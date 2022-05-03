IPO Update: Primech Holdings Readies $23 Million U.S. IPO

Konev Timur/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Primech Holdings

Primech Holdings (PMEC) has filed to raise $22.5 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides cleaning services, supplies and maintenance services in Singapore.

While the stock may potentially be an ultra-short-term opportunity on an hourly basis for day-traders, the company is high risk for the longer term.

I’m on Hold for PMEC.

Company

Singapore-based Primech was founded to provide a range of cleaning and maintenance services and supplies primarily in Singapore, with a small amount of activity in Malaysia.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Khazid bin Omar, who has been with the firm since April 2018 and was previously director of housekeeping in the Fairmont Hotel Singapore, a global luxury hotel chain.

Primech has booked fair market value investment of $13 million as of September 30, 2021 from investors including Sapphire Universe and various individuals.

Primech - Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customers in the categories of private and public facility owners and operators, with private facilities including office buildings, kitchen operators in healthcare, hotels and restaurants and private homes.

87% of the company's revenues in the most recent reporting period came from general cleaning and maintenance of public common areas.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 0.8% FYE March 31, 2021 0.6% FYE March 31, 2020 0.2%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose sharply to 16.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 16.0 FYE March 31, 2021 1.2

(Source)

Primech's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for cleaning services was an estimated $55.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $111.5 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Singapore represents a small fraction of the global market.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rising awareness of the need for workplace and public place hygiene in the wake of the global pandemic.

Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of any region, at 7.4% through 2030.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

ISS Group

800 Super Holdings

Weishen Industrial Services

Chye Thiam Maintenance Pte Ltd

Hygieia Group Limited

Ramky Cleantech Services Pte Ltd.

Primech Holdings Ltd. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Uneven gross profit and gross margin

Variable operating profit

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 26,239,084 15.6% FYE March 31, 2021 $ 48,088,088 0.7% FYE March 31, 2020 $ 47,775,187 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 5,566,377 -25.5% FYE March 31, 2021 $ 12,419,177 122.8% FYE March 31, 2020 $ 5,573,626 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 21.21% FYE March 31, 2021 25.83% FYE March 31, 2020 11.67% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 589,931 2.2% FYE March 31, 2021 $ 5,784,891 12.0% FYE March 31, 2020 $ 730,337 1.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 405,312 1.5% FYE March 31, 2021 $ 5,363,055 20.4% FYE March 31, 2020 $ 309,763 1.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 2,039,965 FYE March 31, 2021 $ 3,623,642 FYE March 31, 2020 $ 2,486,792 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of September 30, 2021, Primech had $4.3 million in cash and $23.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($709,538).

Primech IPO Details

PMEC intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $22.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $145.9 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 13.33%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Approximately $7.5 million for growing our business through expanding our range of services and expanding our operations locally and regionally. Approximately $3.7 million to establish our team of software developers, programmers, and engineers to build our own IoT system, software, and robots Approximately $1.9 million for marketing and promotional activities. Approximately $1.9 million for the upgrade and integration of the EV charging function to our fleet of ride-on machines and autonomous cleaning machines. Approximately $0.9 million for minority investments in the one or more companies in the EV conversion and charging business. As of the date of this prospectus, we are negotiating to acquire a minority interest in one potential target that we believe will meet our above described objectives Approximately $2.8 million for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is subject to various claims, including a fatal job-site accident from a hired subcontractor of a subcontractor. Management believes that any claims would not have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Tiger Brokers.

Valuation Metrics For Primech

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $168,750,000 Enterprise Value $145,859,267 Price / Sales 3.27 EV / Revenue 2.82 EV / EBITDA 102.27 Earnings Per Share $0.02 Operating Margin 2.76% Net Margin 1.79% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 13.33% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$709,538 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.42% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.00 Revenue Growth Rate 15.63% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary About Primech

PMEC is seeking U.S. public market capital to fund its expansion into robotics and EV charging services.

The firm’s financials have generated increasing topline revenue, variable gross profit and gross margin, uneven operating profit and growing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($709,538).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple rose sharply to 16x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use future earnings to reinvest back into its growth initiatives.

The market opportunity for providing cleaning services is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth through 2030, based on a global growth estimate.

The company operates with wholly owned entities in Singapore and Malaysia. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation or other regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Tiger Brokers is the sole underwriter and there is no performance data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is that management is essentially seeking to use the IPO proceeds to expand into other businesses for which it has no direct expertise.

By selling its shares at a $4.50 midpoint, the company is following a recent common path for micro cap issuers in the U.S.

Typically, first day trading can be highly volatile, with stocks of these microcaps 'popping' only to shortly thereafter drop, sometimes well below their offering price.

So, while the stock may potentially be an ultra-short-term opportunity on an hourly basis for day-traders, the company is high risk for the longer term.

I’m on Hold for PMEC.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May, 2022.