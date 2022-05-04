Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) just reported a phenomenal quarter, and commentary from the earnings call is causing investors to question their investment in AAPL. I am shocked to see a portion of the community turn on AAPL and sell articles due to the headwinds AAPL will face in the June Quarter. Shares of AAPL have declined by -$24.98 (-13.66%) since its 52-week high, and in the past month, shares have declined by -11.07%. If you're a trader, maybe AAPL isn't an interesting investment, but the downturn is your friend for long-term investors. Yes, there will be challenges in the June quarter, and there is a possibility they will bleed into the September quarter. The $4 - $8 billion of headwinds discussed on the earnings call doesn't impact AAPL's long-term outlook. AAPL still produces the most FCF of any company in the market while continuing to return tens of billions QoQ to its shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends.

Investing isn't a sprint; it's a marathon, and AAPL is a quintessential core portfolio holding. AAPL's board and management team aren't worried about the short-term headwinds in regard to AAPL's long-term outlook. Otherwise, the board wouldn't have authorized an additional $90 billion for share repurchases. Since the beginning of its 2012 fiscal year, AAPL has returned $657.8 billion of capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. AAPL is currently trading at a reasonable valuation, and if shares continue to decline, the valuation will only get better. It always amazes me how investors are overcome with FOMO (fear of missing out) when stocks rise but are so quick to abandon great companies during corrections. Timing the markets is hard to do, and many investors drive themselves crazy trying to predict the bottom, only to shave a few dollars off the share price. When it comes to AAPL, management is correct, and there is never a bad time to buy.

Apple continues to be the most shareholder-friendly company in the market as they have returned $657.8 billion of capital to shareholders in just over a decade

AAPL purchased $22.9 billion worth of shares on the open market during Q1 of 2022. There were 62 trading days in q1 which means AAPL repurchased $369.35 million worth of shares per trading day throughout its most recent quarter. In the fiscal year 2018, AAPL repurchased $73.1 billion of shares, then $67.1 billion in FY 2019 and another $72.5 billion in FS 2020. Over the most recent 6 quarters, AAPL has repurchased $128.8 billion of stock for an average quarterly spend of $21.47 billion. The board just authorized an additional $90 billion in buybacks. Why wouldn't you want to follow in AAPL's footsteps and add to your position as shares decline while management is buying back shares? With every share that AAPL repurchases, your shares represent a larger portion of AAPL's overall equity, revenue, and earnings. AAPL is one of the few companies that generate so much FCF they have a problem spending it. In addition to buybacks, AAPL has paid $124.4 billion in dividends since the beginning of the 2012 fiscal year. The board just raised their dividend by 5% marking their 10th consecutive annual dividend increase. AAPL has a sub-15 % payout ratio and has more than enough room to provide future dividend increases.

Buying back shares isn't just a vote of confidence from management. Buying back shares has long-lasting financial impacts on AAPL's quarterly results. With every share that is repurchased, the amount of revenue and earnings each share represents increases. As each share is taken off the table, AAPL can manufacture a larger EPS number without adding a single $1 of revenue or earnings. As of their last report, AAPL had $51.51 billion in total cash and short-term investments in their current assets and an additional $141.22 billion in long-term investments under their long-term assets. I think it's hard not to be bullish on AAPL when they are buying back shares hand over fist while still maintaining enough cash to implement any long-term strategic plans in their pipeline. Keep in mind that management was clear that there are $4-$8 billion worth of headwinds coming in the June quarter. Buying back shares could partially counteract these headwinds from an EPS perspective as there will be fewer shares to divide their earnings among.

The headwinds Apple is facing

On the recent earnings call, AAPL's CFO announced that YoY revenue performance could be impacted in the June quarter. COVID-related disruptions are still impacting the business landscape, causing supply constraints and silicon shortages. While AAPL continues to see large demand levels for its products, its ability to meet demand continues to be impacted by the pandemic. AAPL has braced the market for a $4 - $8 billion blow to its June revenue. AAPL also paused all sales in Russia during the March quarter, which will impact its YoY growth rate by roughly 150 basis points.

For almost any other company, a $4 - $8 billion impact on revenues would be devastating; for AAPL, not so much. Revenue impact is much different than a loss of revenue. AAPL still has a high demand for its products, and all this means is that some customers will need to wait 3-6 months to spend their money with AAPL. There is a good possibility that the revenue that isn't recognized in the June quarter will be recognized in either the September or December quarter as supply constraints work themselves through the system. Either way, APPL will still generate healthy margins, net income, and FCF on its established revenue in June and will still be on track to break all of 2021's records.

Apple was firing on all cylinders in Q2, and despite its upcoming headwinds, its 2022 fiscal year could break every one of their previous records

The 2021 fiscal year for AAPL was a record year across the board. AAPL generated $365.82 billion in revenue, $152.84 billion in gross profit, $94.68 billion in net income, and $92.95 billion in FCF. I haven't been able to find another company that can match AAPL's net income or FCF and AAPL is on track to break all of its previous records.

In the first half of the fiscal year 2021, AAPL had produced $201.02 billion in revenue. Now that Q2 for 2022 is in the books for AAPL (they don't report on a calendar year), AAPL has reported $221.22 billion of revenue. This is an increase of $20.2 billion (10.05%) compared to where they were this time last year. The same goes for gross profit, net income, and FCF. In the first half of FS 2022, AAPL has generated $96.80 billion in gross profit, an increase of $14.4 billion (17.47%) from where they were in 2021. AAPL continues to churn out the profits as they have produced $59.64 billion in net income in the first half of 2022, an additional $7.26 billion (13.85%) from where they were last year. When you think about it, AAPL generates $9.94 billion per month in net income, or $2.29 billion per week. AAPL's FCF has increased by $12.84 billion (22.54%) from where it was this time last year to $69.82 billion.

Despite the upcoming headwinds, AAPL has enough of a head start compared to 2021 to break all of 2021s important records. In the 1st half of 2022, AAPL has generated 60.47% of 2021's revenue, 63.34% of the gross profit, 62.34% of the net income, and 75.11% of 2021s FCF. AAPL is going to have a strong year, and depending on how severe the headwinds are in Q3 and Q4, AAPL could certainly produce its best fiscal year on record. With that being said, I don't understand why people would sell their shares of AAPL when this is a company that could possibly produce its best year on record with shutdowns in China and a war raging in Ukraine. Just think about what they could do in 2023 if these headwinds are eliminated?

The Services business segment continues to grow and diversify AAPL's revenue from being 100% dependent on hardware. Services are critical to AAPL's future because it allows AAPL to generate a reoccurring revenue stream from software. In the TTM Services has accounted for 19.45% ($75.09 billion) of AAPL's $386.02 billion in revenue. Services have grown by $14.72 billion (24.38%) from the $60.37 billion it had generated in the TTM after Q2 2021 was reported. Q2 2022's YoY growth was $2.92 billion (17.28%) since Q1 of 2018; Services has grown QoQ 17/18 times and is on a streak of growing for 7 consecutive quarters.

AAPL now has more than 825 million paid subscriptions throughout its Services segment. This is an increase of 165 million paid subscriptions from the previous TTM at this point last year. Depending on what level of forwarding growth Services can maintain, AAPL could generate $100 billion in revenue from services anywhere between fiscal year 2025 - 2027. Eventually, AAPL could be at the point where half of its revenue originates from Services and decrease its dependency on iPhone upgrade cycles to top the prior year's numbers.

Apple is trading at an attractive valuation and its growth is something that most companies could only dream of

AAPL's declining share price has made its valuation attractive. Today AAPL's P/E is 25.48, and you are paying 24.37x for its FCF. When you compare this to Microsoft (MSFT), MSFT is trading at a 29.60 P/E, and you are paying 33.43x MSFT's FCF. I can't predict how much further AAPL's stock will decline, but these are attractive ratios for the market's largest company.

Price to Earnings Ticker Market Value Per Share Earnings Per Share P/E Ratio AAPL $157.96 $6.20 25.48 MSFT $284.47 $9.58 29.69 Price to Free Cash Flow Ticker Market Cap Total Free Cash Flow Price to Free Cash Flow Multiple AAPL $2,577,818,851,966.00 $105,793,000,000.00 24.37 MSFT $2,127,560,242,169.00 $63,649,000,000.00 33.43

The interesting aspect is that AAPL is getting closer to becoming a value stock, yet its growth is off the charts. Since the close of 2018, AAPL has grown its revenue by $170.39 billion (79.01%) from $215.64 billion to $386.02 billion. To put this in perspective, the Coca-Cola Company (KO) has generated $40.13 billion of revenue in the TTM. Over the past 3.25 years, AAPL has increased its revenue by over 4 times the revenue KO generates.

AAPL does a fantastic job at growing its top line and growing its bottom line as they are proficient at driving additional earnings out of each new dollar of revenue. When you look at big tech as a group and include AAPL, MSFT, Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (FB), and Tesla (TSLA), AAPL's net income and FCF are off the charts. I personally don't consider TSLA a tech company because 100% of their gross profit, net income, and FCF is generated from automobiles, but since many investors do, I added them to this group.

Since the close of the fiscal year 2018, AAPL has grown its net income by $56.25 billion to $101.94 billion in the TTM. MSFT is right behind AAPL with $55.89 billion of net income growth. AAPL has also grown its FCF by $52.3 billion over this period, while GOOGL has grown its FCF by $46.15 billion. AAPL has grown its net income by 123.12% and its FCF by 97.76% over this period and is the only company to break the $100 billion mark in both categories. Today you're paying a P/E of 25.48 and a price to FCF of 24.37 for AAPL, and their growth is still off the charts. These metrics should be considered before anyone discusses not investing in AAPL or selling their shares.

Conclusion

I can't think of a reason not to invest in AAPL and believe the recent sell-off has created an opportunity to acquire more shares. Last quarter AAPL repurchased $369.35 million worth of shares per trading day, and the board just authorized an additional $90 billion in buybacks. There is a great probability that AAPL is buying back $100s of millions of its stock each day, indicating they are not overly concerned about the short-term impacts of the pandemic. AAPL is on track to break its 2021 financial records and is almost trading as a value company. I think the question becomes, why wouldn't you pay 24.37x for AAPL's FCF? AAPL continues to grow and has multiple catalysts on the horizon, including AR/VR and the Metaverse, to continue its onslaught of growth. AAPL has become the first company to reach $100 billion in both net income and FCF in a TTM period; its ability to grow is unlikely to stop. I continue to believe AAPL is one of the best investments any long-term investor can make, and when shares sell-off, add to the position.