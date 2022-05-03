The Flight To U.S. Dollar

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • Expectations of tighter Fed policy and increased demand for safe-haven assets have pushed the U.S. dollar to multi-month highs.
  • As central banks prepare to fight inflation, the U.S. dollar remains unchallenged against the euro and yen.
  • Euro area inflation is now over 7%, yet the ECB still has its short-term target deposit rate at a negative half percent.

flying money

ansonsaw/E+ via Getty Images

By Blu Putnam

The U.S. dollar has been moving upward against the euro and yen. There have been several factors involved, but the primary driver has been the Federal Reserve’s move away from accommodation well ahead of the European Central Bank (or ECB) and the Bank of Japan. Now, there are signs the ECB may move next.

Seeing U.S. consumer price inflation soar over 8%, the Fed has commenced raising rates and will soon start shrinking its balance sheet. Federal funds futures currently suggest a very rapid pace of rate hikes in 2022, ending up around 3% to 3.5% in the first half of 2023, at which time the Fed may take a pause.

Euro area inflation is now over 7%, yet the ECB still has its short-term target deposit rate at a negative half percent. Recently, several ECB board members have indicated they are ready to raise the target rate to zero. That is a small move relative to what the Fed is planning, but getting back to zero is a first step toward responding to the elevated inflation environment.

inflation compare

Japan inflation is only running about 1%, but signs are pointing that more inflation might be coming. For now, the Bank of Japan remains committed to near-zero rates across the maturity spectrum. The Bank of Japan controls both short-term rates and actively has a yield curve control policy to influence the Japanese Government 10-Year Bond. This is reflected as a large gap opening up among 10-year yields, with the U.S. the highest, German government bonds in the middle, and Japan bringing up the rear.

Euro FX Futures and Japanese Yen Futures

While inflation is driving the policy shifts at these central banks, the currency moves will be a cause for discussion. The challenge for the Bank of Japan, as it may develop for the ECB, is how much currency depreciation to tolerate. So far, the Bank of Japan is happy to stay put on the near-zero-rates policy and accept currency depreciation while other central banks, facing higher inflation, start to make their moves.

Original Post

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.12K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.