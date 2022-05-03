Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has topped Wall Street estimates for earnings in each of the last eight quarters. As an investor who believes in the positive correlation between earnings surprises and stock price movements, I would have expected these earnings beats to convert into some gains in the stock market, but this was not the case for Skyworks. Despite strong earnings, Skyworks stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months, and the stock is up just 18% in the last five years, which is not something to write home about. Skyworks will report fiscal second-quarter financial results after the bell today, which makes now a good time to evaluate whether Skyworks stock will buck the trend following the earnings report today.

Mr. Market is not thinking straight but that's an opportunity

It is not uncommon for the market value of a company to be detached from its economic value. In fact, this is what makes companies undervalued or overvalued in the market, which in return presents investors with opportunities to either invest in a company at a bargain price or to book better-than-expected profits. The case for Skyworks is not difficult to understand. Below are some comments from Seeking Alpha news articles that shed light on what is happening. To make most of these comments, I have added a few financial performance metrics to the table as well.

Fiscal quarter Comments YoY revenue growth YoY earnings growth FQ4 2020 "Skyworks shares are down 1.9% in after-hours." 15.6% 17.24% FQ1 2021 "shares soar 10.9% after the company reports fiscal Q1 beats with record revenue." 68.51% 98.09% FQ2 2021 "Skyworks shares are down 6.8% after fiscal Q2 results barely topped consensus estimates." 52.96% 79.46% FQ3 2021 "Skyworks shares are down over 8% after yesterday's third-quarter earnings report came in slightly ahead of estimates." 51.52% 160.45% FQ4 2021 "Skyworks shares edged into the red in after-hours trading despite the wireless chipmaker reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings." 37.01% 32.16% FQ1 2022 Shares declined nearly 7% following the earnings report. 0.03% (21.48%)

Source: Company filings and market data

It's easy to see that Skyworks has delivered good numbers in the recent past, which does not come as a surprise considering the important role the company plays in bringing advanced technologies to life, such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and autonomous vehicles.

In the last five years, both revenue and earnings have grown at a stellar pace, buybacks have been boosted by the company, and dividend per share has continued to grow. All this while, Skyworks stock has delivered lackluster returns, especially in the last 12 months. This certainly smells like an opportunity, but to validate this, we need to look at what the future holds for the company.

Long runway for growth

Skyworks Solutions is a chip manufacturer primarily focused on the designing and development of smartphone radio frequency components, and Apple, Inc. (AAPL) is one of the largest customers of the company, accounting for more than 50% of its revenue. The prospects for Skyworks, therefore, are closely tied to the success of the smartphone industry. As expected, the rollout of 5G has triggered a supercycle of smartphone upgrades, and for the first time ever, sales penetration of 5G smartphones surpassed 4G smartphones early this year.

Exhibit 1: Global smartphone sales penetration

Counterpoint Research

Not surprisingly, developed regions of the world such as North America and Europe see the highest penetration of 5G smartphones, and interestingly, Apple is dominating the North American market.

Exhibit 2: U.S. smartphone sales market share Q4 2021

Counterpoint Research

Although these numbers look good, in reality, this is just the beginning for 5G smartphones. It took many years for 4G smartphones to dominate the world, and there's no reason to suggest things would be different this time around. As illustrated below, there were just 217 million mobile 5G subscriptions in 2020, but the number is expected to surpass four billion by 2027.

Exhibit 3: Number of mobile 5G subscriptions worldwide by region

Statista

As 5G smartphone penetration increases and people subscribe to 5G mobile plans, the radio frequency content per smartphone will continue to climb higher to facilitate the latest technological advancements. This is good news for Skyworks, and this alone should help the earnings growth of the company given that mobile chips account for the majority of company revenue.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Similar to how 4G technology gave birth to smartphones, the 5G technology is expected to transform many business sectors in the next decade. Autonomous and connected cars, VR technology, and mobile gaming are just a few examples of business sectors that would thrive with the rollout of 5G. Skyworks Solutions, in an attempt to diversify its business, has made inroads into many of these business verticals in the recent past. Although we are yet to see meaningful results from some of these strategic decisions including the acquisition of Silicon Labs' automotive business, I am optimistic about how these investments could help Skyworks grow in the next five years.

Cheaply valued and the train might not leave the station soon

As I highlighted in the first segment of this analysis, earnings growth has failed to trigger a stock market rally for Skyworks. That being said, as an investor, our focus should be on controlling the controllable. Although we might never be able to time the market, earnings will dictate terms over the stock market performance of any company in the long run, so it would be reasonable to say that it's just a matter of time until Skyworks stock follows its earnings. Although things might be different this time around, I do not believe today's earnings will boost Skyworks stock given that the company is likely to highlight supply-chain issues faced today and the negative short-term outlook resulting from the lockdown in China. At a price-to-earnings ratio of just over 14 - Skyworks has rarely been valued this cheaply in the last decade - I find the company very attractively priced given that growth is far from over.

Exhibit 4: PE ratio

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Skyworks Solutions will report earnings today, and many investors are waiting to see how the company performed in the last quarter - one that was challenging for many business sectors. Unless the company tops Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, Skyworks stock is unlikely to gain traction, which is something I am comfortable with as a long-term-oriented investor. I believe the company still has a long runway for growth, which makes now a good time to accumulate some more SWKS shares.