CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOCRF) CEO Essam Hamza On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCPK:DOCRF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2022 11:30 AM ET

Julia Becker - VP, IR

Essam Hamza - CEO

Karen Adams - President and Director

Sean Carr - Interim CFO

Rob Goff - Echelon

Gabriel Leung - Beacon Securities

Nick Agostino - Laurentian Bank Securities

Yue Ma - Mackie Research Capital

I’d now like to turn the call over to Julia Becker, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Julia Becker

Thank you Valerie. And good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call and webinar. We'll start the call with outgoing CEO and Director Dr. Essam Hamza, followed by our Interim CEO and President Karen Adams, and our Interim CFO Sean Carr, who will provide a recap of the company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before opening up for a question and answering period with our covered analysts.

A friendly reminder that today's discussion contains certain forward looking information, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Forward-looking information should not be interpreted as assurances of future performance or results. The risks related to the forward-looking information are described in the company's MDNA, which is available on CR.

We encourage you to review our public disclosure in the context of all forward-looking information that you may hear today during this earnings conference call. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information, and that such information is considered reasonable based on information available to management as of today. However, the company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or review any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events, or for any other reason except to the extent required by law.

With that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Dr. Essam Hamza. Essam?

Essam Hamza

Thank you, Julia. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings call. As most of you know, this will be my last earnings call with the company. I am proud of the company that CloudMD has become and the over 800 people that dedicate their time to delivering our services every day.

It's not easy to pass over the leadership of something that I was so passionate about. But now is the right time. For the last five years, I have been part of the leadership team that led CloudMD through tremendous growth. I founded the company with a vision and mission to provide a holistic, team based approach to healthcare delivery. While this vision is still very much a part of our culture, we must continue to adapt to change to changing societal health needs and private and public funding models.

In the last five years, we've been through a significant transformation from a connected network of four clinics to today a leading comprehensive and connected health care provider. CloudMD has completed over 15 acquisitions since the beginning of 2020, including the acquisition of MindBeacon in January of 2022, and has reached the size and sophistication where it needs a CEO with expertise and experience to manage a larger, more complex health services company with international offerings.

I feel very confident about Karen as the incoming interim CEO and the strong management team the company has established including the challenge retained from its recent acquisitions. We recognize that there has been a lot of transition over the last several months and we understand the impact of those changes at the executive level can have on our investors and in particular investor confidence. We have engaged an executive search firm that is following a process to ensure the CEO and the CFO positions are filled with experienced and capable candidates. Both internal and external candidates are being considered for these roles.

As the company continues to grow and focus on sustainable profitability, we recognize the importance of strong leadership within the company and on the board. We have been actively discussing board strategy and have emphasized the importance of strong governance and financial acumen at the board level. As part of the strategy we have identified several potential board members with various skill sets that will support the company through the next growth phase.

We appointed Duncan Hannay, CEO of OLG to the Board in 2021. And yesterday we announced the appointment of Gaston Tano. We are excited to welcome Gaston who has experience as CFO at the global public company level will be a valuable addition to our Board.

I'm incredibly proud of the CloudMD team and we've -- and what we've been able to assemble from both a strategic and financial standpoint. We built and acquired best-in-class capabilities to facilitate our Connected ecosystem. As an example, some of our capabilities we've added or enhanced in the last year that plug into our ecosystem include a complete continuum of care for mental health support, one of Canada's largest Return to Work absenteeism, and disability management practices with a roster of blue chip clients, and a completely ecommerce platform. These new capabilities and more and many more have made CloudMD’s offerings the most comprehensive in the market.

While our stock price has not performed well, our comparable companies, all comparable companies in our space have been like us impacted by broader market sentiment.

Looking at the current revenue profile that we have built and the positive results, our stock is trading at multiples that should make us extremely attractive to the investment community and 2022 and beyond. This year, we've made significant financial improvements on both the top line and bottom line. The team has proven its ability to integrate acquisitions, generate synergies and control costs. These actions have improved our financial performance allowing us to reach positive adjusted EBITDA in the last two quarters.

Finally, I will leave you with our belief that the company, our client base, our service offerings, and our financials have never been in a stronger position. I'd like to thank the CloudMD employees, clients and shareholders. I remain a big and loyal supporter and shareholder of the company. And I'm excited to watch the progress of this talented team over the coming years.

With that, I'll pass it the call over to Karen.

Karen Adams

Thank you, Essam. It has been a pleasure to work alongside you. And I am confident that we have laid a foundation that will enable us to build upon and disrupt the market. We have many points of pride in 2021 Based on our ability to disrupt the market in providing access to health care to support individuals on their life's journey.

I want to review some of those points. We completed several acquisitions that have bolstered our capabilities and expanded our customer base. Many of these acquisitions were strategic and brought market differentiation and strong customer relationships. We believe we have proven industry leaders to the -- we have proven industry leaders in the organization who will be leading the execution of our strategy.

We've diversified revenue both through geographies and capabilities growing 2021 revenue to $102 million, a 581% increase over the prior year. And our growth plans include cross sell, and continue geographic expansion into the United States to name a few.

Our success in 2021 going forward is enabled by the talented teams of employees and network providers who are committed to delivering health outcomes through multi-channel access. I would now like to turn to the three focus areas that we identified last quarter driving top line growth, profitability and shareholder value. First, we are driving synergies and integrating capabilities with a focus on profitable execution and delivery.

Two, through our enterprise health solution division, we are delivering an excellent and user experience for our clients, which is driving successful customer acquisition. And three, through our Digital Health Solutions division, we are leveraging our proprietary technology that will enable the engagement of individuals in supporting health issues, while at the same time empowering regulated health professional’s productivity.

Let me first begin drive with driving synergies and integrating capabilities. Our focus in 2021 was to bolster our capabilities and expand our customer base through accretive strategic acquisitions and organic growth. We also were focused on creating positive adjusted EBITDA. I am proud to say we delivered on both of those goals.

In January 2022, we close them MindBeacon acquisition and have been able to identify $7.5 million in annualized cost savings. This is a testament to the organizational focus on driving profitable growth.

In 2021, we also focused on product integration to drive value for our customers. In 2022, we are aligning our system processes and people to drive operational excellence and a shared services model for customer acquisition and management, IT, HR and finance. Going forward, this will help us save on shared cost, increase adoption rates, lower customer acquisition costs, attract and retain talent, create a more consistent offering, and reduce the time it takes to report our quarterly financial results.

We are highly focused on our product integration, including our health platform and EHS solution. We are in the process of integrating MindBeacon, clinically proven iCBT into our larger mental health support service offering to provide a full continuum of care. By pairing our mental health capabilities with our leading disability management, return to work, and absenteeism program. All within our comprehensive integrated health platform. We are able to offer companies and employees a unique market differentiator that delivers ROI. We have seen momentum in winning new contracts in 2021. Since the end of Q3, we've added a significant number of new employer organizations who chose CloudMD Cisco in mental health solutions.

There is a large addressable market that is dissatisfied with current siloed products and focused on health risk management. We also recognize that employers and individuals who use our services are looking for solutions that address comorbidities, such as chronic pain and mental health, which significantly impact disability and absenteeism. CloudMD is able to address these issues in our mental health solutions, disability, occupational health and other services. Using assessment and navigation tool, which is a first in our industry.

We are disrupting the industry with our ability to be a one solution provider. Taking the responsibility for managing individual health risks. We continue to retain clients and maintain an over 90% retention rate. This brings me to our second focus, our enterprise Health Solutions division where we are delivering an excellent end to end user experience for all stakeholders, which is driving successful customer acquisition. We are proud to say our EHS division now collectively services over 7000 Customers representing millions of lives.

Our comprehensive integrated services platform enables us to offer clients a diverse set of capabilities that will evolve over time. The platform will continue to gain momentum with the integration of iCBT creating an industry leading mental health program capable of ensuring progressive measurement and improvement of conditions. There is a growing recognition of the need for government support to address the mental health crisis in North America. The Ontario government recently supported this with their budget highlighting the need for online cognitive behavioral therapy. We believe that ICBT coupled with our health coaching enables a leadership position in the market to support mental health issues.

Our public sector division focus on this unique client base has recently won contracts for mental health solutions from major colleges and universities in both Ontario and the Atlantic region. We are proud that in 2021 Sunlight chose CloudMD and our proprietary health coach navigation service. This solution is the first of its kind to provide assessment care plans and coaching to support people on their mental health journey. This platform created high engagement outcome that earned us the ability to promote the service to sunlight clients due to our predictive analytics, and personalized mental health tools and resources.

We are seeing accelerated interest in this service across all markets and distributors. We will continue to create momentum in our existing clients. Along with momentum and customer acquisition, we continue to focus on retention and introducing existing clients to our capability. We have a focus on leveraging our long term customer relationships and knowledge of their particular issues to introduce new capabilities to solve their healthcare needs, and driving outcomes and inspiring individual health journey.

Looking ahead, our success in the enterprise Health Division will come from continuously improving our integrated platform, converting our pipeline and customer wins, expanding our client base for mental health solutions, and increasing adoption rates by our clients and all segments. Three, through our digital health solutions, we are developing proprietary technology that enables engagement of individuals with supporting health issues while improving regulated health professionals productivity. You may recall in 2021 received a patent for our proprietary real time intervention platform, which is the backbone of our comprehensive health ecosystem.

This technology has recently been adopted by several new contracts, including the New York City Department of Education and the state of North Carolina. It now provides services to various levels of government and public sector organizations across the United States and Canada. In addition, we finalized our remote patient monitoring program in 2021, which allows providers to help deliver better care to their patients with chronic conditions. Once the patient is on boarded to program, an individual can take readings inside the comfort of their own home using their vital measuring device. This data is automatically shared with the patient's care team, which supports adherence to their care plan.

In relation to VisionPros, the information gathering phase of the review is complete. Once the conclusions of the recommendations in connection with the review are presented to the company, it will consider its variable available options to recover the amount it believes it is owed, and will continue to update the market accordingly. With that said, we are pleased to confirm that we have secured contracts with major suppliers and expect to be selling into the United States in late Q2 2022.

The coming years success in our digital health division will come from expanding our platform both in the United States and Canada, and bringing it to Canada for the very first time. Along with the Artic [ph] platform, we are focused on returning this platform to grow.

I am extremely proud of the success of the cloud MD team and the passion everyone has for leveraging our capabilities to address the growing market need of health and wellbeing. We continue to attract talent and clients to the cloud MD Family with our ever evolving solution. We believe that there are multiple levers for us to drive top line and bottom line growth in 2022.

With that, I will turn the call over to Sean to address the financial. Sean?

Sean Carr

Thank you Karen. Q4 total revenue was $3.7 million compared to $5.8 million in Q4 2020, which represents 567% year-over-year growth. Compared to Q3 revenue of $39.2 million, as we noted in our Q3 Call. The sequential decline is due to some COVID related testing contracts that ended in Q4. In addition, we experienced the normal seasonal declines and health services in December. For full year 2021. We delivered revenue of $102.3 million, compared to $15 million in 2020 of 581% increase. 2021 revenue includes the results of acquisitions only since acquisition date. These include both Oncidium, and VisionPros, which were significant acquisitions, acquired in June 2021.

Enterprise Health Solutions contributed $18.6 million in the quarter compared to $19.6 million in Q3. As we discussed last quarter, Q3 revenue was elevated above run rate due to short term COVID related workplace testing contracts. Some of these contracts expired in Q4 leading to a slight decline in revenue offset by growth from our mental health solutions offering and the rest of enterprise health segment.

Looking ahead, we closed the acquisition of MindBeacon on January 14 2022, which will be included in our Enterprise Health Solutions segment. Digital Health Solutions generated $10.2 million in revenue compared to $10 million in Q3 2021. Historically, the largest revenue contributor within this division has been VisionPros. During the quarter VisionPros was unable to sell into the U.S. because of distribution agreement issues with suppliers. These issues resulted in a material decrease in VisionPros revenue for the quarter.

As Karen said, we now have a new supplier agreement in place and we expect U.S. revenues to recommence in late Q2 2022. The rest of the DHS division performed well. Digital Health Solutions generated solid organic growth year-over-year on the back of consistent execution and new contract wins. Historically the fourth quarter in our IDYA4 business is the strongest due to normal timing of contract signing with U.S. government clients.

Clinic services and pharmacy divisions continue to be steady contributor with $10 million in revenue during the quarter. Gross profit in the quarter was approximately 30% compared to Q3 2021 margins of 34% and margins of 33% for the full year. The lower gross margin percentage was due to short term contract in the EHS division and seasonal fluctuations. While we expect some fluctuations in gross margin quarter-to-quarter due to anticipated seasonality, we continue to expect a low to mid 30% gross margin in the near term. With expectations of margin expansion as we exit 2022 due to the integration work we are completing.

In addition, given the size of our network, there are opportunities to operate more efficiently, which is, the focus for us. This will help drive improved EBITDA. As Karen discussed synergies, efficiencies and cost control have been key focus areas, which will drive both gross margin and EBITDA margin expansion.

We continue to make tremendous progress. For example, if you look back at last year, Q4, 2020, sales and marketing G&A and R&D costs, excluding share based comp and one time expenditures with 71% of revenue, whereas in Q4 2021, it was 29%. We are improving this metric every single quarter. While there will be a momentary setback with the consolidation of MindBeacon, we've already identified and acted on 7.5 million and annualized synergies.

Our adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This is our second consecutive quarter with positive adjusted EBITDA.

Looking ahead, MindBeacon, which was acquired in January 2022, was in the investment stage of its growth cycle and wasn't create substantial expenditures to support planned growth. We have several overlapping costs with MindBeacon due to our previous investments in mental health services.

MindBeacon costs will temporarily negatively impact consolidated EBITDA during the first quarter of 2022. However, we feel confident in our ability to continue improving profitability throughout 2022 as we execute on identified synergies and planned integration.

We’ve recorded two non-recurring earnings adjustments related to certain acquisitions during the quarter. We had a non-recurring gain on the contingent consideration liability of $1.5 million. This was in part due to the change in share price from when certain acquisitions were completed up until year end.

The second adjustment we identified was $6.9 million of goodwill impairment. Most of our acquisitions were paid for using some proportion of stock during the market with low interest rates and high revenue multiples. As we review goodwill every quarter with interest rates and other assumptions consistent with today's macro market, there may be goodwill write-downs, unrelated to how the business is performing.

We ended the quarter with $45.1 million in cash on hand. We believe we have the financial resources and capital structures to continue to consult to support our current growth plans.

With respect to the uplisting to a major exchange is still a priority for us. We are implementing systems and governance structures to support the many acquisitions we've made and the significant growth of the company as part of the uplisting process.

With that, I will pass the call back to Karen. But before I do, we'd like to thank -- take this opportunity to thank our world-class auditors KPMG. They have performed above and beyond during this year in audit and successfully navigated us through the complex world of acquisition accounting. In addition, I would like to also thank the numerous external advisors that also played a critical role and last the internal accountants of CloudMD. You work tirelessly through the days and nights to get this done.

And the Board of directors the management is forever indebted to you. Thank you.

Karen Adams

Thank you, Sean. Very well said. In closing, we were pleased with our Q4 and full year 2021 results and our ability to deliver on our defined strategy to acquire visibility that are comprehensive both service health care offerings, build an industry leading integrated solution and have a strong go-to market strategy this year executed on.

I want to thank our employees, the health care providers, clients and shareholders for supporting our growth in 2021. And our Board in both 2021 and our ongoing 2022 strategy. We are all aware that the healthcare sector and macro markets are very challenging right now. But we are confident that fundamentally we are stronger than ever and well positioned to be the leader in this industry. Off the heels of Q4 we go straight into Q1, which we are excited to report at the end of May.

With that, I will ask the operator to open up the call for questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Rob Goff of Echelon, your line is open.

Rob Goff

Thank you very much. And I also to start by congratulating Essam on his efforts in building such a strong foundation, with such a clear vision. He really created something special here. So our congratulations. One more congratulations there in terms of your success in bringing Karen on. And the two of you working to curate and build out the AHS in particular?

I'm looking forward, you did address the momentum on the EHS. Could you perhaps dive a little bit deeper into that, Karen, in terms of how you see the traction picking up with the consolidation, integration of MindBeacon, and just given the pipeline that you see in terms of potential contracts?

Karen Adams

Absolutely. So I would say that there's a couple of factors that the team is working on. The first is, we talked at length in these acquisitions about the strong foundational client base. So when we look at clients that go back to 1975, and our large blue chip clients, we really believe that we are well positioned to market our complete care and treatment plans to the solid base of disability, occupational health, independent medical business, that we have, and vice versa. So that is, I would say, a huge priority for the EHFT right now, to bring that value to our existing clients.

The other value that I think is extremely important here is the integration of the ICBT product into the most comprehensive mental health support product in the market. The one challenge I will tell you in mental health support that is, it's less now about the stigma of mental health, as it is about the stigma of getting care and feeling confident that you can get the care. And the CloudMD product now has the ability to not only do an assessment for mental health through one of our acquisitions, the proprietary technology, but also the ability to navigate through a mental health coach to make sure that somebody is getting access to either ICPT in person clinic, or virtual mental health care.

And that's really important because every person has different needs. So we really see bringing on new clients in the ability to give the confidence to those organizations that when somebody makes the decision to inquire about mental health, we'll walk the journey with them. And we'll demonstrate back to the client improved outcomes for the individual.

So that I would say is the focus right now in the organization. And I have a lot to say about that. Rob, is we're also taking a strong stance in the United States, leveraging the harmony, acquisition, and being able to bring some added benefit to those clients in the mental health space. Through both the snap clarity assessment tool, but also integrating the ICBT tool and starting to really ramp up the ability to solve the mental health issues for those clients.

Rob Goff

Thank you, Karen. I have a follow up for perhaps, Sean. Your gross profit margins were modestly below our expectations on the quarter? You've talked to the prospects of improved margins going into the New Year? Can you talk to how we might profile that in terms of is it a consistent improvement? What are the impacts of both VisionPro going commercial once again in the U.S. and MindBeacon becoming on board?

Sean Carr

Yes, you identify the two growth engines, if you will, in March and that being MindBeacon, because that is definitely higher, as well as Vision Products. We just signed that new agreement. And that's really just kicking in at the beginning of June so late into Q2. So we anticipate that both VisionPros and MindBeacon will get us back up on that upswing, but we're very comfortable with the margins being in the low 30 range right now. And we anticipate to get steady improvement on that as both of those growth engines go forward.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Doug Taylor, Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Neal Battery [ph] just calling on Doug’s behalf. First off, just like to also congratulations to Essam and Karen and Sean their respective leadership, CloudMD and Karen and Sean, on a go forward basis. So I guess my first question is kind of with respect to looking at the some of the goodwill impairment write downs, looking at life care costs medical and health, just wondering kind of what you're seeing in terms of the performance of these assets, that lead to the kind of decision making around writing them down or disposition?

Essam Hamza

Now they're very, very steady contributors. And it's really an accounting exercise and an ongoing year-end analysis that, that drives that. And it all depends on what the stock price was at the time we purchased it, because a lot of those transactions are both stock and cash. So it's almost from my perspective, a revaluation from an accounting standpoint, as opposed to a real cash or potential cash contributor. And those assets are very steady and consistent contributors to our quarterly results.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and just a question about kind of looking at, we've seen in the sector, some inflation related costs or retention costs, I just wonder if you could speak to kind of what you're seeing in the business or in the landscape around kind of employee costs over the next year, and any changes from back in Q3, it feels like a lifetime ago in the markets.

Karen Adams

I’ll start, and then I'll ask Sean, to add color, I think the first thing that we are seeing is in the market there is -- there's retention issues of human capital, it's an -- it is across every sector. I think we have very, very low turnover in our organization. We call it regret turnover, people who leave, I think a lot of it is around the unique value proposition of what we offer. And we have a large contingency of health care providers.

And so we've been able to reduce our dependency on some of the inflation you're seeing in some of those human capital rates just by being able to put the teams together and increasing the productivity of those teams. But I don't know if you have some additional color Sean on inflation in general visa-a-vis our entire business.

Sean Carr

Yes, I would just say from an inflation standpoint, there's obviously two metrics and that one is our costs, and the other is our profit. And we believe that we will be delivering high quality services that people will pay for, and we have the metric of being able to increase our costs and contribute to the inflation wagon, if you will. So we watch our costs very closely. And as we have to pay more than, in turn, our customers and clients will have to pay more as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. Thank you. Thank you all.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Gabriel Leung of Beacon Securities. Your line is open.

Gabriel Leung

Everyone, thanks for taking my questions. Karen, can you give us a quick update on how the Sun Life partnership is progressing? And how, in terms of expected launch cycles, et cetera? And whether and I'm also curious to hear whether you've been in touch with other large payers to offer similar type services?

Karen Adams

So thank you for that question. So I'll just remind you of the journey of Sun Life, the Sun Life rolled it out to their employees to 11,000 of their employees. That was our pilot group where we could prove the product offering. It was then intended post pilot for them to have a period of time to sell it to their clients. So we're in that phase where they are now selling it to their clients on a case by case basis. And we have on-boarded clients in so this would have started for the beginning of January, where they started to sell it to their clients and we've onboard clients in Q1.

I don't have the number in front of me as to how many we have on-boarded. But we have sold and on-boarded clients through Sun Life. The mental health coach navigation product, our first client was Sun life. We were very proud of that and are proud of that relationship as they are. We are now in the process of rolling it out to both payers and organizations directly. And the sales team has a strong pipeline of interest in the mental health coaching and I would say that the benefit for us in the mental health coach product, Sun Life is the purchaser of the health coach navigation. And we are now looking at how we sell it as a whole product with the ICBT included and DAP. So we have a great sales strategy around that.

And we are also launching it in the U.S. and that will become an accelerator for us in the U.S. the health coach navigation. So it is ready for the U.S. and the salespeople are building a pipeline in the United States for selling mental health coach.

Gabriel Leung

Got you. Thanks for that. And as it relates to MindBeacon, you've had it under your belt for a couple of months, several months now. I'm curious to hear as erosive integration, whether there's been any issues that sort of come up that were sort of unforeseen? Or has the integration been largely smooth as far?

Karen Adams

Well, integration, as you know, focused on cost for us at the beginning. So what we were able to do with the MindBeacon acquisition, because it was a mental health product and shared a lot of similarities with our HumanaCare, and our previous acquisitions of experience Snapclarity that are now amalgamated into what we're referring to now as our mental health support solutions. There was huge upside and excitement from being able to look at both the provider network management sales team. And so we got that I felt went incredibly smoothly.

So that's really where the focus was, in Q1, we are now migrating to where we're looking at integrating ICBT as a fully integrated, seamless experience within both the EAP and the health coach product. Learning the U.S. product, which is a little different than the Canadian as mental health products are North American wide. So I can't really pinpoint any surprises, I would say that things never move as fast as we want, I would say the market is highly interested in the product. And we're having lots of inbound around how we can put it together. So once the team has that finalized in Q2, I think we'll be in a better position to report on client wins. But so far, so good. There has not been any surprises.

Gabriel Leung

Thank you. Thanks for that. I just got a couple of questions for you Sean as well. Sean, you had mentioned that the VisionPros revenues in U.S. should start ramping up. It's called the latter half of Q2. Just to confirm in terms of the quantum of the revenues that sort of went away in the last quarter or so. If I recall, VisionPros is a 20 million plus revenue business, the majority of that would have been in the U.S. So that is a correct way of thinking about it?

Sean Carr

It's correct. It's about $1.5 million, the difference that went away.

Gabriel Leung

$1.5 million per month, per quarter?

Karen Adams

So you're looking…

Sean Carr

Per quarter.

Gabriel Leung

Per quarter. Got you. So that should come back during let's call that to Q3 timeframe?

Sean Carr

Yes, we anticipate that and obviously be pushing for more. So.

Gabriel Leung

Got you. All right. And then just moving over to the cash flow statement for a second. Can you just walk through for us some of the components of the working capital drain and the quarter, which was almost a drain of the books of knowing what the main contributor was there?

Sean Carr

Yeah, it's really principally made up of two components. One, our receivables and the other was contingent consideration, which was a decrease in payable. But the contingent consideration in a lot of our acquisitions is either stock-based or cash based at or option, and it's contingent on the price that was at the date of transaction. So to the extent that the price, the current share price is below that we can issue stock and take that difference in the liability if you will, as a reduction. So that reduction in payable went through the cash flow statement, and was a contributor, but in my mind, it's kind of non-cash because we're issuing stock.

The other one was related to accounts receivable. And when we transit through the transition of one of our acquisitions of that receivable onto our books, we encountered some transitional issues, which inflated that receivable. We corrected that in January of 2022. All those receivables were collected, but at year-end is showing an unusually high level of receivables on our balance sheet.

Gabriel Leung

Got you. And did you have that amount of receivables that sort of reversed in January?

Sean Carr

Yes, I think it was around $2 million for the quarter. Q4 was with the delta a little bit north of 2 million. And the gross amount was about that.

Gabriel Leung

Got you. Okay, appreciate it. Thank you.

Karen Adams

Can I just clarify one thing? Sorry Sean to interrupt. But on the VisionPro thing, I would look at a run rate closer to $2 million $2.5 million on revenue loss.

Gabriel Leung

Okay, for Q4?

Karen Adams

For Q1.

Gabriel Leung

For Q1.

Karen Adams

Yes. Just so we have perspective, a large percentage of the business. Yeah. And it took time for it to go away. I just wanted to clarify that.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Nick Agostino Laurentian Bank. Your line is open.

Nick Agostino

Yes, good day everybody. I guess two quick questions on my part first, just looking at M&A. Obviously, you guys are still going through the process of digesting MindBeacon. At the same time, you do have cash on the balance sheet. There are multiples coming down, obviously in the public market, but also in the private market. And I'm just wondering, as you guys are going through, as we're going through the process in 2022, but also change up the at the leadership level? What are the thoughts on M&A for the rest of the year? Are you still going to be the plan to be active in the short term? If yes, what would you be looking for? And similarly, just on a longer term, if you are going to add pieces, what sort of pieces would you be looking for? And maybe what geographies would you target?

Karen Adams

So I think, I think for us, it's going to be about two things, Nick, first is about geography expansion. So we -- there are geographies in Canada in the U.S. that we are extremely interested in and an acquisition that brought us a significant long-term client base would be attractive to us.

The second thing is capabilities, as I mentioned in in my commentary, the platform is constantly evolving. And we're going to be looking at both partnerships and acquisitions that allowed us -- allow us to build on the capabilities to solve the mental and physical health issues. So if I was looking, we were building out a product roadmap that enables us to look at the gaps and start to identify what is the best way to use that cash for an acquisition that would, create a better user experience on that platform.

So we're in the evaluation stage on that right now. I would say that, geography and capabilities are the two areas of significant focus for us at the moment. Does that answer your question?

Nick Agostino

Yes, that’s great. Thank you. And then my second question is just given the moving parts on the revenue side of things, the gross margins, I think you alluded to low to mid-30s. Obviously, you're going through integration again with MindBeacon and trying to drive out cost. I'm just wondering, as we look out, say, two to three years, as the market is going through this reevaluation process, how should we be looking at CloudMD both from an organic growth perspective, as well as an EBITDA margin perspective to kind of what kind of rule of what are you building it? And what's the breakdown on that rule?

Karen Adams

Boy, that's the big question. I can tell you that, on the organic growth side, I'm very bullish on that, because we did through the MindBeacon acquisition, solidify a chief revenue officer and marketing role. So their efforts are aligned to both organic growth and selling to existing clients. So double digit organic growth is what we're targeting for.

So I would say this is something that with buying the acquisitions with a large client base, that was part of our theory of selling more things to our existing client base. I think with the project management office in the John Plunkett is Head of our Transformation, our corporate strategy and our mergers and acquisitions. He has a focus on assisting the organization, the management team, on a lens on profitability.

And so as you know, profitability will come from our gross margin and our cost controls. And he has a lens on really initiative around those two areas. So I mean, we are focused on the path of profitability, both through execution and delivery. And I think we've been clear about that. And I think that that is a long term, short term and a long term objective of ours that we are focused on. Sean, would you add anything to?

Sean Carr

Yes, I would say that when you're profitable and gives you a lot of flexibility, while bringing up stability and operating as a good solid company with good solid earnings, like I said, provides a tremendous amount of flexibility and self-sufficiency. So that as you go through the waves that are exist in the capital markets are not dependent on having to go back and raise capital in a very weak market. So for us, it's about getting to profitability, and getting our product offerings out into the market, which are very, very strong, there isn't a better instance of have more demand for health care products and things. So, to us, it's getting that stability.

Karen Adams

And I just think, two other comments, I would say. The companies we bought, I want to -- I really want to hone in on this. Where companies that were leaders in their sector and weren't startups like they are, we had maybe one or two that were in the early revenue stages. But a lot of these companies like the Oncidium acquisition were large companies that had an ability and a focus on profitability. So we leverage that for scale. And so we're not building as much as we are transforming.

I think the other thing that we are particularly focused on is the mental health part of our business. It is a large component and foundational, and it is a high gross margin business for us. So we will continue to drive revenue through products and areas that will contribute to the top line and the bottom line to create shareholder and create shareholder value.

Nick Agostino

Okay, thank you for that. Appreciate it.

Our next question comes from Yue Ma of Research Capital. Your line is open.

Yue Ma

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Also, first, I was wondering, currently, if you could talk about the competition in the mental health market, how many competitors and any pricing pressure? I think that any color would be very helpful? Thank you.

Karen Adams

Thank you. That is a fantastic question. So the mental health market has really evolved. I would say over the last 20 years, I can remember, when we were talking about mental health when nobody wanted to talk about mental health. The mental health market is really started to diversify with what we would commonly call it employee assistance programs, which are really embedded in group benefits. And now, I would say a core component of most company’s group benefit plans.

We've also started to morph and see different offerings such as the ICBT product, with my MindBeacon, we're starting to look at, the core of where we looked at health care navigation came out of companies that were doing it and disability where there, they were starting to do disability, but not being able to complete the disability with a care plan for mental health. And so we're starting to see organizations that are trying to do in clinic mental health, or are trying to do virtual mental health.

And I think it is a fragmented industry, where there are lots of competitors doing lots of different things. I think the markets at a point where they don't want to make the choice for an employee to decide what product to use, they need an integrated offering. And just before I finish on the competitors, Toby, the other piece here that's important is, when I look at our business, we see upwards of over 32% increase in claims for short term disability. And in those claims, over 60% have a mental health component doesn't mean that you need with a mental health, but they have a mental health component.

And so we really see that the market is moving from a competitive standpoint, of solo competitors that are providing one aspect of service, where the market is going to demand with health care costs, rising employee benefit costs arising to be able to solve the employer's problem of treating the individual.

So I think you're going see consolidation, I think you're going to see the landscape changing. And I think we're going to stop talking about siloed products and start talking about an integrated care program, where somebody's showing up with their mental or physical health problems, and they're being entrusted to a provider who has the credibility of years and years of experience, to be able to solve that and reduce the health risk for the employer.

So when we look at the market space, we're comparing ourselves to what you would say is traditional EAP companies, ICBT companies, and it becomes difficult because, it's really integration of a mental health continuum of care that an individual need. So, when we talk about disrupting the market, that's how we're we feel we have entered the disruption to move from silo to integrate it. Does that answer your question, Toby [ph]?

Yue Ma

Yes. Thanks, Karen. That's very insightful. Just a quick question, for Sean. So regarding the provision -- regarding the VisionPro update, I was wondering how that could potentially impact the cloud MDS Q1 income statement.

Sean Carr

Sorry, I missed the first part of that the VisionPro?

Yue Ma

The update that I think $3.73 million Q2 -- based on previous contracts with supplier, how that could potentially impact cloud in this Q1 income statement?

Sean Carr

Okay, we actually, because we acquired the assets and liabilities of that company, we paid the suppliers, the $3.7 million and essentially it is now due to us from the seller. So, we will try and recoup that from that transaction, essentially.

Yue Ma

Okay. So, would that impact the company's gross margins for Q1 or there's no like impact, or it's too early to tell at this time.

Sean Carr

Just, if it was unsuccessfully recoup from them then.

Yue Ma

Than that will be impacts on gross margin or?

Sean Carr

No, it would be just a non-recovery of a receivable.

Yue Ma

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Sean Carr

So we're essentially claiming a back from the sellers for almost like a payment made on their behalf.

Yue Ma

Okay, I see. Okay, thank you. That's all from me. Thank you.

Karen Adams

Thank you, Toby.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's conference. Thank you all for participating and have a great day. You may now disconnect.