Natural Gas (NG1:COM) prices surged recently amid a combination of bullish factors including lower than expected supply growth, export increases, supportive weather and low coal and natural gas inventories. This brought the price over $8/mmbtu, the highest in over a decade:

As prices rise, investors and speculators seek exposure through futures, options and equities. One company that I've discussed previously on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere has a differentiated proposition for natural gas exposure: substantial cash flow upside to higher natural gas prices, with potential downside protection from a large and rapidly growing net cash balance. That company is SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD).

Cash Flow and Balance Estimation

Fueled by the ongoing surge in commodity prices, SandRidge may have approximately 169MM in net cash by end of the first quarter of 2022, and nearly ∼209MM of net cash by the first half of the year:

SandRidge’s cash flow has torque to higher commodity prices. In fact, despite significantly higher capital spending and lower production guidance for 2022, SandRidge likely generated approximately $30MM in free cash flow in Q1 2022, and may generate $39MM of free cash flow in Q2 2022, as can be seen below:

SandRidge likely generated slightly lower FCF in Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021 due to higher capital expenditure guidance, lower production guidance and hedging losses. However, SandRidge's cash flow will likely increase materially in Q2 due to materially higher underlying commodity pricing, to which SandRidge has considerable torque given that it has no hedges after Q1.

To illustrate the effects of commodity prices on SandRidge’s unhedged free cash flow, the Q2 2022 estimate was sensitized to different oil and gas prices. Note that this assumes NGL prices are fixed at 70% of oil prices for SandRidge, which is reflective of the last four quarters of operation:

Estimation Methodology

Below are some of the assumptions to arrive to the estimate of free cash flow.

Revenues: SandRidge’s revenues for oil, gas and NGL sales were each separately forecasted by multiplying estimated production by the market price for that period, and subsequently adjusting for SandRidge’s realized price as a % of market prices, which accounts for some of the cash costs of production.

Estimated Production: SandRidge’s management has provided ranges for FY2022 production guidance for oil, gas and NGL’s. The midpoints of each of these production ranges were used and quarterly production was projected to be highest in Q1 and decline slightly in every quarter thereafter, consistent with recent historical production trends for SandRidge.

SandRidge’s management has provided ranges for FY2022 production guidance for oil, gas and NGL’s. The midpoints of each of these production ranges were used and quarterly production was projected to be highest in Q1 and decline slightly in every quarter thereafter, consistent with recent historical production trends for SandRidge. Market Price: The prevailing market price was used for the period in question. NGL prices are based on the EIA NGL composite index, for which there is no price in March 2022, and only a spot estimate in April 2022. Q2 2022 forecasts are based on April average prices.

The prevailing market price was used for the period in question. NGL prices are based on the EIA NGL composite index, for which there is no price in March 2022, and only a spot estimate in April 2022. Q2 2022 forecasts are based on April average prices. Realized Price as a % of Market Price: The simple average of the SandRidge’s price realization for 2021 was used for each commodity.

Cash Costs: Cash COGS and operating expenses were subtractedfrom revenues to get to EBITDA.

COGS: Includes operating transportation expense from the income statement and assumes quarterly inflation of 1% (4.06% per year).

Includes operating transportation expense from the income statement and assumes quarterly inflation of 1% (4.06% per year). Operating Expense: Includes SG&A and other operating expense or gain from the income statement. This also includes losses/gains on commodity derivates, which is marked to market using the average prices over the period in question.

Free Cash Flow: To arrive to an estimate of free cash flow, net capital expenditures, interest paid and cash taxes were subtracted from EBITDA.

Net Capital Expenditures: Management is guiding significantly higher capital expenditures in 2022 as SandRidge expects to resume drilling new wells. The midpoint of this guidance was used and it was attributed to each quarter, respectively. No other sales or purchases of assets in 2022 are assumed.

Management is guiding significantly higher capital expenditures in 2022 as SandRidge expects to resume drilling new wells. The midpoint of this guidance was used and it was attributed to each quarter, respectively. No other sales or purchases of assets in 2022 are assumed. Interest Paid: The simple average of the last 4 quarters. Given SandRidge’s very low levels of debt this is not material to this analysis.

The simple average of the last 4 quarters. Given SandRidge’s very low levels of debt this is not material to this analysis. Cash Taxes: SandRidge has significant net operating losses to shield them from future tax liabilities, therefore, taxes were assumed to be 0.

Implications: A Substantial Net Cash Balance Gives Optionality Moving Forward

Following several strong quarters, SandRidge had a net cash balance of 139.5MM as of the end of 2021, and 161MM as of March 7, likely grows to nearly 209MM by the first half of 2022 at current commodity prices:

With a roughly 37MM share count, SandRidge had $3.77 in net cash per share as of the end of Q4 2021, which is projected to grow to $5.65 per share by the first half of 2022. With a significant cash balance, SandRidge’s balance sheet now has an embedded margin of safety should commodity prices fall materially.