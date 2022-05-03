Anti-Quality Bubble

May 03, 2022 5:23 PM ETDGRW
Summary

  • Meta and Netflix—both major stay-at-home beneficiaries—now have market capitalizations that are well below pre-COVID-19 levels.
  • Amazon, after plunging 14% on Friday, is nearly lagging the S&P 500 since 2019—an almost unimaginable scenario back in 2020.
  • After drawdowns of more than 50% for both Meta and Netflix, those companies would have to have returns of 99% and 262%, respectively, simply to recover back to their peak market caps.

Beauty fashion background with floating white sphere for cosmetic product display.

mim.girl/iStock via Getty Images

By Matt Wagner

Nearly $2.8 trillion of market capitalization has been wiped out from just six companies—Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (FB), and Netflix (NFLX) — in recent months.

Of this group, which we have dubbed FANAMA, four out of the six names are down 20% or more from all-time highs.

FANAMA Market Cap

As a byproduct of this underperformance, the aggregate weight of these companies in the S&P 500 Index has slumped from nearly one-quarter of the Index at its peak to 21.4% currently.

S&P 500 Index Weights: Apple, Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Netflix

This performance has been a remarkable turnaround from 2020, where all six names handily outperformed the 18.4% return on the S&P 500.

Meta and Netflix—both major stay-at-home beneficiaries—now have market capitalizations that are well below pre-COVID-19 levels. Amazon, after plunging 14% on Friday, is nearly lagging the S&P 500 since 2019—an almost unimaginable scenario back in 2020.

Total Returns since 12/31/19

After drawdowns of more than 50% for both Meta and Netflix, those companies would have to have returns of 99% and 262%, respectively, simply to recover back to their peak market caps.

% Drawdown and % Gain Needed to Recover

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index has been under-weight in this group since 2014 due to the lack of dividend payments from Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Netflix.

The Index was constructed with a weighting approach aligned with WisdomTree’s original idea that weighting indexes by dividends, instead of market cap, can improve valuations and mitigate exposure to market bubbles.

While a quality company can be defined in many ways, WisdomTree has included a cash dividend screen on its quality Index as a consistent dividend payment is a signal of corporate health and cash management discipline.

From this perspective, this Index screens non-dividend payers like Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and Netflix as “anti-quality.”

Index Weights: Apple, Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Netflix

The under-weight weighed heavily on relative performance in 2020 and most of 2021 until a sharp turnaround last November.

Since November 19, the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index has outperformed the S&P 500 by 900 basis points (bps).

Cumulative Returns: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth/S&P 500

Going forward, with equities challenged by the combined forces of rising rates, elevated valuations, and profit margins being squeezed by inflation, a basket of dividend payers that is over-weight in high-quality companies may be best positioned to maintain margins, control for valuations, and provide a cushion to returns with stable and growing dividend payouts.

Index Fundamentals

Matt Wagner

Matt Wagner, CFA, Associate, Research

Matt Wagner joined WisdomTree in May 2017 as an Analyst on the Research team. In his current role as an Associate, he supports the creation, maintenance, and reconstitution of our indexes and actively managed ETFs. Matt started his career at Morgan Stanley, working as an analyst in Treasury Capital Markets from 2015 to 2017 where he focused on unsecured funding planning, execution and risk management. Matt graduated from Boston College in 2015 with a B.A. in International Studies with a concentration in Economics. In 2020, he earned a Certificate in Advanced Valuation from NYU Stern. Matt is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
