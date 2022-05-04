Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bela Lakos as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Uber Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:UBER) stock has been severely punished in 2021, mainly because of the global lockdowns and mobility restrictions, which were introduced to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, with the global reopening of restaurants, shops and offices, the demand for ride-hailing services is destined to surge.

In 2020, the world-wide market for ride-haling services was estimated to be $113 billion, which is expected to grow by about 8.75% CAGR in the next 5 years, reaching $230 billion by 2026.

Uber, as a market leader in not only ride hailing, but also in food delivery and freight, is well positioned to take advantage of the expanding market.

Uber's business segments

To understand Uber’s position, we need to take a look at the three main segments of their operations and their growth potential, as outlined in their investor presentation:

1.) Mobility

The expansion of Uber’s mobility services in the last decade has seen an extraordinary growth. In 2011, the firm’s services were available in 8 cities only. While in 2021, users could take advantage of Uber’s services in more than 10.000 cities in 72 countries. It is not only the impressive growth that makes Uber attractive, but their leadership in 8 out of their top 10 markets.

Uber sees a large potential for revenue growth in countries, where the penetration of ride-hailing services is still relatively low, including Spain, Germany and South Korea.

Uber Technologies Inc. not only focuses on sustainability and the transition to electric vehicles to reduce emissions, but they are one of the leaders globally. This focus could be an appealing point for many investors, who pay close attention to ESG impacts. Uber aims to reach 100% EV rides in the United States, Canada and Europe, while setting the same target globally by 2040.

As looking forward, the past trends are forecasted to continue into 2022 and beyond. In 2022, the highest-ever gross booking numbers are expected with improved EBITDA margin.

In my opinion, Uber is able to execute its promises and keep its market leadership position in mobility, as it already demonstrated in the past. Combined with the tailwinds of the global expansion of the ride hailing market the stock is destined to go higher from its current levels. Further, Uber’s brand awareness, user loyalty and excellent customer service give the firm a competitive edge over their peers.

2.) Delivery

Undoubtedly, delivery became a defining part of our everyday-life since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This change of lifestyle is also reflected in Uber’s business. Since the first quarter of 2019, the firm’s delivery segment has gone through a tremendous growth, tripling in size.

With this expansion, Uber became the biggest food delivery platform, taking the leading position in seven of their top 10 markets (excluding China). The firm’s delivery business is active in 32 countries, and has not yet reached the same penetration as the mobility segment. I see these trends to continue, as online grocery shopping and food delivery provides a convenient solution in our ever faster and busier lives, regardless of pandemics.

The driver of growth in the delivery segment is not only the expansion in new and existing markets, but also the improvements of the margins. Further, Uber concentrates on providing a superb and frictionless user experience with its integrated application, which can lead to increased user retention and strong brand loyalty.

Based on Uber’s plans for fulfilment cost reductions, take rate expansions and promo reduction, I expect the delivery segment to be turned into a high margin business in the near future.

3) Freight

As of now, freight represents the smallest segment of Uber Technologies Inc. in terms of revenue, yet its digital fleet provides already access to more than one million drivers.

The freight segment consists of three main stages: 1.) Marketplace, which enables more efficient supply utilisation and therefore leading to a reduction in carrier cost. 2.) Automation, which enables to reduce operation expenditures by scaling the business model. 3.) High quality service, enabling carriers and shippers to find each other, using a personalised engine.

The strength of this segment lies within the automation and the machine learning algorithms deployed.

Uber freight is the number one carrier to be used, found by an Interbrand survey.

To sum up, Uber boasts an impressive market leadership and significant growth in all of their segments. Their philosophy of “go anywhere and get anything” is enabled by their interconnected apps, providing a great user experience and high user retention. The scalability of their business and their ever improving algorithms could provide further benefits for users and advertisers alike.

Financials

Let's take a look at the financials of Uber and its individual segments to see, how they are improving and contributing to the firm's success.

By comparing the 2020 vs 2021 figures, we can observe a 27% increase in the number of trips, a 56% growth in the value of gross bookings and finally a 57% jump in revenue. Although the firm’s net profit is still negative, it has improved in 2021 significantly.

When we break down the “gross bookings” number into segments, the delivery remains to be the largest segment, however freight has shown the largest growth followed by mobility.

Also crucial to recognise, from which geographic area is the leader in Uber’s portfolio.

In both 2020 and 2021, the highest revenue and the highest revenue growth was attributable to the US and Canada region. However, growth was also impressive in the Asia Pacific region, resulting in an increase of 95% year-over-year.

Although past data may not be indicative of future performance, by looking forward, the expected growth in gross bookings in the near term is forecasted to remain strong, even exceeding pre-pandemic consensus estimates.

Growth is not only expected in terms of gross bookings, but also in terms of adjusted EBITDA and incremental margin.

As a result, positive free cash flow can be potentially achieved as soon as Q4 2022, with strong conversion expected by 2024.

Financial ratios - indicating strength and value

1.) Long term debt to equity: 0.61 - Uber has low debt relative to their equity, making the financial health of the company relatively strong. In an increasing interest rate environment, it is always important to pay close attention to the firms’ liabilities as they could lead to financial distress, if not managed well. Fortunately, this is not the case for Uber.

2.) Price to sales ratio: 3.4 - In the last four quarters, Uber’s P/S ratio has been consistently declining, both due to falling share prices and increasing sales. For comparison, in Q1 2021, the firm’s P/S ratio was 8.98, with sales significantly lower and stock prices significantly higher than in Q4 2021. This represents a more than 60% decrease, indicating that the stock is currently valued much more favourably than a year ago.

3.) Forward price to earnings ratios: FY1: 46, FY2: 33. Knowing Uber’s growth rates and expected profitability, these multiples are well justified. In my opinion, once Uber shows more proof for its competitive advantage and scalability of their business, these multiples may even expand.

From a financial point of view, I believe that Uber is on the right trajectory to achieve profitability in the near term and create significant value to their shareholders. At the current price, the stock is at more attractive levels than any time in the last two years.

Uber’s risks

Before making a final investment decision, the risks of Uber’s business need to be addressed. Let us summarise some of the key factors with the highest likelihood and the highest potential impact, presented in the firm's 2021 Annual 10-K Filing:

1.) Competition is growing fast in the ride-hailing industry. As switching costs are virtually zero, in order to retain customers, Uber needs to have a competitive pricing, which can result in decreasing margins on Uber’s services. Not only customers, but drivers as well may shift to the platform, which provides them with the best conditions. In my opinion, Uber as a market leader is well-positioned to handle the completion and with their interconnected applications, they have successfully managed to retain customers in the past.

2.) Rising fuel prices: If the additional costs can be passed along to the customers, margins can remain stable or even improve. On the other hand, increased prices for their services may lead to slowing demand especially in emerging countries. These effects can have adverse impacts on Uber’s financial outlook.

3.) Rising inflation leads to higher maintenance costs of their fleet, again potentially resulting in higher prices or shrinking margins.

4.) Change of employment conditions for drivers. Earlier the firm made a clear statement in their 2021 annual 10-K filing, how this would impact their business model: “Our business would be adversely affected if Drivers were classified as employees, workers or quasi-employees instead of independent contractors.”

5.) Geopolitical risks. Like many other companies present in Russia and Ukraine, Uber Technologies Inc. is also impacted by the current political conflicts, with no clear understanding on its impact in the long term.

6.) Increasing number of shares outstanding. As Uber is still a relatively young and growing company, they may issue shares to finance their activities, leading to dilution of the shareholders.

Further risks include, but are not limited to criminalism, acceptance of cash payments, issues with internet connectivity.

Conclusions

Although the risks are serious, my outlook remains bullish as the stock at current valuations appear to provide suitable risk adjusted returns both in the short- and long-term.

Growth is strong in all business segments, but positive free cash flow is yet to be achieved.

If a combination of the above-mentioned risks materialises, and Uber fails to reach positive free cash flow in the near term, their stock price may head even lower.