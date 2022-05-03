jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The best thing about earnings season is that we get so many insights into the economy. One of the stocks I have monitored for years is Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), which provides investors and market participants with valuable information regarding the health of the (global) economy. On top of that, the company has become more than a trading tool as it has become a dividend staple in a lot of dividend portfolios. In early March, I wrote an article titled "Cummins: Too Cheap To Ignore?". Since then, the stock has fallen less than 3% despite significant market carnage. Moreover, and this is important, the company's earnings were incredibly good as it sees higher than expected full-year sales growth and stronger EBITDA margins. Long story short, I will once again make the case to add CMI to your dividend portfolio, except this time, I have even better data to make that case.

Yield & Growth

One thing I have discussed in most of my latest dividend-focused articles is the discussion between high-yield and dividend growth investors.

My most recent article published on Seeking Alpha covered Moody's (MCO), a low-yield, high growth opportunity. This is what I commented on the yield/growth debate:

The difficulty is finding a balance between the two. It's really easy to fall for the "yield trap" - especially for younger investors. My opinion is that we can "always" buy high yield when we want to. If necessary, there's always a quality REIT or consumer staple with a decent yield. This includes preferred shares in various companies. Why? Because high yield stocks tend to have lower (expected) capital gains - that influences the yield as well. Finding quality dividend growth is a different story. And, historically speaking, it's the best source of wealth. Since the 1970s, dividend growers and initiators have led the market by a big margin. Dividend payers, in general, were not bad, but dividend growth is where you want to be if you're not dependent on a dividend income, of course. Hartford Funds See, if you're retired and dependent on income, everything changes. That's where capital allocation changes. Investors take profits on higher growth stocks and move money into assets that pay a regular stream of income to satisfy their daily needs.

Outperformance With CMI Stock

In light of this debate, I'm thankful that CMI makes my life easier. The company is paying a $1.45 quarterly dividend per share since the 7.4% hike announced on July 13, 2021. This translates to $5.80 per year and a yield of 3.0% based on the current $195 stock price.

What I'm going to say next may upset some people, but I'm going to do it anyway. With a yield of 3.0%, Cummins can be called a high-yield stock. It's absurd, I know, but the current environment is not what we were used to before COVID hit. Since the pandemic, yields have imploded as capital gains (fueled by QE) have outperformed dividend growth. Hence, the S&P 500, which used to yield 2% on average between the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic is now only yielding 1.4%. Cummins' 3.0% yield is higher than the yield of the Vanguard High Yield ETF (VYM).

The problem with high yields is that growth is often slow. This includes most (regional) banks, consumer staples, utilities, the big energy giants, and REITs. There's nothing wrong with it, but some want higher growth.

As I said, CMI has both yield and growth. This is the Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard of CMI. Isn't that a lot of green?! Note that these are relative grades. In other words, it's compared to industrials only.

As I have close to 50% industrial exposure, it's an industry I know quite well, and scoring "A"s in all segments is a big deal.

Now, to back this up with some numbers, Cummins' 10-year average annual compounding dividend growth rate is 14.6%. That's an A- in the industry (for what it's worth). The 5-year average is 7.1%, which includes two pandemic years.

Below, I'm listing the past five hikes to give you a better picture:

July 2021 - 7.4%

October 2020 - 3.0%

July 2019 - 15.0%

July 2018 - 5.6%

July 2017 - 5.4%

The only reason CMI is able to provide us with decent hikes - and very strong hikes in a strong economic environment - is because of its free cash flow generation. Free cash flow is basically net income adjusted for non-cash operating items and capital expenditures. Or operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.

One of the best arguments against companies with high capital expenses is that asset-light companies can generate more cash. For example, a lot of successful tech companies have negative net debt and high free cash flow because it's easy to leverage their business model.

Cummins - like its machinery peers - is not able to do that. It cannot 10x its production numbers without building a new plant. It also cannot build new technologies without the necessary infrastructure. A tech company can hire a smart programmer to design a new app - to give you a very basic example.

The good news is that the biggest benefit that comes with high capital requirements is that new competition needs to bring a load of cash to be able to compete. This means production facilities, patents, business relationships, and of course being able to produce quality engines and parts.

Cummins is a supplier to almost all major trucking and machinery companies, as it is much more cost-effective to procure advanced engines than to produce in-house engines.

Now, back to free cash flow or FCF.

CMI is increasing CapEx. This includes investments in future technologies like hydrogen. However, I'm not focusing on that as the results from that are negligible compared to its existing business. I've always made the case that CMI is in a good spot to go with the trend without losing market share to competitors. Yet, that's something we'll focus on more in the future.

Anyway, the company is also doing more in (expected) cash from operations. This is likely to result in $2.4 billion in 2023 FCF.

Is $2.4 billion a lot? In order to find that out, we need to compare it to the company's $28 billion market cap. This gives us an implied free cash flow yield of 8.6%. It's one of the highest I've seen in the industrial sector. What this means is that the company could, technically speaking, distribute an 8.7% dividend yield without hurting its business because FCF is "excess" cash, to put it bluntly.

The company won't spend it all at once, but it shows that there is plenty of room to service a 3.0% yield (safety) and a lot of room to grow the payout (dividend growth). Moreover, as the company keeps a lot of cash after paying a dividend it is expected to lower net debt to a mere $130 million this year. That's a mere 0.03x EBITDA.

Because the balance sheet is so healthy and there's no need to keep billions in cash, the company uses buybacks to (indirectly) distribute cash to its shareholders.

Between 2017 and 2021, the company lowered the number of shares outstanding from 166.6 million to 144.6 million. That's a 13% decline and it includes 2 pandemic years.

With that said, investors can achieve outperformance with CMI. But it depends on buying weakness. The graph below compares the total return of Cummins and the S&P 500. Over the past 10 years, the company has lagged behind with a return of 125%. That's not bad, but it pales in comparison to the S&P 500. Yet, the company always bounces back. Right now, we're at a point where the stock is close to 30% below its all-time high. It happened a few times before. More recently in 2020, 2018, and 2014/2015. As the chart shows, the company always bounces back to come close to the S&P 500 performance.

Valuation & Market/Earnings Comments

The headwinds facing Cummins right now are issues that weigh on the entire market. Inflation is raging in every area imaginable. Shortages are still an issue. Related supply chain issues could last into 2023 as Chinese lockdowns make things worse. Economic growth expectations are falling, and the Fed is expected to hike into economic weakness.

In my last article, I shared the graph below. It's still valid as the share price is roughly unchanged. Every time when economic growth weakens, CMI falls (hard). Hence, the stock hasn't fallen as much as the S&P 500 in recent weeks as investors started dumping industrial stocks weeks ago.

Author

I'm not saying CMI cannot go lower, but the risk/reward has gotten a lot better.

It also helps that the just-released earnings were good. The company beat by $0.49 as adjusted EPS came in at $4.04. Revenue rose by 5.1% to $6.4 billion, which is $340 million higher than expected.

While these numbers were fantastic, the best news was that the company hiked its outlook - yes, in this economy:

Full year 2022 revenue guidance to up 8 percent, an increase from up 6 percent due to stronger demand in North America and other markets. Full-year 2022 EBITDA is expected to be approximately 15.5 percent, in line with our previous guidance. The company plans to return approximately 50 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

The table below shows that the company expects higher margins across the board (except for power systems). In this environment, most companies struggle to maintain margins as it's so hard to hike prices at the same rate as input inflation. Yet, Cummins benefited from strong demand and better prices, which is something I did not expect, to be honest. And neither did analysts.

Cummins Inc.

So, what about valuation?

Using the company's $28 billion market cap, $130 million in expected net debt, $600 million in pension-related liabilities, and $930 million in minority interest, we get an enterprise value of $29.7 billion. That's roughly 6.9x expected EBITDA of $4.3 billion.

That valuation is not at all expensive and that makes total sense. The stock is down while management continues to see strong financials. Also, note that the implied free cash flow yield of almost 9% is historically high. Even if free cash flow comes in lower than expected for whatever reason, investors are not overpaying to get access to the company's free cash flow. I consider that to be more important than EV/EBITDA (if the debt load is sustainable) from a dividend (growth) point of view.

Now, let's summarize.

Takeaway

Cummins is a great stock. And while it would fit perfectly in my portfolio (based on my strategy) I don't own it. That's solely based on me having already 50% industrial exposure and being long Deere & Company (DE) and Caterpillar (CAT).

The best thing about Cummins is that I get to offer something to my high-yield followers and my dividend growth-oriented followers. The company offers a 3.0% yield, it has a very high free cash flow yield thanks to its stellar business model, and management does provide investors with high dividend growth when economic growth supports it.

Since last year, the stock has lost roughly 30% of its market cap due to (still ongoing) economic challenges. However, more recently, the company has outperformed the S&P 500 as a lot has been priced it. It also helps that the company just beat earnings and even raised its full-year guidance.

While I obviously cannot promise that the stock won't fall any lower, I think it's a great spot to either add some exposure or initiate a position. The balance sheet is healthy, the valuation has come way down, and if history and the company's financials offer any indication, investors will benefit from dividend growth and very decent capital gains on a long-term basis.

The best way to play this for new investors is to break up the initial investment. For example, buy 25% now and add over time. If the stock falls further, investors get to average down. If the stock rallies, investors have a foot in the door.

I will apply a "neutral" rating for now as I don't expect a quick rebound given economic circumstances. Long-term I'm bullish as this article may have suggested.

