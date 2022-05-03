Salameh dibaei/iStock via Getty Images

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been an absolute darling in the waste collection and recycling space in the last couple of years, as the company has been a savvy capital allocator in a local market which enjoys favorable dynamics for an operator to be active in. This has resulted in huge multiples being attached to the business, a bit too much if you ask me. So, I am very cautious here, despite the good intentions and a great track record.

Integrate Solid Waste, Recycling And Resources

Casella is an integrated solid waste collector, while providing recycling and other resource (recycling) activities as well across 7 North American states. A solid network with sufficient coverage allows the company to efficiently run these operations. The areas covered includes New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Connecticut.

Across the region the company operates 50 collection operations, 23 recycling facilities, 9 disposal facilities, three landfill gas-to-energy operations and 65 transfer stations.

The company has seen solid performance over the last couple of years, having grown in a rather steady fashion. Revenues rose more than 50% between 2016 and 2021, all while EBITDA margins were steady at a percentage in the low-twenties.

The company has grown to nearly $900 million in revenues in the year 2021 of which three quarters were generated from solid waste activities, mostly being collection and to a smaller extent disposal as well. Recycling resources are responsible for a quarter of sales, split between processed and non-processed recycling activities.

While many believe that waste collectors might see a dying future, as the focus increases on less garbage and landfill activities among ESG initiatives, revenues are actually up. While landfill volumes were down 10% between 2016 and 2021, pricing has been up a huge deal, with strong landfill price growth, while adjacent recycling activities have seen significant growth as well. A focus on ESG furthermore cuts disposal capacity in these regional markets, which makes that the supply/demand, and thus price dynamic is likely going to develop itself favorably, at least in terms of pricing.

Investors have understood this dynamic as well, as Casella has seen a huge value increase in terms of its share price in recent years. Casella was just a $6 stock in 2016, after peaking in the $30s in the 1990s, but investors have been extrapolating (the prospects for) better days in a huge way. Shares rallied all the way to the $90s in March, before now settling at $77 per share.

The Base Case

In February of this year, Casella posted a 15% increase in 2021 sales to $889 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased at a slightly faster pace to nearly $204 million, as margins improved nearly a point to 23% of sales. In terms of profitability, the picture was quite mixed, as the company posted GAAP earnings of $41 million and adjusted earnings of $46 million.

With 51 million shares now trading at $77 per share, the company commences a $3.9 billion equity valuation while net debt stands at $508 million, working down to a reasonable 2.5 times leverage ratio. With GAAP earnings only coming in at $0.80 per share and adjusted earnings coming in ten cents higher, valuations are very demanding at nearly 100 times earnings here. Amidst flattish net capital investments, the valuation discussion above remains intact.

While the company guided for EBITDA to rise further to a midpoint of $230 million in 2022, on which GAAP earnings are seen at $50 million, valuations remains very demanding despite the projected growth.

A couple of weeks later, Casella announced the next bolt-on deal, which is really in line with the strategy. After all, Casella has acquired $88 million in revenues through 2021, adding some 10% to the pro forma revenue base. Early in March, Casella announced the tuck-in purchase of Northstar Pulp & Paper.

Northstar is active in Massachusetts and focuses on recycling activities. The $26 million revenue contribution will add just over 2% to pro forma sales, yet it will provide a much greater boost to the recycling segment. No purchase price has been announced, but likely the purchase will take place at much more reasonable multiples at which the company trades.

In fact, the first quarter cash flow statement reveals $50 million being spent on dealmaking during the quarter, of which the vast majority in likelihood related to Northstar, indicating that less than a 2-times sales multiple has been paid. This is comforting, with Casella supporting a $4.4 billion valuation here, at far more than 4 times sales, in fact about 5 times trailing sales here.

Solid Performance

Towards the end of April, Casella announced solid first quarter results with revenues up 23% to $234 million. With pricing up 5% and change, that was not enough to compensate for inflationary trends, as adjusted EBITDA rose 17% and adjusted earnings were up 21%, trailing topline sales growth.

The company has now hiked the full year sales guidance to $1.005-$1.020 billion, a $25 million hike on the back of the Northstar purchase, with inflation likely providing upward surprises here. The company hiked the adjusted EBITDA guidance by four million to $234 million, as it kept the adjusted earnings guidance unchanged.

Despite the fact that earnings should easily surpass a dollar per share here, and even after a decent pullback, valuations are still nosebleed high at 70-80 times earnings. The track record of the company is great, but there is a maximum which one is willing to pay for such historical performance. Gradual dilution and tuck-in deals mean that the company has potential to grow into the valuation in the long run, but this only goes so far, as the valuations are very high from the get-go.

Hence, M&A will likely continue to be on the purchase side, as it will be very tough for the company to become involved in a sale of its activities for regulatory purposes despite the great supply/demand dynamics in the near term. Of course, these conditions are not a permanent situation, either, as market pressure will undoubtedly invite competition or other initiatives.

Amidst all these moving factors, I am taking a very cautious stance on Casella, despite a great track record and gradual transformation to recycling activities.