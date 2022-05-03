JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When it comes to energy infrastructure companies, namely pipelines and terminals and related assets, one of the largest players on the market today is Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). Generally speaking, Kinder Morgan has done well to generate significant cash flows for its investors. Most recently, performance achieved by the company has been slightly disappointing. But even with this, management has high expectations for the current fiscal year. Add in the company's continued expansion, as well as the fact that shares are trading at fairly cheap levels, and it's likely that this business offers long-term, value-oriented investors attractive prospects moving forward.

Ignore recent weakness

The last time I wrote an article about Kinder Morgan was in late January of this year. At that time, I said that the company's future looked great. I acknowledged that shares were fundamentally appealing and that the end result for investors would likely be an increase in value over time. Ultimately, my understanding of the company led me to rate it a 'buy', indicating that I believed it could generate returns well in excess of the market. Since the publication of that article, shares of the business have performed quite well. At present, the stock has generated a return since that time of 7.6%. Though this may not seem like much at first glance, it's significantly higher than the 4% loss experienced by the S&P 500 over the same window of time.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Interestingly, this kind of upside came at a time when fundamental performance for the company grew weaker. As an example, let's begin with revenue. During the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year, the only quarter for which data is available that was not available when I last wrote about the firm, sales came in at $4.29 billion. That compares to the $5.21 billion generated one year earlier. To be fair, however, revenue is not a significant driver of value for an enterprise like this. Cash flow can still be high when revenue contracts. However, that was not the case most recently.

During the latest quarter, operating cash flow for the company totaled $1.08 billion. That represents a drop of 42.1% compared to the $1.87 billion the company generated the same time one year earlier. There are, of course, other profitability metrics for us to pay attention to. One of these is DCF, or what is commonly referred to as distributable cash flow. Unfortunately, this metric also worsened year over year, declining from $2.33 billion to $1.46 billion. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company dropped from $2.81 billion to $1.97 billion. When it comes to a company like Kinder Morgan, one of my favorite metrics to look at is what I refer to as 'true free cash flow'. This is calculated by taking operating cash flow and removing from it only the portion of capital expenditures that are required in order to keep operations running as they have been. It does not punish the company for growth. Based on my calculations, this metric came in at $959 million during the latest quarter. That compares to the $1.77 billion the company generated one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

*2022 Estimates are at the low end of management's expectations

Given this truly lackluster performance year over year, you might be surprised to hear that management has high expectations for 2022. According to management, operating cash flow for the business should be higher than $5.3 billion. This is lower than the $5.7 billion the company reported one year earlier. However, the company also received a one-time benefit associated with Winter Storm Uri in the amount of about $1.1 billion. Stripping this out, operating cash flow last year would have been about $4.6 billion. DCF, meanwhile, should be about $4.7 billion. That compares to the $5.5 billion generated during 2021. But again, stripping out the inclement weather item, this number drops to just $4.4 billion. The same kind of trend can be seen when looking at EBITDA. For 2022, management anticipates this coming in at about $7.2 billion. That's down from the $7.9 billion achieved last year, but it is up from the adjusted $6.9 billion for the company. As for true free cash flow, that metric should be about $4.4 billion for 2022. That compares to the $4.8 billion calculated for 2021 but it is up from the $3.7 billion adjusted reading for the year.

Taking all of these figures, we can easily value the business. Using our 2021 results, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 9.1. This drops to 7.9 if we rely on 2022 estimates. The price to DCF multiple should be 9.5, with that metric ultimately falling to 8.9 this year. The price to true free cash flow multiple should be 11.3. That stacks up against the 9.5 reading that we get for 2022. And the EV to EBITDA multiple should also decline, dropping from 10.8 if we rely on 2021 figures to 10.3 if we rely on 2022 estimates.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 2.8 to a high of 14.5. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range would be from 7.1 to 382.6. In both scenarios, two of the five companies were cheaper than Kinder Morgan currently is. What this suggests is that Kinder Morgan might be cheap on an absolute basis, but it is probably closer to being fairly valued relative to similar firms. In addition to being cheap, the company also has other things going for it. For instance, management announced earlier this year a plan to pay out to shareholders an annual dividend amounting to $1.11. This is 3% higher than what the company paid out per share one year earlier. On top of this, the net leverage ratio of the company currently comes out to roughly 4.3.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Kinder Morgan 9.1 10.8 The Williams Companies (WMB) 10.6 13.0 Energy Transfer (ET) 2.8 7.1 Cheniere Energy (LNG) 14.5 382.6 MPLX LP (MPLX) 6.8 10.0 TC Energy Corporation (TRP) 9.8 17.3

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that Kinder Morgan is a quality operator in its space. Although the company might be fairly priced relative to similar firms, shares do look cheap on an absolute basis. The company did start off the 2022 fiscal year on a disappointing note. But if management is correct, this year will prove to be overall better than last year was if we adjust for the inclement weather the business benefited from last year. All combined, this leads me to consider the company an attractive opportunity for long-term, value-oriented investors.