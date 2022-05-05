2 Great Preferred Stocks, A Fat Yield +7%, For Safety And Income
Summary
- We all have a basic need to feel safe and secure, this extends to our financial life.
- Sometimes opportunities arise where more income is available from a safer place.
- We examine two opportunities.
Co-produced with Treading Softly
In 1943, a man named Abraham Maslow, a psychologist by trade, developed his famed pyramid of needs. This Hierarchy of Needs starts with the very base physiological needs. The physical things you need to survive like food, water, clothing, sleep, and shelter. Only after the base needs are met can a person move up the ladder and seek the higher needs like self-actualization - morality, creativity, etc.
Often, we like to think if we provide the bottom tier to someone that they'll naturally springboard to the top, like a trapeze artist flying through the sky. Yet the middle tiers are just as important as the top or the bottom.
The second tier from the bottom is "safety and security." You may have food to eat, clothes to wear, a place to sleep, and water to drink, but if you constantly have fear for your life or that those things will be taken away, you won't ever reach a higher tier - at least according to Maslow.
We can think of our portfolios in a similar way. The base need is capital to invest. Without capital, a portfolio is nothing. Yet so many get capital, and then think they are done. They can leap to the top and have a great retirement because they have a big number in their 401(k).
What's the first thing you should do once you have capital in your portfolio? Provide your portfolio with safety and security. Today, I want to talk about two excellent fixed income securities which can provide your portfolio with additional levels of safety and security for your income and retirement.
Pick #1: AQNU - Yield 8.4%
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) is a highly diversified, multinational utility. They focus on renewable assets throughout Canada and the United States, as well as traditional regulated utility assets.
This has positioned them as a key consolidator in buying up highly fossil-fuel-dependent regulated utilities and rapidly converting them to efficient natural gas and renewable power. The most recent acquisition of this type by AQN is Kentucky Power, which primarily uses coal power and provides AQN another opportunity to "green the fleet," as they like to say.
AQN's recent results continue to show earnings growth and strong coverage of their growing common dividend. However, that 4.8% yield with all its growth is below our target yields. So, surprisingly, we can look higher in the capital stack and actually earn a significantly higher yield.
To help fund all the growth AQN has planned, they issued a large swath of Corporate equity units. These units are a combination of partial ownership of a remarkable bond, and a contractual agreement to purchase common shares at a strike price in the future. AQN pays you the bond coupon and a contract rate for the purchase agreement.
This type of funding structure gives AQN the money it needs now to get its growth in motion and those capital projects earning income before they issue out common shares. Thus, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Equity Units Due 06/15/2024 (AQNU) was issued yielding 7.75% at PAR $50. In 2024, these equity units will convert to common AQN units. The ratio depends on the trading price of AQN at the time, but it will average between 3.33 and 2.7778 common shares per AQNU unit held at the time.
We can enjoy larger yields now and get common units in a highly reliable utility down the road.
Pick #2: MDV-A, Yield 7.3%
Modiv Inc (MDV) is a monthly-paying REIT that started out as a means for individuals without a brokerage account to get into the ground floor of Real Estate investments.
Currently, MDV is a publicly listed internally managed REIT. (Source: Investor Presentation)
Their portfolio and size are extremely small. However, their tenants and portfolio mixture are positive thus far. While it's no Realty Income (O), their monthly dividend is currently covered, with their 2021 Adjusted Funds from Operations hitting $1.30 per share and having paid out a dividend rate of $1.15 annually.
Regardless, MDV common shares are not on our radar today. We're climbing higher for a greater degree of safety. MDV, while still a private website attracting individuals, issued its first preferred stock.
Modiv Inc. 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (MDV.PA) currently trades near its PAR $25 value and is not callable until 9/2026. MDV is covering its common dividend and, by extension, its preferred dividend is not at risk whatsoever.
We like the higher yield of its preferred - 7.3% vs. the 6.3% yielding common at the time of writing - we also like the protection provided to preferred holders. If it comes down to the wire, the preferred will continue to be paid if MDV wants to pay even a token dividend to its common holders.
So, while inflation is strong and yields are rising, high yield lesser-known preferreds like MDV-A have maintained their value near PAR.
Conclusion
Both MDV-A and AQNU allow us to have multiple benefits over their common share equivalents:
- They both offer high current yields
- They both have priority for dividends/interest payments
- The common dividend of both companies is well covered.
As such, retirees can enjoy increased safety and security in their retirement portfolios income stream by bypassing these common offerings and jumping higher in the capital stack to buy MDV-A and AQNU.
In retirement, you stop working, so your job stability is gone. You now rely on the income from your retirement accounts - like your pension, Social Security, and any portfolio income you have. These two picks can be excellent sources of income from your retirement portfolio to help fund your day-to-day life.
I want you to have a retirement free of the worry about safety and security – I can help you with that in your financial life, you will need to take charge of your physical safety. Then, you too can enjoy a retirement filled with relaxation and discovering new opportunities to explore.
