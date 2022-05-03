Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) in its long history has proven not to be a good long-term investment. Its price per share has historically fluctuated greatly and today the company is trading at the same price as in 2007. The reasons for this discontinuity are mainly due to the profitability of Smith & Wesson's core business which is often affected by exogenous components that can have a positive or negative effect on earnings. I consider the purchase of this company to be a good choice only for good profits in the short term when purchased at a heavily discounted price, such as in mid-2019. Favoring long-term investments, I cannot rate this company as a buy, but considering that its intrinsic value calculated through a DCF turns out to be higher than its current value, my rating is a hold.

Prospects and profitability of the business

Smith & Wesson Brands is a well-known American company that has been manufacturing and marketing weapons in the US and internationally for 169 years. In order to best understand the growth and profitability margins of this company, we first need to understand the profitability and growth of its sector. The sector in which this company operates offers few opportunities because it is already saturated and subject to many regulations: the sale of arms, although legal, is always a difficult business to manage. The growth rates of this sector are rather limited since not everyone has the will to buy weapons. Buying guns for self-defense or hunting, for example, may be agreeable to a certain number of people, but it is unlikely that in the future many people will change their thinking and suddenly start buying arms. Smith & Wesson itself stated in its annual report that growth rates are generally low and that a strong increase in demand may only be possible in the short term as a result of exogenous events. However, growth triggered by exogenous events is short-lived, so then it returns to the same levels as before the growth.

The small arms market was worth $8.39 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $13.75 billion by 2030 (CAGR 5.4%). However, since Smith & Wesson's revenues come 97-98% from U.S. sales, it is better to look at small arms market growth in the U.S. rather than internationally. In 2020, this market was worth $3.33 billion and is estimated to reach $5.81 billion by 2030 (CAGR 6%). A 6% growth rate would not be that low, but you must consider that these are just estimates and there may be multiple changes regulating small arms ownership from now to eight years. Overall, I consider the demand for Smith & Wesson products to be solid but fragile at the same time: solid because the brand is now established and there is a guarantee of the quality of its products, but fragile because there could be regulations or external laws that could harm this company. As long as the situation remains the same there should be no problems, but we must always consider that we can never expect high demand growth rates, even in the best-case scenario.

Regarding the profitability of this business, we can certainly say that it is variable. Smith & Wesson's net income margin (excluding extraordinary items) was 24.6% in the LTM, but the average of the last 10 years is 12.55%. There are years when margins are far above average and others when the opposite is true. But what does it depend on?

Although Smith & Wesson manufactures its weapons in its facilities, the company is dependent on third parties to purchase materials such as steel, wood, lead, brass, and plastic. The cost of these materials varies from year to year, so the cost of goods sold follows a swinging pattern. When the cost of these materials is high, profit margins shrink and vice versa. In the current inflationary environment, the high cost of these materials could increase the cost of goods sold and reduce profit margins. So, I personally don't think this company can be considered resilient in the current macroeconomic scenario.

How have Smith & Wesson's revenues been over the past decade?

Income statement from 2012 to 2021 (TIKR Terminal)

Just as explained above, Smith & Wesson's revenues are very variable year after year. It can be seen, however, that there has been a slight improvement if we consider a very long-time horizon but comparing any given year with the next one it is not possible to find a correlation. Commodity prices are constantly changing, and this makes the gross profit too discontinuous. For the first time in 169 years the company was able to achieve a net income more than $1 billion, but I assume that this milestone is unlikely to recur in the next annual report after the recent increase in inflation.

Overall, I find the profitability of this company to be weak as it is overly influenced by commodity changes and exogenous events. In addition, demand for these products is unlikely to increase significantly over the long term, so growth margins are also a further weakness. All these weaknesses make Smith & Wesson an unsuitable investment for a long-term horizon; in fact, the current price per share is the same as in 2007.

What is Smith & Wesson worth?

The valuation of Smith & Wesson will be done through a discounted cash flow, in order to give a present value to future cash flows. This model will be composed as follows:

WACC represents Smith & Wesson's weighted average cost of capital, our discount rate.

The free cash flow entered in 2022 represents the average free cash flow over the last 4 years. As a company with highly variable profitability using an average will make the result more reliable.

The growth rate from 2022 to 2031 is only 1.5% as I do not believe this company will have a large increase in demand in the future. While 1.5% may seem low, the average free cash flow over the last 10 years is $87.2 million, while the values forecasted all exceed $110 million. If we did not consider in the average the last year, which was the most profitable in the history of Smith & Wesson, the average considered would be even lower. Therefore, I do not consider the values entered to be too conservative.

The net debt and outstanding shares belong to TIKR Terminal.

Discounted cash flow (Sources already cited )

According to this model, Smith & Wesson has a fair value significantly greater than its current price. The fair value is $36.01 while it is currently trading for $14.19. Even applying a 30% margin of safety, the company continues to be considered at a discount.

While the discounted cash flow is favorable to Smith & Wesson, it should still be noted that this model does not take into account what are the many exogenous risks the company may face. In this case my opinion is a hold: I would not buy the company because of the riskiness of its business, but if I already had it in my portfolio I would not sell it because it has an intrinsic value much higher than its current value.