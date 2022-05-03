PhillDanze/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) delivered a robust FQ2 card, but its Q3 guidance was weaker than expected. Even though the stock sold off post-earnings, our price action analysis suggested that it was digesting a bull trap pre-earnings. The market makers have astutely designed a trap to lure in bullish investors as Apple headed into its earnings release.

So, has anything changed since our pre-earnings thesis on AAPL stock? Yes, the price has gotten more attractive. However, we adjusted our fair value estimates to consider higher risk-free rates and revised estimates on its revenue and free cash flow. We also lowered our exit multiple to reflect the weaker macro environment, which is sensible given the recent headwinds.

However, despite these revisions, AAPL stock still seems fairly valued. Therefore, we think the price has baked in the $4B-$8B of FQ3 headwinds that management expects.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on AAPL stock as it exited its FQ2 card.

COVID Headwinds Could Be Subsiding

Apple revenue consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

As seen above, Apple reported a solid FQ2 that easily beat the consensus estimates. However, the key focus was on its guidance as it markedly underperformed. Management highlighted an unexpected $4B-$8B of headwinds related to ongoing chip shortages and COVID headwinds in its China final assembly supply chain. Furthermore, Apple also estimated 150bps of lost sales growth from Russia.

As a result, the consensus estimates were revised downwards for FY22, with the impact most felt in FQ3 (quarter ending June 2022). However, investors should not be unduly concerned over its COVID headwinds. Management also noted in its earnings call that the COVID situation has improved. CEO Tim Cook accentuated (edited):

And on a positive front, almost all of the affected final assembly factories in China have now restarted. And so, the $4B to $8B range, reflects various ramps of getting back up and running. We're also encouraged that the COVID case count reported in Shanghai has decreased over the last few days. And so there's some reason for optimism there. (Apple's FQ2'22 earnings call)

Notably, we also observed that the Shanghai state authorities have started to ease the lockdowns for certain qualifying districts. Caixin added that six districts did not report new cases for three consecutive days, which qualified them for easing. Furthermore, DIGITIMES reported that Apple's key MacBook ODM maker Quanta Computer "is gradually resuming its production of Apple's MacBook products with order pull-ins also slowly turning strong." Quanta is a critical MacBook maker, accounting for 60% of the overall supply of MacBook Pro and Air. Nevertheless, DIGITIMES also highlighted that MacBook shipments are expected to be revised from 6M to 5M units in FQ3.

Therefore, we remain confident that Apple's Q3 headwinds have been priced in. In addition, we think Apple guided conservatively, given the uncertainty. Thus, a faster than expected recovery in China's assembly supply chain could help boost a Q3 beat against pretty downbeat Q3 estimates.

Is AAPL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

AAPL stock price chart (TradingView) AAPL stock NTM FCF yield % and NTM normalized P/E (TIKR)

AAPL stock continues to trade above its 5Y valuation averages, despite its recent sell-off, as seen above. For instance, it last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 3.95% (5Y mean: 5.67%) and an NTM normalized P/E of 25.68x (5Y mean: 21.16x). Our fair value estimates also suggest that AAPL stock is reasonably valued (+/- 10%), even as we revised our valuation downwards.

However, investors should note a subtle bull trap formed in late March after AAPL stock recovered from its February/March bottom. We believe the bull trap was designed to draw in Apple investors before its earnings release. As a result, AAPL has already started to digest the gains from its recent bottom even before its Q2 card. As a result, we suspect that there could be further downside if the current tech bottom doesn't hold. However, despite the near-term headwinds, we remain confident in AAPL stock's robust FCF yields.

Moreover, we also elucidated that AAPL stock could get re-rated ahead of its Q3 card if its supply chains in China recover ahead of time. Therefore, we encourage Apple investors to continue monitoring the COVID situation in China.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on AAPL stock.