Outlook & Verdict

The tenants for the two REITs are comparable. In terms of weighted average lease term, debt maturity, valuations and dividend yield, OPI is a clear winner. Orion has an edge in terms of debt to EBITDA but a lot will depend on how 2022 goes and where their actual EBITDA comes in. If we had to choose an overall winner here on these metrics, we would go with OPI. OPI though has an external managed structure and one that adds a rather large burden on this already difficult market. Orion's internal management comes from VEREIT, an average REIT at best, but that is preferable to the external management.

One major factor here in coming up with a rating is the underlying asset class. Single tenant office properties are the worst structure to have in real estate in our opinion and OPI's long term, total return chart should be good proof for our readers.

You can blame external management for some of this but the underlying asset class is the primary problem. The issues don't get enough attention as when a tenant leaves, the properties are often sold for peanuts compared to the original price. But due to GAAP accounting and marked depreciation, there is often a gain reported on the income statement. Tenants are also in a position to command huge tenant incentives and rent relief. This is true for all office properties but for single tenant office properties there are very few exact matches. So the REIT is forced to either pay up or lose a very large revenue stream for a long time, until they find someone else. The investment grade rating of the tenant is probably the least useful metric that both these REITs seem to flaunt. Payment of timely rent is rarely a problem with office tenants. All other things being equal, that investment grade rating actually helps the negotiating power of the tenant.

The proof is in the pudding (read as chart) above, this is a sick puppy. All things considered, we believe OPI should trade at 5X FFO and Orion, thanks to its far shorter leases, and shorter weighted average debt maturity, should actually trade at 4X-5X FFO. That leads us to a hold rating on OPI and a Sell rating on Orion. The "Sell" may sound rough, but it is an upgrade from the "Strong Sell" we gave it the first time around.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.