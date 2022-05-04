Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When does Cloudflare Report Earnings?

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) will report financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 5th, for Q1 2022. The company will then hold an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Anyone can access the call live by visiting Cloudflare's investor relations site here.

Cloudflare will also host an Investor Day on May 12th, which should provide some additional color on the company results and forecast.

Cloudflare Stock Key Metrics

What is Cloudflare?

Cloudflare is on a mission to "build a better internet." As a global cloud services provider, the company provides cybersecurity services, performance enhancement, and other services. Its cloud-based services can, in many cases, replace costly and cumbersome on-site hardware.

Cloudflare has data centers located in more than 250 cities. This is significant as 95% of global internet users are within 50 milliseconds of a Cloudflare location. Why is this important? Data can only travel so fast through existing networks, so being close to an edge-computing site offers faster and more efficient performance.

Cloudflare is a truly global provider and has reached 37 cities in the coveted Chinese market through its partnership with JD.com (JD). Cloudflare has limited sales from Russia, so we shouldn't expect a material hit to earnings given the situation in Ukraine. Cloudflare is on the front lines of protecting Ukraine from cyberattacks, however.

Recent developments

Cloudflare offers Zero Trust offerings that contribute to its estimated future $100 billion total addressable market (TAM). The company has partnered with CrowdStrike (CRWD) to integrate its Zero Trust platform with CrowdStrike's Falcon Zero Trust Assessment.

This program will benefit shared customers by providing combined security features when accessing programs. This type of cyber defense is crucial in our "work-from-anywhere" environment. The pandemic increased the adoption of the distance working mindset for many companies, which is likely to continue.

Phishing is a mammoth problem for enterprises of all sizes. Phishing is behind some of the most significant cyberattacks, including the Colonial Pipeline attack in 2021. The attack used ransomware; however, the attackers planted the software after gaining access to the system, most likely through a phishing email. With this in mind, Cloudflare recently acquired Area 1 Security. Area 1 is also cloud-native, and its software seeks out and eliminates phishing emails. The acquisition cost $162 million. On the surface, this looks like a terrific addition to Cloudflare's arsenal.

What To Expect From Cloudflare's Q1 Earnings

Cloudflare has guided for $205 - $206 million in sales for Q1 2022 and around $930 million for the entire year. This would represent year-over-year (YoY) growth of 48% - 49% for Q1 and 41%-42% for 2022. The company has also guided for small operating profits for the first time. It will be an excellent sign if Cloudflare can break even from operations in Q1 and 2022 as a whole.

Sales will naturally be an important item for a high-growth company like Cloudflare. The company's revenue has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51% since 2016. As shown below, Cloudflare has sustained tremendous growth.

Data source: Cloudflare. Chart by author.

Large customer accumulation is another key to Cloudflare's future. As of the last report, it had 1,416 customers that provided over $100k in annual revenue, along with 121 that provided $500k and 56 that provided $1 million in annual sales. Each large customer segment has grown at a CAGR North of 60% since 2018. These large customers provided over 50% of all sales in 2021. This growth needs to continue for the foreseeable future to make Cloudflare the profitable enterprise that shareholders are betting on.

Shareholders can expect the company to maintain its terrific gross margin in the upper 70% range and for operating expenses as a percentage of sales to continue to decrease on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Is NET Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

When I last wrote about Cloudflare, I called the stock price "near euphoria" after Q3 2021 earnings. At that time, the stock was trading at over $200 per share. We have seen a substantial price correction since. While the fall has been dramatic, many early stock buyers are still in the black.

Data by YCharts

Part of the correction is macroeconomically related, while part is valuation-related. Growth stocks have seen massive headwinds due to inflation, forcing interest rates to rise faster than previously forecast.

The stock price decline has brought the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio down, but it is still elevated considering the current market climate. I also added CrowdStrike to the graph for comparison.

Data by YCharts

Wall Street is moderately bullish on Cloudflare with 12 bullish calls, 11 neutral, and one sell, according to Seeking Alpha's Wall St. Analysts' Rating center. While this is encouraging on the surface, the average ratings have dipped considerably since 2021. Cloudflare appears to have a very bright future and a terrific growth trajectory. However, investors should exercise appropriate caution in today's market.