Intro

YES, Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) quarterly earnings per share fell short of expectations at $24.62 vs. $25.91. But the problem is that when we talk about the company's profit, we mean two unprofitable divisions - Google Cloud and Other Bets.

I do not presume to judge the prospects of the Other Bets segment. Too little information. But the current unprofitability of Google Cloud is just something worth considering in detail.

Hidden value

In Q1 Google Cloud's revenue grew by 43.83% YoY ($5.82 bn), better than analysts' expectations of $5.76 bn, according to StreetAccount. However, the operating loss of this segment amounted to $931 million compared to $974 million a year earlier. The very fact that Alphabet's cloud division is making an operating loss sets the company apart from its closest competitors in the business: Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN).

For example, here's what Google Cloud's operating results look like over the past two years:

Google Cloud Revenue Operating loss 1Q 20 2.777 (1.730) 2Q 20 3.007 (1.426) 3Q 20 3.444 (1.208) 4Q 20 3.831 (1.243) 1Q 21 4.047 (0.974) 2Q 21 4.628 (0.591) 3Q 21 4.990 (0.644) 4Q 21 5.541 (0.890) 1Q 22 5.821 (0.931)

And here are similar indicators for Amazon Web Service:

AWS Revenue Operating income 1Q 20 10.219 3.075 2Q 20 10.808 3.357 3Q 20 11.601 3.535 4Q 20 12.742 3.564 1Q 21 13.503 4.163 2Q 21 14.809 4.193 3Q 21 16.110 4.883 4Q21 17.780 5.293 1Q22 18.441 6.518

In recent years, Alphabet has been spending heavily on equipment and personnel to catch up with industry leaders. But at the moment, its market share is 8%, the share of AWS is 33%, and the share of Azure is 21%:

At the same time, Google Cloud's revenue is growing steadily faster than competitors. This allows us to hope that in the near future the share of Alphabet will grow:

Yes, now Google Cloud is losing money because it is actively scaling its business and investing heavily in hardware. But if you look at the existing trends, then already in 2023 the operating margin of the division may exit the negative zone and quarterly revenue will come close to $10 billion:

Google Cloud is a valuable reserve for the growth of the operating margin of the company as a whole. I will talk about how this affects the fundamental value of Alphabet in the next block with the DCF model.

Fundamental value

Any investment hypothesis should be tested. And in this case DCF modeling is the best tool in my opinion.

The DCF model is essentially built on the basis of two indicators: revenue and operating margin. The remaining indicators are usually extrapolated and averaged.

To be the least subjective, when predicting Alphabet's revenue for the next years, I proceeded from the average expectations of analysts. In my opinion, the CAGR of 10% is more than a conservative forecast.

Alphabet's operating margin has reached 30% and this looks like a cyclical high:

But when forecasting for the long term, one should always take into account that highly profitable markets always attract competition. Therefore, even though the company's operating margin will receive support from the cloud division in two years, I predict that in general this figure will gradually decrease to 25% in the terminal year.

The relative size of CAPEX is assumed to be 13%, which is close to the long-term average:

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Some notes on the WACC calculation:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium (4.72%) and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate (2.99%).

I used the current value of the three-year beta coefficient. For the terminal year, I used Beta equal to 1.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2020 and 2021 divided by the debt value for the same years.

Here is the model itself:

(in high resolution)

The DCF-based target price of Alphabet's shares is $3,900, offering ~67% upside. In general, this result is in line with analysts' target price:

Is it worth buying now?

Looking at the current technical picture of the Nasdaq index, we can say that the corrective wave has hit strong support and now a rebound is very likely. I think yesterday's positive session will continue:

Speaking specifically about Alphabet, I want to draw attention to the following model:

The long-term dynamics of the market capitalization of a public company very often follows an exponential trend. And in this respect, the Alphabet is a classic example. As you can see, the current deviation of the company's actual capitalization does not exceed the standard deviation. This gives me reason to believe that the Alphabet uptrend continues to develop with a high probability.

But for example, you can't say the same about Amazon. Here is just a clear way out of the trend:

I know that everyone is now screaming about high inflation and the associated risks for big techs. But, firstly, crisis situations in the economy are generally positive for Internet advertising companies. Here I gave a specific historical example. And, secondly, if you sell Alphabet, what will you buy instead with similar potential? After all, despite high inflation, the dollar is now at a five-year high. And Alphabet is a company that consistently generates dollar cash flow.

Bottom line

Alphabet is perhaps the only major technology company in which the cloud division plays the role of ballast. But if we evaluate the prospect more than the current year, then this ballast will turn into an additional source of profit. Therefore, if you are a long-term investor, you definitely should not sell shares of this company.