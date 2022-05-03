PomInOz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As we saw an Airbus A350-1000 flying from Toulouse to Sydney on FlightRadar24, it was clear that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Qantas (OTCPK:QUBSF) would make a major announcement regarding the Project Sunrise order that has been long awaited. That Airbus would win this order has been clear for some time now, but I still consider the announcement a blow for Boeing (NYSE:BA). As the announcement painfully demonstrates and as will be highlighted in this analysis, Boeing lost the order in market segments where it is steps behind the competition.

Project Sunrise: The world is one stop away

Project Sunrise was launched by Qantas in 2017 to challenge Boeing and Airbus to come up with aircraft solutions that would enable non-stop flights to destinations such as London and New York. The market for aircraft with ultra long-haul capabilities also is ultra thin, so when Qantas launched the challenge for the jet makers there was no doubt that a solution would be found in the form of modifications to existing aircraft.

Boeing 777-8 (Boeing)

The aircraft that came to mind as possible fits to the challenged posed by the Australian airline are the Airbus A350-900, Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 777-8. In 2018, it became clear that Qantas was looking for a solution that would accommodate more than 300 passengers in a four-class configuration. That already ruled out the Airbus A350-900, since that aircraft can only carry 315 passengers in a two-class configuration divided over 48 seats in business class and 267 in economy. That left the Airbus A350-1000, which likely would borrow knowledge and experience from making the Airbus A350-900 capable of flying ultra long-haul routes, and the Boeing 777-8.

In December 2019, Qantas announced that it had selected the Airbus A350-1000 after a thorough analysis. Very few details were known at the time, but there were good reasons to assume that Airbus would be the winner of the Project Sunrise challenge. In March 2019, the second Boeing 737 MAX crashed, putting Boeing in a deep crisis. It required Boeing to reallocate resources away from development programs such as the Boeing 777X to the Boeing 737 MAX and preserve cash. The Boeing 777X also was struggling with delays on engine development and testing. As a result, and based on customer requirements, Boeing decided to change the development schedule for the Boeing 777-8. The jet maker remained committed to the Project Sunrise challenged posed by Qantas, but obviously the move away from the Boeing 777-8 was very discouraging for Qantas to continue considering the Boeing 777-8 as a contender. That was further amplified when the Boeing 777X failed during a structural test.

The Boeing 777X was not certified at the time Qantas challenged the European and US jet maker and will not be certified for some years to come. That also made a choice for the Boeing 777-8 one infused with significant schedule risk, a risk that Qantas simply could not allow itself to take as it intended to start non-stop flights in 2022. The Boeing 777X was and still is unproven in commercial service, but instead of trying to close the timeline gap with the Airbus A350-1000 which already has proven itself in commercial service Boeing de-emphasized development of the Boeing 777-8.

Airbus A350-1000, A32XLR and A220-300 in Qantas colors (Airbus)

While Qantas already selected in December 2019 and an order was expected within months, this did not happen as the pandemic significantly cooled the prospects of international travel including the Project Sunrise routes. Boeing, however, did not make use of the delay in the Project Sunrise order to revive its development for the Boeing 777-8. In fact, certification uncertainty that was feared before materialized and delivery of the first Boeing 777-9 is now expected in 2025. If Boeing were still in the race to provide a Boeing 777-8 for Qantas' Project Sunrise, the project would be delayed significantly. So, it seems that Qantas made the right decision as the Boeing 777X certification timeline posed significant risk to its ambitions and the Boeing 777X has no proven in-service record absence of certification. Further deliveries are scheduled for 2025 for the Boeing

Extremely little is known about the performance characteristics of the Boeing 777-8. However, what we do know is that as an aircraft with 384 seats in two-class configuration it does seem like a very capable aircraft. However, the aircraft in normal configurations, is around 6.5% heavier per passenger. The Boeing 777X has an aluminum fuselage and derives part of its specific efficiency from increasing the seat count. The Airbus A350-1000 on the other hand makes use of a composite fuselage and as a result better leverages current technology to improve the efficiency of the aircraft. What also plays a role is that the Boeing 777-8 is a shrink of the Boeing 777-9 making it a suboptimal design, while the Airbus A350-1000 as a stretch of the Airbus A350-900 is better optimized. Additionally, the Airbus A350-1000 is four meters longer and offers a slightly wider cabin. As passengers will be sitting in the aircraft for 20 hours at a time the longer and wider fuselage provides Airbus with an advantage.

Airbus A350-1000 configuration (Qantas)

What's extremely interesting to note is that Qantas will make use of six first class suites, 52 business class suites, 40 premium economy seats and 140 economy seats for a total of 238 seats. That's very interesting, because it does seem that Qantas has re-assessed the ultra long-haul niche and found that a 300-seat aircraft was not feasible. That also means that with changed configuration requirements from 300 seats to less than 250 seats, chances for the Boeing 777-8 to win the contest while already minimal evaporated further. Furthermore, the niche nature of the ultra long-haul segment also shows. The type of travelers who would likely opt for ultra long-haul flights are business travelers who occupy the premium sections of the cabin. As we saw during the pandemic, it's also this segment that takes longest to recover and is more prone to economic shocks. So, for this niche market to work for Qantas it's also required that it selects an optimal or close-to-optimal aircraft which I believe is the Airbus A350-1000. Additionally, the number of business and first class seats is not only a reflection of demand by segment but also is a strong indication that a premium heavy configuration is required in order for these flights to be operated economically.

This reminds a lot of Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY), which operates the Airbus A350-900ULR in a premium heavy configuration and was previously forced to cease ultra long-haul flights due to a combination of lower-than-expected revenues and high aircraft operation costs.

While Boeing did not win the Project Sunrise order and I don't consider that to be a huge blow to the company as demand for ultra long-haul capable aircraft is also ultra thin, the fact that Boeing did not even have something in place to efficiently compete with Airbus is extremely painful and gave the European jet maker an almost open path to gain 12 orders.

Project Winton: Boeing loses share

Airbus A321XLR in Qantas colors (Airbus)

While the Airbus A350-1000 order is in the spotlight, Qantas also announced orders for two single aisle aircraft types that further demonstrate challenges for Boeing's product portfolio. In December 2021, Qantas announced that it had selected the Airbus A220-300 and Airbus A321XLR. Qantas selected 20 units of each type with purchase rights for 94 aircraft more and the possibility to convert orders the smaller Airbus A220-100. Data analytics tools from The Aerospace Forum show that Qantas ordered 10 Airbus A321XLRs in 2019, but the announcement made in December 2021 was not yet reflected in the Airbus order book.

Airbus A220 in Qantas colors (Airbus)

For Boeing, the selection of the Airbus A220 and Airbus A321XLR will likely feel as a triple blow. The first reason already describes two blows. The jets that Qantas will purchase and can purchase over the coming 10 years via firming of options will replace 75 Boeing 737-800 aircraft in the mainline fleet and 20 Boeing 717s at QantasLink. With 40 orders and 94 options, there seems to be no future for Boeing single aisle jets in the Qantas fleet.

That a high-profile airline such as Qantas flips can be seen as a sign of strength of the Airbus line up, but certainly also as a weakness at Boeing's side. While Airbus has a very capable product to offer in the 100-150 seat segment with the Airbus A220, Boeing does not have a comparable product to offer. Years ago, Boeing filed a complaint against Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) trying to bar the Canadian jet from entering the US market. However, inadvertently, Boeing ended up helping Airbus gain control over the C Series which later was renamed to Airbus A220. That was a big failure on Boeing's part, and to counter that, the US jet maker tried tying up its commercial aircraft division with that of Embraer (ERJ) which failed when Boeing pulled out amidst a significant downfall in demand for air travel during the pandemic and the financial and engineering crisis sparked by the Boeing 737 MAX.

So, Boeing has no product to compete with the Airbus A220 and similarly at the higher side of the single aisle bracket the US jet maker is barely doing any better. While Airbus has rolled out its first Airbus A321XLR test aircraft, Boeing has no proper response to the range capability of the Airbus A321XLR. In fact, the Boeing 737 MAX 10 which competes with the Airbus A321neo but not with the Airbus A321XLR is facing an uncertain future if a waiver is not obtained that would allow Boeing to get the aircraft certified without a crew alerting system.

Conclusion

The fact that Qantas announced an order for 12 Airbus A350-1000s for its Project Sunrise and 40 Airbus A220s and Airbus A321XLRs as part of its Project Winton does not come as a surprise. The Airbus A350-1000 was already selected in December 2019 and the single aisle jets were selected two years later. What we are seeing now is that the order is formalized. So, there really is nothing unexpected but this order more than any other order shows the damage that Boeing has done to itself.

The market for ultra long-haul aircraft is also ultra thin, so Boeing won't be worse off missing out on that order, but that Boeing was not even able to effectively compete with Airbus, if only if it were to drive the price of the Airbus aircraft down, must sting. Deep in the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and with setbacks on the Boeing 777X program, Boeing had little to offer with the unproven Boeing 777X and even delayed development of the Boeing 777-8. Additionally, the Airbus A350-1000 by design seems to be better suited as it built with a composite fuselage contrary to the aluminum fuselage of the Boeing 777X.

The selection of the Airbus A321XLR is painful for Boeing as it effectively will replace the Boeing 737-800 fleet at a moment where Boeing is struggling to gets it MAX 10 certified and is looking for customers that will support future production rate increases. Also, the selection of the Airbus A220 is painful for Boeing as these aircraft will replace Boeing 717s and Boeing has no suitable competing product. Airlines that are selecting the Airbus A220 are not even considering the MAX 7 as a viable alternative.

The selection of the Airbus single aisle and wide body aircraft painfully show Boeing's weak spots in the product portfolio. Those weak spots are in the low-end of the single aisle segment, the high end of the single aisle segment and in the market for aircraft with more than 350 seats. Indeed, Qantas will be using the Airbus A350-1000 with a far lower seat count but the weak position of the Boeing 777X transpires. Much if not all of these weaknesses are there today, due to previous management and board decisions exacerbated by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis which resulted in significant financial strain on Boeing and stretching of development and certification timelines. That's costing Boeing now. That's not to say that Boeing would have it easy if it wouldn't have landed itself in a crisis, because the Airbus products are just extremely good and Qantas knows.