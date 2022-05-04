Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

Teladoc Q1: Weak Quarter, Bad Guidance

In Q1 2022, Teladoc's (NYSE:TDOC) revenue came in at $565M (up 25% y/y) while gross margins dropped to 66%. Furthermore, Teladoc's adjusted EBITDA margins compressed to 9.6%, which in turn, led to a fall of -4% y/y in adjusted EBITDA that came in at $54.5M.

In comparison to management's guidance for Q1 2022:

Revenues came in at the lower end of guidance and below consensus street estimates of $569M.

Adjusted EBITDA of $54.5M was close to the top of the guidance range.

Membership numbers were in-line with previous estimates.

While Teladoc's Q1 numbers were a mixed bag, the 50% post-ER plunge in Teladoc's stock was most probably driven by poor guidance for the next quarter and the rest of 2022, and somewhat by the goodwill impairment expense of $6.6B (Teladoc wrote down Livongo's value in Q1 due to share price movements over the last several months).

Here's what I said after Q4 2021 -

In my eyes, Livongo is a very high-quality asset, but Teladoc's chronic care enrollment figures of 729K (+4K in Q4 2021) represent an integration and sales issue. The momentum in Livongo's business seems to have disappeared as Teladoc aims to integrate it into the "MyStrength" platform and the newly launched - "Chronic Care Complete" - solution. As investors, we must continue to monitor this data point in upcoming quarters, and for now, I'm giving Teladoc's management the benefit of the doubt, but I am hoping to see a rebound in chronic care enrollment growth over the next two to four quarters.

In Q1 2022, Teladoc's chronic care enrollment numbers rose by just ~2K, which indicates further dissipation of Livongo's growth momentum. Basically, Teladoc took a fantastic asset and has managed to slow its growth down to essentially zero within a few quarters. While Teladoc's management is expecting new populations on its chronic care products to go live toward the end of this year (resulting in mid-teens growth in the chronic care business), the $6.6B goodwill impairment charge is an admission of the destruction of Livongo's value. Even after several months since the merger closed, Teladoc's management has failed to complete the integration of Livongo into its platform. And now, the decision to remove all of Livongo's senior leadership seems to have backfired horribly.

On a positive note, Teladoc's paid member count is still growing and the company is able to extract more revenues from its members.

Teladoc's vision is to build the front door to the healthcare industry. In my view, Teladoc is the most complete telehealth platform in the market today, and rising utilization rates and multi-product sales (78% of total sales in Q1) vindicate management's whole-person care strategy.

As of the end of Q1 2022, Teladoc had ~$839M in cash and short-term investments, and long-term debt of ~$1.53B. Due to margin contraction, Teladoc has turned cash flow negative, losing -$32M in Cash from Ops in Q1. While this is concerning, the company is still expecting adj. EBITDA of ~$250M this year, and I think it will remain free cash flow positive in 2022.

For 2022, Teladoc's management reduced sales guidance to a range of $2.4B to $2.5B from the previous projection of $2.55B to $2.65B, which translates to ~23% y/y growth. According to Teladoc's management, this guidance cut was a result of slower-than-expected sales cadence in the chronic care business. BetterHelp is still growing at 35%+. However, CAC has gone up significantly, and this is projected to cause two-thirds of Teladoc's adj. EBITDA guidance cut.

After the last quarterly ER, I said that -

The depth and breadth of Teladoc's platform and its newfound focus on data and AI are enabling the company to create category-defining whole-person care solutions - Primary360, MyStrength, Chronic Care Complete, etc. We know that Teladoc's solutions are highly differentiated and underpinned by proprietary data and analytics. And so, I'm not too concerned about new entrants coming into Teladoc's primary markets.

While I continue to believe in Teladoc's whole-person strategy, I'm disappointed with management's inability to accelerate their sales cadence. On the earnings call, management admitted issues with deal closures and talked about Teladoc going through a transitionary moment where customers are still pondering the effectiveness of whole-person care multi-product solutions against point solutions. Teladoc's growth trajectory is mired in uncertainty and the company is clearly struggling with the integration of Livongo. While the business grapples with a tough demand environment after a pull forward due to the pandemic, I don't think this is the end of Teladoc's growth story (as suggested by Teladoc's price action).

Mr. Market Is Overreacting. Just See What's Being Priced Into TDOC Stock:

After its ER, Teladoc's stock dropped as much as 50% in a single session. However, I think the market is overreacting. Let's try a reverse valuation exercise on Teladoc to discover its implied forward growth. Teladoc has guided for sales of ~$2.4B-$2.5B in 2022. With one quarter gone, I believe using $2.5B as a forward 12-month revenue estimate is conservative. Next, we're reducing the potential FCF margin estimate to 25% (from 35%) to factor in margin compression due to competitive pressures. All other assumptions are held the same as before. So, what's Teladoc priced for?

Assumptions:

Forward 12-month revenue [A] $2.5 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] (down from 35% due to Livongo's growth slowdown impacting the assumed revenue mix) 25% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 160 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $3.9 Free cash flow per share growth rate ?? Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to these results, Teladoc is currently priced for -2.75% CAGR growth over the next decade. While Teladoc clearly has some execution issues, the telehealth industry is set to experience secular tailwinds for years to come. The telehealth market is expected to grow at ~35% CAGR for the next five years, and somehow, Mr. Market is pricing the telehealth market's leader at -2.75% CAGR growth. If that's not irrational, I don't know what is. Teladoc bought Livongo for $18.6B in 2020, and the pro-forma business is trading at under $6B today.

Alright, the current price is absolutely out of touch with business fundamentals, but BTM's fair price estimate of $350+ is also not right. Our initial expectations were based on a successful integration with Livongo, and we believed the merger would lead to much higher growth rates than what we are seeing. Hence, we must re-adjust our valuation of Teladoc to bake in this reality.

Teladoc's Updated Valuation

Assumptions:

Forward 12-month revenue [A] $2.5 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] (down from 35%) 25% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 160 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $3.9 Free cash flow per share growth rate (cut down from 22.5%) 15% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

While the Teladoc-Livongo deal may eventually work out the way we expected it to (Teladoc's chronic care complete product rollout is just getting started, and Livongo integration is getting closer to completion), we're re-rating Teladoc Health to a fair value of $123.6 per share and cutting our ten-year price target to $394. With the ultra-conservative assumptions used in this model, I think we have a significant margin of safety, and if Teladoc's management executes its vision successfully, we will have a lot of upside than what we are projecting for now.

Concluding Thoughts

I understand that today's re-rating is a massive cut from our previous valuation for Teladoc, but business facts have changed over the last two quarters. While Teladoc's Q1 was a half-decent quarter (if we remove the $6.6B goodwill impairment charge), Teladoc's management team pulled their three-year guidance and did not inspire much confidence around closing any new deals in 2022.

We initially bought Teladoc in the $180-190s, and then again in the low $100s, and lastly around $75. At current levels, the stock is deeply undervalued. Teladoc's Livongo integration and competition issues are more than baked into the stock. The goodwill impairment charge led to a big loss on EPS, and that probably caused panic among investors, leading to a gross overreaction (-50% in a single session). Once the dust settles, I think the stock will rebound higher.

One of our subscribers asked this question in the main chat - "But why should we invest in Teladoc or wait for it to bounce back when we have the opportunity to buy other names like Upstart or Affirm, where management is better, and our conviction is higher?" To this, I replied -

From a portfolio perspective, I do want to participate in telehealth. Why? Telehealth is a rapidly-growing market (five-year growth is expected to be 35%+). In my view, telehealth is not merely a COVID fad, it will become the frontdoor to the healthcare industry. Teladoc is the largest player in this space, and its whole-person care strategy is fantastic. The company is facing integration issues with Livongo and they're simultaneously trying to drive a shift in the marketplace by promoting whole-person care platform against point solutions. That's causing a temporary slowdown in growth. However, if we zoom out and look at the business, it's performance over the last three years has been incredible. The COVID-19 pandemic supercharged revenue growth, and a slowdown now is therefore natural. The management has not done a good job in terms of communicating with investors, and they're unable to close deals as fast as before due to added competition from smaller private telehealth companies (armed with VC money). The Livongo acquisition has gone wrong, with growth slowing down drastically, but I am willing to wait another three quarters to see how the rollout of Teladoc's new chronic care complete product performs. We very well could see a re-acceleration. I haven't lost trust in Teladoc's management because they have a fantastic track record and a couple of bad quarters do not change that. Jason has built this company into a global telehealth behemoth over 13 years, and he has been able to do so due to his vision and execution. I trust him to solve Teladoc's current issues too. They have always been a very conservative management team and the ER commentary is almost always subdued. Source: Beating The Market chats

We have been buying Hims & Hers (HIMS) over Teladoc for a very long time now. But after this drop, Teladoc might just be the better buy for the next decade. I do think Teladoc can decline to mid-to-low 20s on this downswing, but I'm looking to add to my position instead of exiting here. The telehealth market opportunity ($175B by 2026) is humongous, and big-tech companies entering this space are proof of the sheer scale of this market. As per my plan after Q4 2021, I'm giving Teladoc's management another three quarters to right the ship, i.e., fix Livongo integration and sales issues. I understand the frustration around Teladoc's stock performance; however, patience is key to success in investing. Hang in there, and buy more if you can.

Key Takeaway: Do not panic-sell Teladoc at current levels. I plan to add to my long position in the mid-to-low 20s over the coming months (if we get there). I rate Teladoc a strong buy at $35.

