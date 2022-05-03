da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

It’s been a little over two months since I put out my cautious piece on Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC), and in that time, the shares have returned a loss of ~10.4% against a loss of just under 5% for the S&P 500. An investment in a stock priced at $150 is, by definition, less risky than one in which that same stock is priced at $168, so I thought I’d check back on this name to see if it makes sense to buy now. I want to compare the current stock to the previous stock. In addition, I want to compare this stock’s dividends to the cash flows an investor knows they will collect from a 10-year Treasury Note. After all, if we believed the “TINA” (there is no alternative) narrative that stocks were compelling because treasuries were yielding very little, the opposite may be true now that treasuries are yielding close to 3%. I think it would be wise for us to grapple with this idea at the moment. Finally, while I’ve written puts on this name in the past successfully, I didn’t do so last time as the premia on offer weren’t sufficiently high to justify the risk. Now that shares are 10% cheaper, it might be worth doing so now.

I understand that you’re a busy crowd, dear readers. You’ve got rockets to design, supermodels to date, and ancient ruins to explore. I’m the same. I’ve got hours of baby elephant videos that aren’t going to just watch themselves. Given that you’re a busy crowd, I’ll give you the highlights of my thinking here, so you won’t have to wade through the entire article. I’m of the view that in the realm of investing, everything’s relative. When we buy “X”, we are eschewing countless “Y”s. For this reason, we need to always be open to changing our minds about the relative merits of what we happen to own. At the moment, I think these shares are far less compelling than 10-year Treasury Notes, and for that reason I recommend people continue to avoid this stock. While the shares are cheaper, “cheaper” is not the same thing as “cheap.” Finally, I would normally sell deep out of the money put options at this point, but the premia on offer for a reasonable (i.e. $120) strike price is too low in my estimation. I would recommend continuing to avoid these shares until the price falls to more closely line up with value.

Everything’s Relative

In the domain of investing, everything is relative. If we buy "X", by definition we're eschewing countless "Y"s. This dynamic applies, whether you're talking about different stocks or different asset classes. If you buy stocks, for instance, you're not buying crypto. I think it's helpful to sometimes review the relative merits of our favourite asset classes and to check our assumptions to see if they are still valid.

For instance, for years I've heard the argument that investors must buy stocks because the returns from government bonds are paltry. When the 10-year Treasury note was yielding 1.1% only one year ago, why would you lock in for such a pittance? Now that the 10-year note is yielding alarmingly close to 3%, it’s time to revisit this narrative.

In the following analysis, I'm going to compare the cash flows from the dividend to the cash flows from the treasury note. While this analysis won't answer whether it's preferable to buy this stock or a 10-year note, I think it'll go some way toward defining for us what growth we need from the stock to be indifferent between owning that stock or treasury.

In the following spreadsheet, I'm going to compare the cash flows an investor would receive from a $20,000 treasury note investment relative to the stock. I'm going to compare the treasury to two future states: one in which the dividend remains constant, and one in which the dividend grows at the same rate as it did between 2015-2020.

Here's what I found:

If the dividend continues to grow over the next decade at the same 7.5% rate it grew between 2015 and 2020, the investor will receive slightly less from dividend cash flows relative to the income received from the treasury note. If the dividend does not grow, the treasury investor will finish the decade with an extra $1,740 on their $20,000 investment, which is about 8.7% of the original investment.

So, if the dividend does not grow over the next decade, the stock investor will need to see shares rise just under 9% from current levels for the capital gains to make up for the relatively lower income. If the dividend manages to grow at the same immense rate over the next decade as it did between 2015 and 2020, the cash flows will be about equal. I'm not afraid to tell you that I doubt the dividend can continue to grow at this rate for another 10 years, so investors are betting on some further capital gains. I hope the stock is cheap enough to justify this assumption.

There are obviously many other variables at play when we review the relative merits of bonds and stocks. For instance, investors sometimes forget for some reason that bonds, too, can make capital gains. For instance, if the yield on the 10-year note drops to its lows of the past year, the treasury bond will appreciate by about 29% from current levels. So, bonds rise in price, too. Additionally, I think there's the "sleep at night" value you get from knowing that in 10 years, your bond investment will be repaid exactly 100 cents on the dollar. Before you scream it at the screen, I know. Bonds are subject to the corrosive effects of inflation. Surprisingly enough, so are dividends. So are future proceeds from stock sales.

A comparison of forecasted dividend payments and 10 year Treasury Note cash flows (Author calculation from public sources)

The Stock

Now that the stock’s trading around $150, it’s time to revisit the valuation. This is especially important in light of the fact that stock investors should be expecting some capital gains from the shares over the next decade if they prefer this stock to a Treasury Note. I want to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business because, as I point out with tedious regularity, a stock is quite distinct from the underlying company. A company takes a number of inputs, adds value to them, and tries to sell the various products and services it added value to at a profit. At their core, that’s what all companies are. Stocks, on the other hand, are proxies of the business that reflect much more about the crowd’s ever changing moods about a given company’s long term prospects. Given the fact that the stock changes much more rapidly than the company, we can infer that the crowd’s pretty capricious.

The company released its latest results on February 3rd. If you bought the shares that day, you’d be down about 2.3%. If you waited until the end of March, to pick a date completely at random, you’re up about 1.3%. In my view, not enough changed at the firm to warrant a near 4% variance in returns. The difference in returns, and whether this stock was a “good” or “bad” investment came down entirely to the price paid. The person who bought the shares relatively more cheaply did better. This is why I’m obsessed with not overpaying.

My regular readers know that I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. These simple ratios are a handy starting place in my view. In my previous missive, I turned my nose up on the stock because it was trading at a PE multiple of ~36.9. As you’d expect, the shares are now trading at a multiple about 11% lower per the following:

While the shares remain objectively expensive in my view, I'll admit that the yield investors receive is on the high side relative to this company's history.

While I'll admit that the shares are certainly cheaper than when I last reviewed this name, "cheaper" is not the same thing as "cheap."

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Lancaster at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a rate of about 7% over the long term. While this isn’t as optimistic as the previous forecast, it is still a massively optimistic forecast in my view. Taking all of the above into account, I still recommend avoiding the shares.

To my mind, this highlights the fact that treasuries are even more relatively attractive here. If the shares were cheaply priced at the moment, we might reasonably assume that they could deliver decent capital gains in the future. Given that they’re expensive, and poised to head lower, their relative underperformance will worsen in my view.

Options As An Alternative?

In case you don’t happen to have your “Almanac of Doyle’s Trades” handy, I’ll remind you that way back in April of 2020, I recommended investors sell the September Lancaster Colony puts with a strike of $105 for $4.90, because I considered that premium very generous for that strike price. This highlights the power of short put options in my view. This was a great risk-reward trade in my estimation. Although my short put trade didn’t generate the same returns as investors in the stock on the way up, I’ve certainly managed to avoid the losses shareholders have suffered here. I’d remind investors who seem to care only about “price go up” that we’re not looking for “returns.” We’re looking for “risk adjusted returns.” Short put options have the potential to generate fantastic risk adjusted returns, and this trade was an example of their power in this regard.

While I normally like to repeat success, I can’t in this case, because the premia on offer for reasonable strike prices is way too thin in my estimation. I’d be very willing to buy this stock at $120 because that price lines up with a more “typical” PE for the stock. The problem is that the September 2022 put with a strike of $120 is bid at $0, and the December puts at that strike are bid at $0.50, which I consider to be too thin to make the exercise worthwhile.

This offers yet another lesson in my view. We should only ever sell puts on companies we want to buy at prices we’re willing to pay. Selling puts at unreasonably high strike prices will eventually lead to disaster. Trust me on this lesson. It’s been painfully learned.

Conclusion

I’m of the view that when it comes to investing, everything’s relative. I’m also of the view that Lancaster Colony stock is now relatively less attractive than 10-year Treasury Notes, which is one of the reasons I think the shares will remain under pressure going forward. In spite of the relatively thin cash flows associated with this stock (as compared to Treasuries), the shares remain richly priced relative to their history. This won’t end well in my view, and I would recommend investors continue to avoid the name.