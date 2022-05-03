Dividend Champions For May 2022

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from Wide Moat Research. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided "as is" with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

61 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 9.3% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List is available at Wide Moat Research.

The Dividend Champions universe has increased to 724 companies. The average dividend streak remains at 17.0 years. The average yield has increased to 2.60% from 2.44% the previous month.

Dividend Increases:

Company Symbol Increase Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 4.55% 11 Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 3.08% 10 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 20.00% 10 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 10.62% 18 Aon plc (AON) 9.80% 11 Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 2.02% 30 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 10.29% 12 American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 8.71% 15 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 8.33% 19 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 2.92% 11 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 0.57% 8 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 13.92% 19 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 50.00% 6 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 20.00% 12 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 3.13% 20 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 3.51% 20 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 0.51% 10 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 4.76% 8 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 5.88% 16 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 5.88% 5 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 4.35% 6 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 8.54% 24 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 13.33% 12 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 7.69% 10 First Republic Bank (FRC) 22.73% 11 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 13.43% 53 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 6.17% 51 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 0.59% 20 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 6.29% 6 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 3.64% 15 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 13.33% 10 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 0.61% 27 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6.60% 60 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 20.00% 13 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 0.22% 8 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 7.41% 12 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 4.17% 10 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 11.11% 11 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 3.53% 9 Bank OZK (OZK) 3.33% 26 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 5.56% 7 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 5.00% 66 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 29.13% 66 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 20.00% 12 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 5.23% 17 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 10.29% 20 Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:QNTO) 18.18% 15 Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 6.06% 18 SAP SE (SAP) 21.52% 7 Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 7.02% 10 The Southern Company (SO) 3.03% 22 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 8.89% 40 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 3.45% 10 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 5.26% 8 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 4.26% 52 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 5.68% 18 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 1.64% 9 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 25.00% 10 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 10.00% 10 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 13.64% 8 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 12.82% 9

Additions to Challengers:

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL), First BanCorp. (FBP), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN), Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK).

Promotions:

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), AGCO Corporation (AGCO), Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX), Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK), MetLife, Inc. (MET), Star Group, L.P. (SGU), S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA), UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI), and Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) have been promoted to Contender.

Deletions:

CyrusOne (CONE) has been acquired by KKR.

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) has been acquired by Citizens Financial Group (CFG).

Level One Bancorp (LEVL) has been acquired by First Merchants Corporation (FRME).

People's United Financial (PBCT) has been acquired by M&T Bank Corporation (MTB).

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividends: AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Other:

Methodology section added to Notes.

