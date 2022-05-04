Leon Neal/Getty Images News

After our deep-dive analysis into the latest numbers of Roche, Novartis, and Sanofi, today we are analysing AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) which recently published its Q1 results. It's been a few months since we've increased our portfolio exposure to the pharmaceutical sector. Our internal team believes that the sector is a safe haven in this inflationary environment based on the following:

Pharmaceutical companies have an extremely high level of discretionary spending; Low manufacturing costs.

These points offset inflationary pressures pretty well. Going back to the analysis, the Anglo-Swedish biopharmaceutical company discovers, develops & commercialises prescription medicines for six areas of healthcare: oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, infection, gastrointestinal and neuroscience.

After calling our article on Sanofi (SNY) "Our Next Value Pick" based on the progressive results made by the company, we decided to call this publication - AstraZeneca: Our Next Growth Pick. Why? Thanks to a robust pipeline and continuously positive results.

Q1 Results

Thanks to the Alexion acquisition, top-line revenue increased by 60% arriving at $11.4 billion versus $10.9 billion predicted by consensus estimates. Of the total sales, $1.1 billion came from the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, which was sold at cost, and therefore without generating any profits. An additional $1.7 billion came from Alexion medicines. Sales in the oncology sector, on the other hand, grew by 25% to $3.6 billion, despite the cancellation of numerous medical treatments due to the pandemic. In light of these numbers, earnings per share reached $1.89, better than the $1.7 predicted by consensus estimates and up 20% year-over-year.

AstraZeneca Q1

On a negative note, despite growing revenue, AstraZeneca's net profit collapsed due to the resolution of a dispute with Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CHGCF).

Chugai Pharmaceutical filed a lawsuit against Alexion in the Delaware District Court claiming that Ultomiris, a treatment for rare diseases, infringed on one of their US Patents. AstraZeneca will pay $775 million to settle the patent dispute.

As part of the deal, both AstraZeneca and Chugai would also withdraw their cases filed in both the United States and Japan. The dispute drug is called Ultomiris, which reported nearly $700 million in 2021 sales. This drug is currently approved in the United States for the treatment of adults and children with PNH, a serious blood disorder.

AstraZeneca Litigation

Robust Pipeline

One of AstraZeneca's strengths is its solid pipeline. The group's CEO, Pascal Soriot, unveiled a plan for the creation of a research and development centre in Massachusetts. The site will bring together Astra's workforce in Alexion once the integration between the groups is finally completed in the summer.

AstraZeneca Pipeline

Recent pipeline success in breast and liver cancer underpins the innovation engine. Aside from the oncology R&D, there is a potential new treatment for asthma, whereas the COVID-19 antibody also has the potential to exceed sales expectations as an alternative to the vaccination. The key catalyst to monitor will be the long-term sales and growth rate of Tagrisso, Lynparza and Farxiga.

Conclusion and Valuation

AstraZeneca also confirmed its guidance for 2022 at constant exchange rates. The pharmaceutical company expects revenues to rise in the order of 18-19% and earnings per share to rise between 25% and 30%. The projections include sales of the COVID-19 vaccine. Contrary to the past and despite lower sales projections, AstraZeneca will profit by selling the vaccine antidote.

With a global infrastructure footprint and Alexion's integration ongoing, the new entity will leverage from growing sales to SG&A reduction. AstraZeneca is one of our key outperformers in growth in Europe based on its robust pipeline. Our international team is forecasting a higher growth rate on revenue and better margins by 2026, returning to the 2011/2012 level. AstraZeneca is used to being valued with a strong premium versus its European pharma peers. We see incredible momentum in 2022, we believe that recent company results are not priced in. Based on the historical P/E premium, we value AstraZeneca with a target price of £12,000p. The main risks to our price target are late-stage product failures, Alexion's integration execution, positive clinical/regulatory updates from competitors and disappointing commercial execution. US regulatory changes need to be always considered as a broad sector risk.