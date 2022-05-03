Apple: The Bull Trap Must Be Digested Before A Rebound
Summary
- Apple reported a solid FQ2 card but delivered weak Q3 guidance due to COVID headwinds in China. As a result, AAPL stock sold off post-earnings.
- However, a closer look at its price action suggests a bull trap had formed before its Q2 earnings. Therefore, the sell-off could continue until we observe a consolidation.
- But, we think AAPL stock's robust FCF yields could help defend it. Therefore, we believe that long-term investors should consider adding exposure on its weakness.
- We reiterate our Buy rating on AAPL stock.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) delivered a robust FQ2 card, but its Q3 guidance was weaker than expected. Even though the stock sold off post-earnings, our price action analysis suggested that it was digesting a bull trap pre-earnings. The market makers have astutely designed a trap to lure in bullish investors as Apple headed into its earnings release.
So, has anything changed since our pre-earnings thesis on AAPL stock? Yes, the price has gotten more attractive. However, we adjusted our fair value estimates to consider higher risk-free rates and revised estimates on its revenue and free cash flow. We also lowered our exit multiple to reflect the weaker macro environment, which is sensible given the recent headwinds.
However, despite these revisions, AAPL stock still seems fairly valued. Therefore, we think the price has baked in the $4B-$8B of FQ3 headwinds that management expects.
As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on AAPL stock as it exited its FQ2 card.
COVID Headwinds Could Be Subsiding
As seen above, Apple reported a solid FQ2 that easily beat the consensus estimates. However, the key focus was on its guidance as it markedly underperformed. Management highlighted an unexpected $4B-$8B of headwinds related to ongoing chip shortages and COVID headwinds in its China final assembly supply chain. Furthermore, Apple also estimated 150bps of lost sales growth from Russia.
As a result, the consensus estimates were revised downwards for FY22, with the impact most felt in FQ3 (quarter ending June 2022). However, investors should not be unduly concerned over its COVID headwinds. Management also noted in its earnings call that the COVID situation has improved. CEO Tim Cook accentuated (edited):
And on a positive front, almost all of the affected final assembly factories in China have now restarted. And so, the $4B to $8B range, reflects various ramps of getting back up and running. We're also encouraged that the COVID case count reported in Shanghai has decreased over the last few days. And so there's some reason for optimism there. (Apple's FQ2'22 earnings call)
Notably, we also observed that the Shanghai state authorities have started to ease the lockdowns for certain qualifying districts. Caixin added that six districts did not report new cases for three consecutive days, which qualified them for easing. Furthermore, DIGITIMES reported that Apple's key MacBook ODM maker Quanta Computer "is gradually resuming its production of Apple's MacBook products with order pull-ins also slowly turning strong." Quanta is a critical MacBook maker, accounting for 60% of the overall supply of MacBook Pro and Air. Nevertheless, DIGITIMES also highlighted that MacBook shipments are expected to be revised from 6M to 5M units in FQ3.
Therefore, we remain confident that Apple's Q3 headwinds have been priced in. In addition, we think Apple guided conservatively, given the uncertainty. Thus, a faster than expected recovery in China's assembly supply chain could help boost a Q3 beat against pretty downbeat Q3 estimates.
Is AAPL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
AAPL stock continues to trade above its 5Y valuation averages, despite its recent sell-off, as seen above. For instance, it last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 3.95% (5Y mean: 5.67%) and an NTM normalized P/E of 25.68x (5Y mean: 21.16x). Our fair value estimates also suggest that AAPL stock is reasonably valued (+/- 10%), even as we revised our valuation downwards.
However, investors should note a subtle bull trap formed in late March after AAPL stock recovered from its February/March bottom. We believe the bull trap was designed to draw in Apple investors before its earnings release. As a result, AAPL has already started to digest the gains from its recent bottom even before its Q2 card. As a result, we suspect that there could be further downside if the current tech bottom doesn't hold. However, despite the near-term headwinds, we remain confident in AAPL stock's robust FCF yields.
Moreover, we also elucidated that AAPL stock could get re-rated ahead of its Q3 card if its supply chains in China recover ahead of time. Therefore, we encourage Apple investors to continue monitoring the COVID situation in China.
As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on AAPL stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.