AT&T Vs. Verizon: Which Is The Better Dividend Stock?

Thesis and Background

This article explains how why both AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are excellent candidates for an income/withdrawal account for safe current income and at the same time expect healthy price appreciation. They're both excellent examples to illustrate our investment strategy and the philosophy of our Marketplace service.

A bit of background about ourselves and our strategy. My family is in the final stage toward retirement (after about 15 years of work). Through our own personal journey, we learned the key to building and protecting wealth is to pursue growth and income with isolated risks. Sadly, we've seen too many people around us make the tragic mistake of mixing growth with income generation, or even worse, focusing on growth before ensuring adequate income. That's why we urge our readers to ALWAYS build two portfolios (and also why we provide 2x such model portfolios in our service) - one for income in the short term and one for growth in the long term - the so-called barbell model.

Under this context, the remainder of this article will compare T and VZ to highlight the things we look for in a holding on the short-term end of the barbell - the end to generate current income to support withdrawal and survival. Specifically, we look for:

Adequate and safe income. We're looking for a relatively high current yield that's safely covered by strong financials. Both T and VZ fit this criterion. Both stocks are currently yielding above 5.5%-plus, substantially above the overall equity market (about 1.4%) and also the bond markets (about 3%).

Favorable odds for price appreciation. Specifically, we're looking for a margin of safety due to valuation or a catalyst in the near term. And you will also see both T and VZ fit this criterion too.

Then we will detail the reasons why we only own VZ even though we like both. Firstly, we like a concentrated approach and typically limit our holding to one stock per sector. Secondly, safety is the top priority in the survival end of our barbell, not growth or return potentials. As you will see, VZ offers a thicker dividend cushion, a stronger balance sheet, and a future with fewer uncertainties. These considerations make VZ more of a conservative investment and T more of a higher-risk-higher-return investment - in relative terms against each other.

In the remainder of this article, I will first provide a quick review of their recent earnings report and then detail my above considerations.

How did our barbell perform?

Before going into the details, you must be wondering how our barbell portfolio has performed. We hold a rather concentrated portfolio with about a dozen tickers diversified across different asset classes. Currently, our stock portfolio holdings are shown in the next chart. Using the date I first published it on 5/31/2021 as the inception date, its performance relative to the S&P 500 (represented by SPY) is shown below, and also plotted on a weekly basis in the second chart. The chart plots a really short timeframe compared to our horizon and there is no need to read too much into the specific numbers. At its current level (about 14% ahead of SPY), it can all change within a few days of random market fluctuations. A few notes:

As you can see, they all tend to be stocks with a good combination of quality and valuation. We further divide them into two groups (withdrawal/survival vs aggressive growth) and hold them in our barbell portfolios.

Note that AAPL has been a legacy holding and its returns are not included in these charts (otherwise, it will completely dominate the picture). Also note that these returns did not include dividends, so the actual returns from our holdings are slightly better than reported here.

Finally, our own journey has shown that sticking to fewer but well-understood holdings not only generated higher returns but also lower risks despite the fact that we consistently applied leverage to the growth end of our barbell. You can see that by holding onto less than a dozen stocks, our portfolio has not lost money since the past year, despite all the turbulence.

Source: author. Source: author.

T and VZ - earnings highlight

T reported its 2022 1st quarter earnings on April 21, 2022. And the highlights are summarized in the chart below. The most important message here is that it has completed its WarnerMedia spinoff and this is the first time it reported its standalone financials. Overall, it delivered a strong Q1 and presented a coherent strategy forward as a standalone business. Revenues reached $29.7B, up 2.5% from the previous quarter thanks to strong wireless and broadband revenue growth despite the impact of the 3G shutdown.

Looking forward, the business will focus on its 5G Wireless deployment. It aims to expand its simplified go-to-market strategy to underpenetrated segments. It will also pursue its fiber segment by expanding its fiber footprint to accelerate growth. It also used the $40 billion of proceeds from the WarnerMedia transaction to pay down its debt, paving the way for future capital allocation and growth. More on this in the next section.

T 2022 Q1 earnings report

For VZ, the market was certainly disappointed based on its price reactions following the earnings report on April 22, 2022. The stock price suffered the worst day of decline since the pandemic market crash of 2020 after the earnings. Indeed, the numbers are certainly not inspiring. Total revenue came in at $33.6B, up 2.1% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $12.0B, down 1.1% Y/Y and the adjusted EBITDA margin was reported to be 35.9%. Adjusted EPS of $1.35 is also down 0.7% Y/Y.

However, I view the price movement after the earnings as a market overaction. First, as you can see from the second chart below, VZ is expecting healthy growth and margin expansion going forward. And second, as argued in my earlier articles, according to Buffett's 10x Pretax Rule, it's already a good investment even if it stagnates forever at its current valuation. It's equivalent to an equity bond yielding 10%-plus. Lastly, a majority portion of this return (more than 5.5% of it) comes in as the current dividend, adding another layer of safety to the investment. And this leads us to the next section to examine the dividends.

VZ 2022 Q1 earnings report VZ 2022 Q1 earnings report

T vs. VZ: dividend safety

Both T and VZ currently offer an attractive dividend yield of about 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively. Dividends from both companies are supported by superior and consistent profitability as you can see from the following chart. Take the net income margin as an example. VZ features a net margin of around 16% and T about 10%. Do not be too alarmed by the relative lower margin of T. To put things in perspective, the average profit margin for the overall economy fluctuates around 8% and rarely goes above 10%. Of course, this is an average across all business sectors. Nonetheless, as a rule of thumb, 10% is a very healthy profit margin already.

And for dividend investors, I'm sure all of us know all the typical metrics to gauge dividend safety such as payout ratio in terms of earnings, payout ratio in terms of cash flow, et al. The following chart shows T's and VZ's payout ratio in terms of cash flow. Both T and VZ have been doing a consistent job of managing their dividend payout in the past. The payout ratios have been essentially the same for both - in terms of cash flow, both about 29%. However, you can see that VZ's current payout ratios are a bit lower in terms of earnings (about 4% vs 56%) due to its better net margin and better cash to net earning conversion.

Seeking Alpha data

T vs. VZ: dividend cushion ratios

The above payout ratios we commonly quote enjoy simplicity, and we also like to go a step further for a more comprehensive assessment of dividend safety. As detailed in my earlier article here, the major limitations of the above simple payout ratios are twofold:

The simple payout ratio ignores the current asset that a firm has on its balance sheet. Obviously, for two firms with the same earning power, the one with more cash sitting on its balance sheet should have a higher level of dividend safety.

The simple payout ratio also ignores the upcoming financial obligations. Again, obviously, for two firms with the same earning power, the one with a lower level of obligations (pension, debt, CAPEX expenses, et al) should have a higher level of dividend safety.

The above simple payout ratios ignore all these important pieces. For a more advanced analysis of dividends stocks, we find the so-called dividend cushion ratio an effective tool. A detailed description of the concept can be found in Brian M Nelson's book entitled Value Trap. And a brief summary is quoted below:

The Dividend Cushion measure is a ratio that sums the existing net cash (total cash less total long-term debt) a company has on hand (on its balance sheet) plus its expected future free cash flows (cash from operations less all capital expenditures) over the next five years and divides that sum by future expected cash dividends (including expected growth in them, where applicable) over the same time period. If the ratio is significantly above 1, the company generally has sufficient financial capacity to pay out its expected future dividends, by our estimates. The higher the ratio, the better, all else equal.

Note that our following analysis made one revision to the above method. Instead of subtracting the total long-term debt, we subtracted the total interest expenses over a past five-year period. The reason for this revision is to adjust the status of businesses such as T and VZ. Mature businesses like these probably will never have the need to repay all of their debt at once. But it does need to have enough earnings to service its debt (i.e., cover the interest expenses). With this background, the dividend cushion ratios for T and VZ are calculated and shown below.

The following two charts compare T and VZ dividend cushion ratios. As can be seen, T has been maintaining an average dividend cushion ratio of about 1.18x in recent years, and VZ has been maintaining a higher cushion ratio of 1.27x. Both are consistently above 1 by a good margin, confirming their safe and conservative dividend payout in the past. Such cushion ratios approximately mean that both businesses have enough cushion to maintain dividends and financial health for more than one year if their profits hit a major speed bump.

However, in T's case, its current cushion ratio is a bit below its long-term average. Its current dividend cushion is about 1.09x. The yellow box shows my pro forma estimates of its dividend cushion after all the financials related to the WarnerMedia spinoff are updated. It is estimated to be about 1.11x, a slight improvement. In contrast, VZ's current cushion ratio is about 1.6x, substantially above its historical average.

T vs. VZ: Valuation and Projected Returns

Now, onto valuations. As can be seen from the following numbers in the table, at their current price levels, VZ and T are similarly valued. In terms of PE multiples, VZ is valued higher than T as can be seen. It's completely reasonable given T's high leverage. And this case, it's more appropriate to look at valuation adjusted for leverage. As can be seen, the EV/EBITDA multiples are quite comparable.

Looking forward, I see both as excellent candidates as an equity bonds yielding 10%-plus given their single-digit PE, single-digit price to pretax earnings, and also single-digit valuations adjusted for leverage (such as EV/EBIT or EV/EBITDA multiples). At the same time, there's a good prospect of a lower single-digit organic growth rate (about 3.5% for T and about 4.4% for VZ) in the long term - a growth rate that can be funded organically and sustained by the business itself.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion and Risks

Both T and VZ are best examples to illustrate the barbell strategy we apply on our personal accounts and in our marketplace service. Both are excellent fits for the withdrawal end of the barbell. However, we only hold VZ for the following considerations tailored to our own investment style and risk profile:

We like a concentrated approach and typically limit our holding to one stock per sector. There is certainly nothing wrong to hold both if you like a more diluted portfolio.

Safety is the top priority in the survival end of our barbell, not growth or return potentials. As a result, we like VZ more given its lower leverage, thicker dividend cushion, and better profitability metrics. Finally, T will face more uncertainties going forward. A large-scale spinoff like WarnerMedia will have ripple effects that will persist into the future.

Finally, investments in both T and VZ involve some other risks than those mentioned above. Some are common to both, and some more unique to each of them, as detailed below:

Capital spending. The telecom space is notorious for its intensive capital spending. T currently spends about 10% of its operating revenue on capital expenditures and plans to spend $24B in 2022 and 2023 to support its 5G and fiber business as shown below. In contrast, over the same period, VZ spent about 14% of its revenue on capex, while T-Mobile (TMUS) allocated a whopping 22% of revenues to property and equipment. Such competitive pressures can lead to eroding margins and lower earnings growth.

The telecom space is notorious for its intensive capital spending. T currently spends about 10% of its operating revenue on capital expenditures and plans to spend $24B in 2022 and 2023 to support its 5G and fiber business as shown below. In contrast, over the same period, VZ spent about 14% of its revenue on capex, while T-Mobile (TMUS) allocated a whopping 22% of revenues to property and equipment. Such competitive pressures can lead to eroding margins and lower earnings growth. Debt and interest rate hikes. Both T and VZ depend on debt financing to a substantial degree. And the leverage can weigh on their free cash flow and earnings, especially with borrowing rates on the rise. Particularly in the case of T, it relies on debt financing more than VZ. Even after using the proceeds from the WarnerMedia spinoff to pay down debt, its debt still stands above $110 billion. Hence, a 1% increase in its interest rate would translate into $1.12B of additional interest expenses. Its net earnings are projected to be about $22.5B after the spinoff. Therefore, the additional interest expenses are about 5% of its net earnings, a non-negligible risk given. Although its debt is well laddered and 90% of its debt are fixed rates as seen below, given management times to respond and adapt should borrowing rates keep climbing.