Published on the Value Lab 3/5/22

Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) was formerly part of our portfolio and netted us a nice return. The basis of our thesis was that the legal overhang created a sufficient discount despite risks for us to buy into the Mitek growth story which was meaningfully supported by secular trends that were accelerated by COVID-19 in digitalisation and KYC. We used an options approach to determine that implied values were low. MITK has declined meaningfully (33%) from when we covered it last, and expected that the declines must have been a consequence of developments the company has experienced. There was some slowed growth guided in identity, but not much else, certainly no legal developments. Trusting in the market fundamentals and the growth story, we'd say the markets are attractive, the product is premier, and we continue to back MITK with an intention to re-establish a position.

Legal Overhang

It's worth briefly reviewing MITK's legal issues. In short, MITK's customers have been targeted with suits by USAA which basically claims to have invented MITK's technology related to computer vision and checks. MITK has had past issues with USAA in court that have settled with some admissions of distinct technologies, so USAA has taken this new strategy against MITK, hoping that customers will be dissuaded to use MITK's software on account of legal risks. This has not appeared to have worked apparently.

Yeah. So that's the first I'm ever hearing of that, we have had none of that in our experience, whether it's with the conventional products we bring to banks for mobile check deposit or whether it's Check Fraud Defender. As a reminder, the two lawsuits that are out there relative to this area do not involve directly Mitek in any way. And we have had no customers that have reduced their usage or push back on us relative to adoption of whether Check Fraud Defender or mobile check deposit, as a result of USAA's actions with the broader financial community about remote banking. Max Carnecchia, CEO of MITK

Updated Options Value

We used an options approach to value MITK. Essentially, we determined that using comps of companies unfettered by legal overhang, the contingent value of the contested business is around $600 million. An options value approach based on volatility figures implies a 57% of $600 million ($342 million), as the value of the contested check deposit business, where MITK licenses its technology to customers. The implied value based on residual market cap is then $150 million for the uncontested business. This business is identity, and provides all the long-term growth outlook for MITK and major growth currently as a computer vision (ML-based) KYC product. Identity has an annualised revenue of $53 million, so the business is being valued at less than 3x P/S. Identity revenue grew 16% YoY against a very tough Q2 2021 comp, when KYC digitalisation efforts were absolutely in full swing. The growth here is very impressive both on an idiosyncratic basis and also for the industry. A 3x multiple is basically dirt cheap.

HooYu Acquisition

The growth is currently being driven by the checks business (24% growth YoY vs 16% for identity), thanks to the launch of a host of new products that are disrupting the industry with Check Fraud Defender and KYC products related to checks. These products came online starting in Q3 of last year with another being launched this February, and are helping the growth on top of underlying growth in digitalisation in that business.

The identity business is their other focus where inorganic has been the way forward. They acquired technologies from ID R&D to fight against deepfakes in June of last year (so it doesn't affect growth rate comparisons for Q2), and they further this spree with an acquisition twice the size of ID R&D with HooYu. The idea here is that there are some headwinds in identity related firstly to a concluded contract creating a tough comp, but also from customers requiring a low-code orchestration service to manage their KYC processes modularly. HooYu provides that and fills that gap in their offering quickly so that they can fully capitalise on the opportunity in KYC, driven by relevant trends like deepfakes and an increasingly digital-first world.

HooYu is not profitable, but has FY revenues of $10 million, growing faster than MITK's identity business, so expect at least 20% in inorganic growth in the identity segment for the coming quarters post consolidation. The acquisition should help delivery, and we see the logic of paying a big tag in order to capitalise on a very opportune moment in history.

Conclusions

MITK remains a binary and risky play because of the legal overhang, which is very difficult to quantify. This is also why the market has been indiscriminate with its discount despite compelling end-markets. Our options value shows the uncontested businesses, and their most interesting businesses actually, and meaningfully undervalued despite their excellent profile. As before, and at a better price, we rate MITK a clear buy.