Roman Stasiuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here at Mare towers we recently did a full coverage on the Autos sector, links to our previous articles are listed at the bottom of the page. Today we're jumping back into Mercedes Benz Group (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) who recently released their first Q1 report as an independent entity, or rather separate from Daimler Truck group after the spin-off last year.

In our last article, we concluded that we were bullish in the near term thanks to the brand's strong pricing power and strength as a company even in the face of severe industry headwinds. We were also bullish in the long term as the company provided a cheap opportunity to play the BEV and autonomous driving megatrend compared to some other US competitors.

Q1 Results

Looking at the recent publication, it doesn't read very well. Semiconductors are cited 5 times on the first page alone. Mercedes states that the global car industry continues to be "characterised by bottlenecks in the availability of semiconductors. In addition, the effects of the war in Ukraine have recently weighed on market development, especially in the Europe region."

This effectively translates to fewer cars sold for Mercedes Benz, car unit sales in Q1 were 487,000 compared to 538,900 in Q1 2021, a 10% decline. However, this didn't stop the Group from posting superior numbers on their P&L.

Revenue came in at €34.8 billion (+6% increase YoY). This was due to improvements in net pricing and sales structure

EBIT was €5.3 billion (+13% increase YoY). The group commented that exchange rate effects had a positive net impact

Net profit was lower at €3.6 billion (vs €4.4 billion) mainly due to reduced income tax expenses in the same quarter in 2021 thanks to the formation of a fuel cell joint venture, and profits from discontinued operations which came from the old Daimler Truck assets.

Near term outlook

The group was quick however to quell any excessive optimism. "As a result of the greater uncertainties for the global economy and the Group’s business development, the general market risks have risen from medium to high compared to the Annual Report 2021."

Mercedes Benz cited in their risks and opportunities report the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, mentioning risks associated with energy supplies, and expropriation of assets of Russian subsidiaries.

The German Company maintained its guidance for the FY 2022 expecting slightly higher revenues than in 2021, whilst maintaining the previous year's EBIT level, with results being driven (no pun intended) by the cars and vans segments. In the mobility segment, Mercedes expects less business during the year.

Another interesting piece of news concerning their mobility segment is the sale of Share Now, their fleet hiring joint venture in partnership with BMW, to Stellantis. Whilst no numbers have been released yet, media outlets are suggesting the figure is between €100 - €250 million.

Conclusion

We still maintain a long-term bullish view on Mercedes Benz, we will be examining the group's EV penetration as the year progresses. Though we are positive and maintain our buy rating, we reduce our target price to €82 euros per share.

See more of our coverage on the Autos sector below