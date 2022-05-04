Is DIA A Good Investment For ETF Investors?

Richard Villalonundefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

How Is DIA Different From Other ETFs?

As far as longevity goes, you won’t find too many global indices that can trump the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJIA), which has been around since 1896 and is still perceived to be one of the principal barometers of the US stock market, focusing on 30 blue-chip stocks. Surprisingly, there’s currently only one “traditional” ETF that offers you exposure to the DJIA- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), and this is what primarily differentiates it from its peers. I highlighted “traditional”, as market participants also have the option of pursuing the ProShares Ultra Dow 30 ETF (DDM), but this is probably better suited for those who are well-equipped and dexterous enough to manage leverage risks, as that product seeks to lever the daily performance of the DJIA by 2x.

The other distinguishing factor to note is that the DJIA still follows one of the archaic methods of building and weighting an index based on stock prices alone. Conversely, the other two biggies- the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq follow market-cap-weighted methodologies.

A discussion of DIA ETF’s performance and its key metrics

Even though DJIA has been around for over 120 years, the DIA ETF made its debut on the bourses only in Jan-1998; since then, it has done well to accumulate around $29bn in AUM, but as you can see from the image below, investors have shown a keener interest for latching on to the broader SPY which tracks the 500 largest companies in the US.

YCharts

There’s a school of thought that believes that the DJIA is not representative enough of conditions in the US markets; granted, it’s hard to get a comprehensive picture of underlying conditions based on just 30 stocks alone. One could perhaps also question if the growth runway of 30 of the largest stocks is alluring enough to warrant significant interest (the larger a company gets, the harder it gets to grow the business and you also have to consider the growing risk of saturation in some of the focus markets that these companies are involved in). Nonetheless, at the end of the day, these are all largely tried-and-tested stocks that have come through different economic cycles and even if growth opportunities were to fade, you could see this being channelized via better distribution opportunities.

For instance, consider the dividend track record of some of DIA’s top five stocks. These stocks have been paying dividends on average for 27 straight years, backed by impressive payout ratios of 34%. The average yield too is fairly decent at almost 1.9%.

Seeking Alpha

DIA’s own current dividend yield of 1.8% may not exactly be pulling up any trees, but it is much better than what you get from the Nasdaq-100 tracking ETF -QQQ (0.55%) and the SPY (1.4%). This consequently enables DIA to get an impressive A- Seeking Alpha Dividend Grade, as it is better than the asset class dividend yield median of 1.37% (Incidentally, SPY too has a grade of A-, whilst QQQ has a poor grade of C+).

Then also consider that 2022 hasn’t been a particularly serene year for equities with the VIX up by 94% on a YTD basis. Yet, during this period, DIA’s AUM has only contracted by 6.5% whilst the SPY’s AUM has contracted by almost 3x more. This gives you a sense of the defensive qualities of DIA’s narrow portfolio of blue-chip stocks. Incidentally, DIA’s performance over the last month and the last six months (it has bettered the asset class median in both instances) gives it a fairly strong momentum grade of B+ even as QQQ and SPY have come out with lower grades of C+ and B respectively.

YCharts

DIA is not without its faults, and it comes up short from a cost-efficiency perspective. Granted, its expense ratio of 0.16% is still better than the asset class median of 0.29% but for a passively managed vehicle, it still feels rather high, particularly when you consider that passively managed ETFs that track the S&P 500 such as SPY, VOO, IVV only have expense ratios in the range of 0.03%-0.09%.

In addition to that, when I study DIA’s historical risk-adjusted return profile over the last three years and juxtapose it to the SPY, one gets the sense that DIA hasn’t done a particularly great job of mitigating risk and delivering excess returns in recent years (Interestingly, over a longer period of 15 years, there isn’t much of a difference in the respective stats, which underlies how things have deteriorated in recent years), Note that both ETFs have almost identical annualized standard deviation figures of around 20% for three years. Yet notice the wide disparity in the respective Sharpe ratios (which measure excess returns per unit of total risk) and the Sortino ratios (which measure excess returns per unit of downside risk.

YCharts

Closing thoughts- Is DIA A Buy, Sell, or Hold

At this juncture, I'd rate the DIA ETF a HOLD as there are some conflicting factors that prevent me from being definitive one way or the other.

What’s good is that the valuation picture looks a lot more appealing now than it did a few months back.

Seeking Alpha

Consider the forward P/E valuations of the top-10 stocks which have an important weight in the overall portfolio (53% influence); with the exception of a couple of names, the other eight stocks are now trading at a discount to their long-term averages. Incidentally, the current weighted-average forward P/E multiple trades at an 8% discount to the long-term average. Crucially, also consider DIA as a whole, trades at a forward P/E of only 17.9x. This represents a hefty 30% discount to the corresponding multiple of QQQ and a 9% discount to the SPY.

Then if you’re a big believer in the notion of mean-reversion, note that DIA looks rather well-positioned relative to the SPY to recoup some lost ground; this ratio currently trades outside its long-term range of 0.81-0.97, whilst it also trades closer to the lower end of the downward sloping channel and still has ample runway to hit the upper boundary (blue lines).

Stockcharts

Despite the encouraging valuation picture and the trends on the relative strength chart, I’m still not sufficiently convinced that this is the best time to enter DIA.

Investing

Firstly, consider the price imprints on the standalone chart; since the GFC crisis the ETF has trended up in the shape of an ascending channel. It made a couple of attempts in 2018 and 2020 to break past the upper boundary of this channel but failed. That wasn't the case in March last year when we finally saw a breakout. Since the close of March's candle last year, it had delivered further upside of 12%, before things fell away. The breakout is now in danger of getting sold into, even as there’s been some decent rear-guard action to ensure that the price doesn’t drop into the old channel. Entering at such a crucial pivot point would be a risky move; I’d rather wait on the sidelines for now. DIA is a HOLD.