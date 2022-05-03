Will The Tech And Growth Crash Evolve Into A Broad Equity Bear Market?

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Tech and growth stocks have been under pressure this year. Below is a list of 48 tech stocks in the NASDAQ 100-Index that were 30% or below all-time highs as of the close of Monday, May 2, 2022.

Stocks in NASDAQ-100 That Are Down 30% or More Below All-Time Highs as of May 2, 2022 (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The above table indicates the possibility of the presence of some irrational exuberance that led to a massive sell-off. This massive and persistent sell-off has inflicted significant damage to tech and growth portfolios. An extreme example is the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) which is down 67.7% from all-time highs and down 47% year-to-date.

Daily Chart of ARKK with Drawdown Profile. (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data.)

Although ARKK is an extreme example of a highly concentrated risk to stocks that are sensitive to interest rate increases, its performance deterioration will probably mark this period in finance history books. The above chart shows a massive reversion to the mean price and collapse of value in about 13 months. This is a sign that something was wrong with valuations and expectations in the growth and tech sector. However, this massive collapse isn't a rare event; it has occurred before, although under different conditions, during the dot-com bear market.

While growth and value have been under siege, low volatility and value stocks have behaved relatively well given that sell-off spillover is always unavoidable. This is illustrated in Table 1 below.

Year-to-Date Drop from All-Time Highs NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX) -19.9% -21.1% S&P 500 Index ( SPX -12.8% -13.4% S&P 500 Low Volatility Index -5.7% -6.9% S&P 500 Value Index -5.7% -7.0% S&P 500 Growth Index -19.2% -20.3%

Table 1. Performance Comparison of Various S&P 500 Indexes and NASDAQ 100-Index

Low volatility and Value are outperforming tech and growth by a factor of about 3. We need to put this under the proper perspective: growth and tech had outperformed low volatility and value for about 12 years. Maybe some underperformance is reasonable. However, can the growth and tech sell-off evolve into a broader bear market that will drag down the value and low volatility stocks?

Relative Performance Chart of Value and Growth. (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The above chart shows the relative performance of the S&P 500 Value and the S&P 500 Growth indexes. The relative performance during the dot-com bear market is interesting.

After growth made a top in March 2000, value continued relatively undeterred until May 2001. Then after a failed rebound in tech and continuation of the downtrend, there was spillover to value and a broad bear market ensued.

In comparison to the dot-com period, we could be now in around March 2001, or about a year after tech and growth topped out. As indicated on the chart, growth has plunged but the value has resisted. However, in case there will be a failed rebound in tech or further deterioration, value may also enter a bear market.

This is the one million dollar question and the answers are not easy to get. Every period has different technical and fundamental drivers. We're now in a different period. The Fed has a higher impact on markets but inflation is rampant. The bond market is under pressure and there is commodity inflation due to a supply shock. Any direct comparisons with history are possibly spurious. It is probably better to watch closely the price action. If tech continues to crash and there is also pressure on value stocks, this could be an indication that a broad bear market lies ahead.

In my opinion, the main driver of this market decline isn't economics. It's the fact that everyone tries to front-run everyone else, sell higher, to then buy lower, after many years of a market uptrend. Reflexivity drives prices higher, but can also drive prices significantly lower until some major players decide to go on a shopping spree. Are we close or far from that point? No one knows although many people naturally have an opinion. Watching the price action may provide some clues.