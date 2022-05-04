IPO Update: Actelis Networks Aims For $15 Million IPO
Summary
- Actelis Networks has filed proposed terms for a $15 million U.S. IPO of its common stock.
- The firm sells networking hardware and software for a variety of end-user industries.
- Actelis produced flat revenue growth in 2021 in a rapidly growing industry, has high debt and significant cash use.
- While the stock may potentially be an ultra-short-term 'pop' opportunity on an hourly basis for day traders, the company is high risk for the longer term.
A Quick Take On Actelis Networks
Actelis Networks (ASNS) has filed to raise $15 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company provides networking hardware and related software for various end-user industries.
Actelis produced flat revenue growth in 2021 in a rapidly growing industry; its sharply worsening losses combined with significant cash use and high debt indicate a firm with significant challenges; I'm on Hold for the IPO.
Company & Technologies
Fremont, Colorado-based Actelis was founded to develop IoT networking technologies for deployment in cities, campuses, military bases, airports, and rail and roads.
Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Tuvia Barlev, who has been with the firm since inception in 1998 and was previously head of the R&D organization at Teledata and a senior research officer with the government of Israel.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Switches
Extenders
Security
Management
Industrial Ethernet
Amplifiers
Repeaters
Software
Actelis has booked fair market value investment of $8.4 million as of December 31, 2021 from investors.
Actelis - Customer Acquisition
The firm pursues clients via a 'vertical based' approach both via direct sales and through various partner channels.
ASNS focuses on the verticals of intelligent transportation systems, rail, federal and military, energy and water, airports, smart cities, industrial campuses, education campuses, and airports.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have remained stable, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales & Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2021
|
25.8%
|
2020
|
21.7%
(Source)
The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 0.0x in the most recent reporting period. (Source)
Actelis’ Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for IoT was valued at an estimated $761 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $1.39 trillion in value by 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.53% from 2021 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing adoption of IoT technologies across a wide range of industry verticals, including automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare.
Also, a shift to manufacturing 'Industry 4.0' is placing an emphasis on complementing and augmenting human labor with robotics to reduce accidents and increase efficiencies.
Regional growth rates are estimated in the chart below:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Actelis Networks Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Flat top line revenue
Reduced gross profit and gross margin
Growing operating and net losses
Increasing cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2021
|
$ 8,545,000
|
0.2%
|
2020
|
$ 8,532,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2021
|
$ 3,970,000
|
-20.3%
|
2020
|
$ 4,982,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2021
|
46.46%
|
2020
|
58.39%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
2021
|
$ (1,860,000)
|
-21.8%
|
2020
|
$ (131,000)
|
-1.5%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
2021
|
$ (5,251,000)
|
-61.5%
|
2020
|
$ (1,505,000)
|
-17.6%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2021
|
$ (2,726,000)
|
2020
|
$ (343,000)
(Source)
As of December 31, 2021, Actelis had $693,000 in cash and $18.7 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was negative ($2.8 million).
Actelis’ IPO Details
ASNS intends to sell 3 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $68.3 million.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 19.25%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
approximately $3 million for our research and development efforts;
approximately $6 million for sales and marketing activities; and
approximately $4 million for general and administrative corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently involved in litigation that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.
Valuation Metrics For Actelis
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$77,931,310
|
Enterprise Value
|
$68,304,310
|
Price / Sales
|
9.12
|
EV / Revenue
|
7.99
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-36.72
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.33
|
Operating Margin
|
-21.77%
|
Net Margin
|
-61.45%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
19.25%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$5.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$2,780,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-3.57%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
-3.15
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
0.15%
(Source)
Commentary About Actelis
ASNS is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its growth plans.
The company’s financials have shown no growth in top line revenue, lowered gross profit and gross margin, increasing operating and net losses, and higher cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was negative ($2.8 million).
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen despite flat revenue growth; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple was 0 in 2021.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use any future earnings to reinvest back into the company’s growth initiatives.
The market opportunity for Internet of Things software and equipment is quite large and expected to show strong growth over the coming years, so the firm enjoys favorable industry dynamics.
Boustead Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 12.8% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The firm’s auditors have indicated ‘substantial doubt’ about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern owing to its significant recurring losses from operations and this opinion could limit the firm’s ability to raise additional funding.
Despite a large and growing industry, the company produced no revenue growth in 2021.
By selling its shares at a $5.00 midpoint, the company is following a recent common path for micro-cap issuers in the U.S.
Typically, first day trading can be highly volatile, with stocks of these microcaps ‘popping’ only to shortly thereafter drop, sometimes well below their offering price.
In Actelis' case, it has produced flat revenue growth in 2021 in a rapidly growing industry; its sharply worsening losses combined with significant cash use and high debt indicate a firm with significant challenges.
I'm on Hold for ASNS.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 5, 2022.
