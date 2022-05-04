Дмитрий Ларичев/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

Between the two EV (Electric Vehicle) infrastructure companies, EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), I think that the latter, CHPT, is the better buy. In my opinion, ChargePoint is superior to EVgo with respect to the larger size of its revenue base, relatively lower capital intensity, and a more diversified geographic exposure. In addition, CHPT boasts a lower forward five-year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation multiple vis-a-vis EVGO.

What Is The Difference Between EVgo And ChargePoint?

There are two key differences between EVgo and ChargePoint.

Firstly, EVGO is an owner-operator of EV charging stations, while CHPT is a provider and seller of EV charging equipment.

According to ChargePoint's FY 2022 (YE January 31) 10-K filing, CHPT derived 72% of its most recent full-year revenue from networked charging systems, with the remaining 22% and 6% of its top line generated from subscriptions and other revenue, respectively. In its 10-K, ChargePoint emphasized that it "does not sell charging system hardware (networked charging systems revenue) without its software (subscriptions revenue), and rarely owns and operates networked charging system assets." In comparison, EVGO noted in its FY 2021 (YE December) 10-K filing that it "owns and operates a public direct current ('DC') fast charging network in the United States."

Secondly, EVGO is a pure US play, while CHPT is relatively more geographically diversified.

EVgo earned all of its fiscal 2021 revenue from the US, and its DC fast charging network is the biggest in its home market according to its 10-K. In contrast, ChargePoint has non-US markets contributing 15% of its top line for the most recent fiscal year. In the middle of last year, CHPT expanded its presence in Europe by announcing an acquisition of "has·to·be, an e-mobility provider with a leading European charging software platform" as per a Seeking Alpha News article published on July 20, 2021.

The difference between the two companies in terms of business model as highlighted above also means that there is a substantial variance in the future cash flow outlook for CHPT and EVGO which I detail in the next section.

Are EVgo And ChargePoint Profitable?

Both EVgo and ChargePoint are still loss-making as of the most recent financial period, and this is no surprise considering that both companies are at the early stages of growth.

But there is a significant difference in their expectations of future profitability as indicated by free cash flow generation.

At the company's Q4 FY 2022 earnings call on March 2, 2022, CHPT reiterated its guidance of being "cash flow-positive in calendar (year) 2024." But EVGO has guided at an earlier January 2021 investor conference that it sees itself becoming "free cash flow positive by 2026."

At the investor conference in January last year, EVGO highlighted that "a significant majority of the cash needs until that time (of positive free cash flow in 2026) relate to investment in new charging infrastructure." In other words, the difference in business models between the two companies explains why ChargePoint can achieve positive free cash flow earlier as compared to EVgo.

As an owner and operator of EV charging stations, EVGO is relatively more capital-intensive, which translates into a longer period required for cash flow break even. In the case of CHPT, the company's clients own the EV charging infrastructure, and this implies that ChargePoint is more asset-light than EVgo and is better-positioned to reach cash flow breakeven point.

CHPT also has an edge over EVGO in terms of economies of scale. As per S&P Capital IQ data, ChargePoint's trailing twelve months' revenue is almost 10 times that of EVgo.

EVGO And CHPT Stock Key Metrics

I am comparing EVGO's and CHPT's valuations by using the consensus forward FY 2026 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue metric for EVgo and the consensus forward FY 2027 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple for ChargePoint. This is because CHPT's financial year ends on January 31, while EVGO's fiscal year is the same as the calendar year.

In other words, ChargePoint's fiscal 2027 (February 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027) is roughly equivalent to EVGO's FY 2026 (January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026).

CHPT's FY 2027 EV-to-Revenue multiple is 2.0 times as per S&P Capital IQ, which is slightly lower than EVGO's FY 2026 EV-to-Revenue ratio of 2.2 times. As such, ChargePoint appears to be more attractively valued than EVgo based on the forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation metric.

Are EVGO And CHPT Good Long-Term Stocks?

S&P Global Platts Analytics estimated that light-duty EV sales worldwide will grow from 6.3 million units last year to 26.8 million units by 2030. Separately, IHS Markit forecasted that the 2020-2030 CAGR for EV charging stations globally will be as high as +31%.

A "survey of automotive executives" as per a November 30, 2021 Bloomberg article highlighted that EVs might contribute as much as 50% of the world's auto sales in 2030. A rise in EV adoption rate going forward will benefit owner-operators of EV charging stations like EVGO in terms of increased utilization rates. For CHPT, its clients are likely to buy more EV charging equipment from ChargePoint as part of the customers' plans to grow their charging infrastructure network in time to come.

In a nutshell, both EVGO and CHPT have long growth runways ahead, as long as more consumers switch over to EVs in the future. In the final section of the article, I share my thoughts on which of two stocks is a preferred investment candidate in my view.

Is EVGO Or CHPT Stock The Better Buy?

I deem CHPT stock to be the better buy of the two EV charging infrastructure names. ChargePoint has relatively lower capital expenditure needs thanks to its business model of not owning the EV charging infrastructure, and this allows CHPT to hit the cash flow break even point sooner than EVgo. Furthermore, CHPT's recurring software subscriptions revenue will grow in tandem with the increase in sales of its EV charging equipment over time, and ChargePoint is more geographically diversified with revenue exposure to Europe as well. More importantly, CHPT still trades at a discount to EVGO based on the forward five-year EV-to-Revenue metric, despite being substantially larger than EVgo in terms of scale.