Ceragon Q1 Earnings: Still Struggling To Catch A Bid
Summary
- Ceragon Networks reported a bottom-line beat in Q1 but the market remains uninterested.
- Ceragon's costs increased due to shipping and supply chain headwinds.
- Long investors should wait for prominent moving averages to be taken out to the upside.
If we look at a long-term chart of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), we see that shares have been making lower lows for quite a number of years now. Furthermore, although shares look deeply oversold, selling may indeed continue here until we hit a firm multi-year bottom. The death cross where we now have the 10-month moving average trading below the 50-month moving average confirms the sustained bearish trend.
The company announced its first fiscal quarter numbers for 2022 this month where we saw a slight earnings beat and revenues of $70.3 million (which came in slightly under expectations). Sales growth (almost 3%) as mentioned though was slightly lower than expected and this is where the market may be concerned with this stock at present. We state this because the Q1 bottom line beat, as well as the comments with respect to the outlook for the remainder of the year, did little to push the share price forward in the trading day post earnings.
Management reiterated that the lower than expected top-line number in the first quarter was not down to lower demand from customers but rather supply chain difficulties which resulted in orders not getting to customers fast enough. Supply chain difficulties are really a double blow to the company in that booked sales are impossible to fulfill when there are component shortages. Moreover, shipping costs go up significantly as deliveries are invariably delayed.
The CEO went through multiple new bookings on the conference call, but as we can see below, Ceragon continues to experience plenty of challenges which kept profitability depressed in the quarter. Gross margin fell to 27.7% in the first quarter which is well down from the 29.6% number in the same period of 12 months prior.
The trend above has resulted in a marking down of consensus revision estimates in recent months. Although top and bottom-line growth are still forecasted this year, for example, the approximate $308 million top-line number, as well as the $0.05 in earnings per share are projections that have been on the wane, especially on the earnings side. Suffice it to say, if supply chain issues continue to persist, these estimates may very well continue to come down over the following months.
Through growing the regular business (microwave and millimeter wave market), expansion into the open network architecture space, and adding value to the Managed Services offering, management believes it can grow gross margin well beyond the current 30%-plus trailing 12-month number. The faster, this happens, the better as the company once more failed to generate cash flow in the recent first quarter. Ceragon has a long history of share dilution (the current float comes in at 83.5 million) and this trend will most likely continue in the absence of internally-generated cash flow.
Furthermore what compounds this issue is that Ceragon is holding more inventory than it would like at present. This means that due to the current environment, more stock needs to be held to ensure customers can be served. At the end of the first quarter, the company held $58.1 million in inventory and $120.7 million in receivables. Suffice it to say, given management's weak outlook on margins in the first part of the year, we may see further declines in the company's cash balance of $25 million over the next few quarters.
The sizable slide in the share price has resulted in shares of CRNT now trading with a trailing sales multiple of 0.54 and a trailing book multiple of 1.14. The stock's valuation remains the principal calling card especially given the fact that the 5G transition (as we see below) will enjoy significant tailwinds for some time to come. Ceragon believes it's in an excellent position to benefit from the transition. Time will tell if indeed the company can execute.
Therefore, to sum up, the recent announcement of Ceragon's first quarter numbers did not do enough to convince the market as shares have continued their decline. The potential is obviously there for this company but supply chain bottlenecks have resulted in rising costs for the firm which is hampering profitability. Although sales and earnings growth are expected this year, consensus revisions have been declining. Lower lows now look likely at least in the short term. We look forward to continued coverage.
