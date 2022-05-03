da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

It’s been about three months since I put out my bullish call on Sturm, Ruger & Co. (NYSE:RGR), and in that time the shares have returned about 6% against a loss of about 8.6% for the S&P 500. Sturm has bucked a generally negative trend in markets of late, and I want to start to think about why that might be. When I was learning how to fly years ago, my flight instructor told me that humans are designed to spot movement, and differences, and the behaviour of this stock has certainly caught my attention because it’s behaving quite a bit differently than most.

In this piece I want to work out whether or not it makes sense to add to the position, hold, or sell. I’ll make that determination by looking at the recently published financials, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Also, because everything in investing is relative, I want to compare this stock’s cash flows to a 10-year Treasury note. Here’s my thinking on this one: if a stock as strong as this one isn’t as compelling as a 10-year Treasury, what hope does a weaker stock have?

I know that my writing can be tedious for some people. Some have expressed a strong desire for me to remove “dear readers” from my lexicon, for instance (I won’t, just because you asked). The subtle and not so subtle bragging can be tedious also. For that reason, I present this “thesis statement” paragraph for your reading pleasure. In this paragraph I'll share the high level insights I’m about to splash all over this virtual page, while exposing you to as little of the Doyle mojo as is absolutely necessary. You’re welcome. Here goes. I’ll be buying more of this stock today. In spite of the fact that 2021 was a multi-year record, the stock price remains relatively cheap. While this is a volatile business, we adults are faced with a choice: get used to the cyclicality inherent in all businesses or buy bankers acceptances. In my previous missive on this name, I suggested that the dividend is exceedingly well covered, and nothing’s happened in the interim to change my mind. Finally, I’ve been scratching my head for a while now, trying to work out why it is that this stock has outperformed a market that seems desperate to decline in price. I think I’ve got the beginnings of an answer, and I’d like to hear your collective perspective on my thoughts. Specifically, this stock, more than any other that I’ve looked at, remains a clear “winner” relative to 10-year Treasury Notes. At a time when the 10-year was yielding 1.1%, it was easy for most stocks to look relatively more attractive. In the current environment, though, many are far less relatively attractive and prices are starting to reflect that reality. There you have it. Those are my thoughts. If you peruse the rest of this, I don't want to read any moaning in the comments section about how tedious I can be. You've been warned, so it's on you.

Financial Performance

The tendency of my people toward understatement is well known to us, and if prior to reading this article it wasn’t known to you also, welcome to the club of the knowing. With that as background, I’d say that Sturm, Ruger’s financial performance was rather good over the past year. If I were an American, I wouldn't be so mealy mouthed about it, and would characterise this performance as "Yuge", "Stupendous", or "Major!" You get the idea. Revenue, gross profit, and net income reached their highest levels in the nine years I’ve been tracking the business. In fact, revenue in 2021 was about $66.5 million or 10% higher than the previous high water mark achieved in 2016. The capital structure remains rock solid, quite obviously. I wrote about the sustainability of the dividend in great detail in my previous article. In case you can’t be bothered to click on the link above to read that piece, I’ll give you the Cliff’s Notes version of my analysis: the dividend is exceedingly well covered. The only update I would offer from my previous work comes from the newly published 10-K. The average cash from operations now sits around $121.4 million, and average cash spent on investing clocks in at around $78 million. This remains a very solid business in my view.

In short, I feel a bit ill at ease because I can find nothing to complain about here. Those who know how much of a wet rag I can be know that this is an unusual emotional state for me.

I guess I could remind investors that this is a cyclical business, and that in the three years after its high in 2016, revenue declined by $25.4 million, or 38%. That feels a bit better. I feel a need to remind investors that this is a cyclical business, and if history is any guide, 2022 will likely be a much softer year than 2021.

I tolerate choppiness, though, because I’m old enough to remember that businesses move in cycles, and if you want to invest in businesses, you need to be comfortable with those cycles. For that reason, I’d be happy to add to my position, assuming the stock is reasonably priced.

Sturm Ruger Financials (Sturm Ruger investor relations)

The Stock

Remember earlier in this article when I characterised myself as a “wet rag?” Welcome to the portion of the article where I really let that personality trait shine. It’s here where I write about how a great company like Sturm can be a terrible investment if you overpay for it. A company can make a great deal of money, but the investment can still be a terrible one if the shares are too richly priced. This is because all businesses are essentially just organisations that take a bunch of inputs, add value to those inputs, and then sell products or services (hopefully) for a profit. The stock, on the other hand, is a proxy whose changing prices reflect more about the ever changing mood of the crowd than anything to do with the business. In my view, stock price changes are much more about the expectations of a company's distant future. This is why I look at stocks as things apart from the underlying business.

One thing that separates a truly depressive wet rag like me from run of the mill melancholiacs is our tendency to belabour a negative point. Most people would acknowledge the problem or the risk and move on. Not us. If you hoped that I was done with all of this “great company can be a bad investment” talk, prepare to be disappointed, because I’m not even close to being done. I feel a need to demonstrate the importance of looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business by using Ruger stock itself as an example. The company released annual results on February 23rd. If you bought this stock that day, you're up about 6.7% since then. If you waited until March 3rd, you’re down about 6.5%. Not enough changed at the firm over these eight days to warrant a 13%+ variance in returns. The differences in return came down entirely to the price paid. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did better than those who bought the shares at a higher price. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for stocks.

My regulars know that I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In my previous article on Sturm, I was impressed by the fact that price to free cash was 8.13, it's now marginally more expensive on that measure, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

The PE and price to book were ~8 and 3.5 times previously. They're slightly cheaper on both of these bases per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. If you read me regularly, you know that I rely on the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value" for this. In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Ruger at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a CAGR of about 2.9%. I think this is reasonably pessimistic, and for that reason, I’m willing to buy some more shares.

Let's Get Ready To Rumble! Sturm Vs. 10-Year Treasury

In the domain of investing, everything is relative. If we buy a stock, by definition we're eschewing countless other stocks. This dynamic applies to different asset classes, too. If you buy stocks,, you're not buying gold bars or fine art or farm land. I think it's helpful to sometimes review the relative merits of our favourite asset classes and to check our assumptions to see if they are still valid.

For instance, for years I've heard the argument that investors must buy stocks because the returns from government bonds are paltry. When the 10-year Treasury note was yielding 1.1% only one year ago, why would you lock in for such a pittance? That argument made some kind of sense. Now that the 10-year note is knocking on the door of 3% I think it makes sense to review the relative merits of stocks versus bonds.

In the following analysis, I'm going to compare the cash flows from the stock dividend to the cash flows from the treasury note. While this analysis won't answer whether it's preferable to buy this stock or a 10-year note, I think it'll go some way toward defining for us what growth we need from the stock to be indifferent between owning that stock or treasury.

I understand that this analysis is fraught with trouble when it comes to Sturm, Ruger given the volatility of its dividend. I’m going to assume the dividend grows at half the rate over the next 10 years as it grew over the previous decade (9.9%), but will be choppy along the way. This volatility should come at a price, and I would need for the stock to pay investors significantly more than the bond to compensate for the choppiness of cash flows. Also, while I often perform a “no growth” analysis on stock dividends, I won’t in this case because I’m exceedingly confident that this company will be able to continue to grow dividends, albeit at a choppy rate. Finally, there have been two special dividends paid over the past decade. It may not be fair to do so, but I’ll ignore these in my analysis as they’re quite impossible to predict. We need to acknowledge that they happen, though, so my analysis presents an approximate “floor” for Ruger cash flows, rather than a “ceiling.”

Here's what I found:

If the dividend grows at half the rate over the next decade as it grew over the previous one, the stock investor will receive about $7,000 more from dividend cash flows relative to the income received from the treasury note. Given that we could also expect some special dividends along the way, the shares are even more relatively compelling in my view.

Forecasting accurately is impossible for humans, and my ex-wife’s assertions notwithstanding, I’m human. Thus, I don’t expect this to be a “to the penny” accurate forecast. That said there’s value here in my view. I don’t perform forecasts to try to predict the future. I perform forecasts in order to compare the assumptions embedded in current circumstances. This analysis demonstrates to my satisfaction that this is one of those stocks that remains relatively more attractive than a 10-year note. While I’ve been using something like this “stock v treasury” tool for a while now, I’ve only started publishing it on Seeking Alpha recently. Since I started publishing it, Sturm, Ruger stock is the only clear “winner” I’ve come across relative to the 3% 10-year Treasury Note. In my view, this is yet another compelling reason to buy this stock, and may offer a clue about why it’s outperformed recently.

Strum Ruger dividend v 10 Year Treasury Note at current yields (Author calculations based on public sources)

Options As An Alternative?

In my previous missive, I also sold put options on the stock because that’s just something I usually do. Specifically, I sold five of the January 2023 puts with a strike of $45 for $1.75 each. These are currently bid at $0.20. So, I can’t recommend selling them. In fact, I don’t like many of the puts on sale at the moment, so I’m just going to recommend buying the stock.

Conclusion

I think this remains a wonderful business, and the stock remains very cheap. I’m (tentatively) offering up the idea that the reason this stock has managed to outperform the overall market so significantly is because it is still clearly more attractive relative to the 10-year Treasury Note. I may be misguided in my thinking about that, and if I am, I’m all ears. While I’m cautious about stocks in general at the moment, I’m comfortable buying more of this one, which is what I’m going to do.