The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

CoreCard Corp ( NYSE: CCRD

On the last day of the quarter, Bloomberg reported that Apple (AAPL) was "developing its own payment processing technology and infrastructure for future financial products … That includes payment processing, risk assessment for lending, fraud analysis, credit checks and additional customer-service functions such as the handling of disputes … The effort is focused on future products, rather than Apple's current lineup of services." [emphasis added]

CCRD provides processing technology to Apple for its current credit card offering, operating through a licensing agreement with Apple (and Goldman Sachs as its bank). License fees represent a form of ownership of the software. Unless and until AAPL moves to a different processing software - and there's no expectation they will on current products - CCRD will continue to generate license fees as long as active monthly account growth exceeds the next threshold. If active monthly account growth stalls or shrinks, there won't be anymore license fees.

In either case, license fees are lumpy and unpredictable and though they go straight to the bottom line, we don't own this for lumpy and unpredictable license fees. We own this because management has long showed an ability and effort to build something sustainable, profitable and cash flow positive. Relative to the long-term outlook for this, I believe CCRD was cheap at $35 and is even cheaper at $20.

The early stages of the relationship between CCRD and AAPL saw significant software customization, which resulted in significant professional services revenues at +50% gross profit margins. As the card has matured (now two years old), the need for professional services by AAPL has diminished and as a result, professional services revenues have stabilized and gross profit margins have drifted back towards 40% levels. Margin pressure has been further compounded by labor constraints in India, where most of the engineering talent is sourced. The company has been adding offices in Dubai and Colombia in order to invest for the long term in growing its talent base and global exposure to future customers. This investment is a further temporary drag on margins.

It was always management's view that the company would use large license customers like AAPL to build up the infrastructure for smaller processing customers, who don't pay license fees but essentially rent the capabilities and pay akin to a per transaction fee. One can observe continued steady growth in processing revenues even as professional services has begun to taper. Processing revenue is a recurring revenue.

Concurrently, the company continues to pursue large license customers. On its last conference call, CCRD management indicated that 1Q22 would see a significant license payment, which might be driven by the recent launch of the General Motors (GM) card through Goldman Sachs (GS). However, management also indicated that the next "whale" client wouldn't likely on-board until next year. So we're seeing a temporary lull in large clients concurrent with broader market multiple contraction, even as processing revenues grow.

I have been adding to this position. Some say "there is a time to own and there is a time to not own" and there is certainly credence to that but I have always had most success as a buy and hold investor in what I believe to be well managed companies. There is certainly always room for improvement in discerning what is "well managed" but in my opinion a company like this that has a long history of strong performance, forward thinking management, growth, profitability, cash flow, now trading at single digit multiples at a time when the ability to buy on some form of credit is unlikely to abate, belongs near the top of the portfolio.

