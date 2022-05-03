George Frey/Getty Images News

Comparable Companies

Currently, Generac Holding's stock prices are trading at $226.69, with a 52-week High/Low of $524.31/$217.11. With a market cap of just over $14.5 billion, this gives Generac a TEV/LTM EBITDA of 18.2x, with a NTM TEV/Forward EBITDA of 14.01x, both of which are generally acceptable relative to comparables. Generac had net sales of $3.737 billion in FY2022, holding up its ability to maintain a 19% revenue CAGR since its IPO in 2010. The crucial question now would be - to what extent is future high CAGR priced in currently?

Generac Holding Comparable Companies (Capital IQ)

All-Time High Renewable And Smart Energy Installations

Climate change is soon approaching a momentous crossroad, with many countries transitioning from bystanders to doers, setting clean energy standards and objectives in both the short and long term. Despite headwinds, the renewable and smart energy sector has experienced an unprecedented adaptation in 2021. Solar and wind installation capacities had a total of 13.8 GW of new additions in the two-thirds of 2021, a 28% increase over the same period the prior year. Furthermore, the growth of renewable capacity is estimated to account for over 95% of the increase in global power capacity over the next four years.

High Costs Relative To Traditional Solutions With Increased Competition

A large attributive factor contributing to the implementation of renewables and clean energy technology, would be the increasing level of cost-competitiveness of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, which prices have decreased 85% over the past decade. With this acting as a tailwind, renewable electricity capacity is forecasted to rise over 60% from 2020 levels by 2026. However, there are some caveats to note.

This increase in capacity will not be able to fully account for the 19.13% CAGR, as anticipated and priced in by investors over the next few years. In order to make up for this growth, Generac has been focusing on broadening energy technology solutions as a key value proposition, providing an almost all-in-one solution for residential and C&I installations. Being a jack-of-all-trades in residential and C&I installations might not be beneficial, especially with the rise of current competitors and potential entrants, spurred by decreased barriers to entry. In the residential market, current competitors include Kohler, Honeywell, Enphase and Solar Edge among others. Generac's management has plans to roll out a range of clean energy solutions in 2022 including PWRmicro used in residential solar solutions and PWRcell with smart grid capabilities. The company could be banking on the wide acceptance of such services and products in order to prop up top and bottom line growth. However, despite green energy related costs coming down significantly, they are still relatively expensive compared to traditional storage and backup generator solutions. This is partially due to the sustained high cost of key inputs for Generac including aluminum, copper and steel. However, it is good to note that Generac is focused on cost effectiveness, which will prove to be a key advantage against companies with less economies of scale.

Gleaming Financial Track Record, With Many Future Uncertainties

Based on analyst consensus of revenue growth over the next four years through 2025, the market has priced in an overarching 19.13% CAGR over the next couple of years. With these current estimates and assumptions, my personal DCF model gives us an Equity Value Per Share of $265. This shows a 16.9% upside compared to its current price of $226.69, as of 2nd May 2022. Despite DCF valuations generally outputting valuations lower than other techniques, investors should not take this golden value lightly, keeping in mind the overwhelming CAGR investors anticipate. On the flip side, Generac and its comparable SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) have similar market caps, yet Generac has a net income triple that of SolarEdge. This could be beneficial for Generac's shareholders, from a return on equity basis.

Over the past 6 years, Generac has experienced a positive earnings surprise for all years on an EPS normalized basis, and three out of six years on a GAAP basis. This is much of a double-edged sword, since investors are used to, and have high expectations of Generac and its ability to generate exceptional bottom lines. If Generac underperforms relative to analyst expectations ((such as the 19% CAGR)) in the coming years, it would be detrimental for shareholders due to a lack of pleasant surprises, resulting in weakening investor confidence.

Historical EPS Surprises (Capital IQ)

The ability for Generac to achieve or exceed shareholder expectations in terms of high revenue CAGR among other metrics would be highly dependent on the rate of sustained growth of grid services, and the expansion of the residential, and Commercial & Industrial ((C&I)) space. Below shows the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) calculations, Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), as well as my DCF Model used.

Generac WACC and CAPM (Author) Generac DCF Model (Author)

Overseas Sales Bolstering Revenue In The Long Term

Generac's sales comprise 85% domestic sales and 15% international sales. Within the international segment, European regions could potentially help boost revenue growth further for the international segment, which has already shown slight signs in Generac's FY2021's revenue. Currently, the main hurdles for clean energy in the EU would be the relatively low public acceptance and sluggish approval processes relating to clean technology. With decreased reliance on its Russian counterparts, European leaders are drafting up new plans to substitute Russian gas. This includes tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, alongside plans to mobilize additional investments, and remove red tape to fast-track the adaptation of solar and hydrogen energy.

Despite the overwhelming need and want for the EU to deploy such green technology into residential and C&I segments, the process and development of the aforementioned take a decent time to materialize. As such, this would be more of a mid to long-term idea, which might not eventuate significantly on Generac's income statement in the shorter term.

Disproportionate Risk To Reward

As aforementioned, my personal DCF model indicates a 16.9% upside from current prices for Generac. Notwithstanding this, investors should not get trigger happy and enter a position in Generac. The Feds are expected to continue with multiple rate hikes through 2022, with a 50-50 split on a 75% BP hike in June. In times of high inflation and the potential over looming change of a recession, history has shown the strongest tightening six months after the first rate hike. In this case, anticipate September to be the month of sleepless nights for investors. On top of that, with broader valuations having come down significantly, 16.9% upside relative to DCF levels is not something worth the batting of eyes. With a disproportionate amount of risk to reward currently, Generac should be sidelined and revisited in late Q3 to Q4.