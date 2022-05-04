ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has fallen almost 8% over the past 12 months and 24% since the 12-month high closing price on February 8, 2022. The precipitous decline is even more notable given that BAC has beaten expectations on EPS for the past 8 quarters, most recently on April 28th for Q1. In addition, rising interest rates tend to be good for bank earnings because higher rates mean higher interest income on variable rate loans.

Seeking Alpha

12-Month price history and basic stats for BAC (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Over the past 3 months, BAC has returned a total of -22.5% vs. -18.7% for the diversified bank industry group (as defined by Morningstar) and -9.1% for the S&P 500 (SPY). The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) has returned a total of -19.2% over the same period. Banks have sold off more than the broader U.S. equity market and BAC has declined more than the industry. This is somewhat hard to understand. The Fed has been unequivocally clear on the plan to gradually raise interest rates to combat the multi-decade high inflation. One factor that has added to confusion is the slight inversion of the yield curve in March, which has historically served as a strong predictor in impending recession. The market appears to be struggling to reconcile surging inflation on the one hand and the recent yield curve inversion on the other.

ETrade

Trailing and estimated future quarterly EPS for BAC. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (Source: E-Trade)

The consensus EPS growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 7.5% per year. The trailing 3-year dividend growth rate is 12.4% per year. With the low payout ratio, 23.1%, BAC can maintain a dividend growth rate that exceeds the EPS growth for some period of time. Using the trailing dividend growth rate for expected dividend growth, the Gordon Growth Model indicates expected total return of 14.7%.

I last wrote about BAC on March 9, 2021, at which time I assigned a neutral / hold rating. At that time, BAC was trading at a forward P/E of 15.2, on the high end of historical levels and the share price was slightly above the consensus 12-month price target. Even though the Wall Street consensus rating was bullish, the shares looked sufficiently expensive that there was little or no expected upside.

Seeking Alpha

My previous analysis on BAC and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In addition to looking at fundamentals and the Wall Street consensus rating and price target, I rely on the market-implied outlook, which reflects the consensus view from the options market. The market-implied outlook in early March of 2021 was bearish.

Considering the bullish Wall Street consensus rating, the high valuation, and the bearish market-implied outlook, I compromised on a neutral rating for BAC. Since this article was posted, BAC has returned a total of 4.1%, about ½ the return for the S&P 500 over the same period.

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of put and call options at a range of strike prices, it is possible to construct a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook and represents the consensus view among buyers and sellers of options. For more background than is provided here and in the previous link, I recommend this excellent monograph published by the CFA Institute.

I have calculated an updated market-implied outlook for BAC and I compare this with the current Wall Street consensus outlook in revisiting my rating on BAC.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for BAC

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for BAC by aggregating the views of 13 ranked analysts who have published ratings and 12-month price targets over the past 3 months. The consensus rating bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 29.5% above the current share price. Even the lowest price target is 12.7% above the current level. It is notable that the 12-month consensus price target is very close to the 12-month high closing price of $49.4.

ETrade

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for BAC (Source: E-Trade)

Seeking Alpha calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook based on ratings and 12-month price targets from 26 analysts who have published opinions over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 31.5% above the current share price.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for BAC (Source: Seeking Alpha)

These two versions of the Wall Street consensus agree very closely, with a bullish rating and expected 12-month total return (adding the dividend) of 32.8%. The prevailing view among the analysts implies that the recent decline in BAC is unwarranted.

Market-Implied Outlook for BAC

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for BAC for the 8.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023, using the prices of options that expire on this date. I selected this specific expiration date to provide a view through the end of 2022 and because the January expiration date is especially actively traded.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for BAC for the 8.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-Trade)

The market-implied outlook for BAC to early 2023 has a significant tilt in probabilities that favors positive returns for the period. The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of 6%. The expected volatility calculated from this outlook is 35%. For comparison, E-Trade calculates implied volatility of 37% for the options expiring on January 20, 2023.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for BAC for the 8.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-Trade)

This view shows that the probabilities of positive returns are consistently higher than the probabilities of negative returns of the same magnitude, across a wide range of the most-probable outcomes (the solid blue line is above the dashed red line over the left ⅔ of the chart above). This is a bullish market-implied outlook.

Theory suggests that the market-implied outlook will tend to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are expected to be risk averse and thus to overpay for downside protection (put options). There is no way to measure whether this bias exists, but the expectation that probabilities of negative returns will tend to be overestimated further reinforces the bullish interpretation of the market-implied outlook for BAC.

Income-oriented investors or those seeking to limit risk exposure may want to consider selling covered calls against BAC holdings. Today, I bought shares of BAC for $36.66 and sold January 20, 2023 call options with a strike price of $37 for $3.95. The option premium provides income of 10.8% over the next 8.6 months. This position is expected to provide $0.42 in dividends over this period, for a total income of 11.9% (which translates to 16.6% in annualized income). I chose to sell essentially all of the potential upside on this position (by selecting the option strike price so close to the current stock price) because I have purchased BAC as part of the income-focused allocation in my portfolio.

Summary

BAC has sold off as the broader equity market has fallen and also, I hypothesize, because investors are confused by the lack of clarity from having high inflation along with a fairly flat and (sometimes) an inverted yield curve. I cannot identify any bad news that explains the disproportionate decline in BAC relative to other major banks. The Wall Street consensus outlook on BAC is bullish, with a 12-month consensus price target that implies a total return of 32.8%. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected 12-month total return that is at least ½ the expected volatility (35%-37%, in this case). BAC substantially exceeds this threshold, taking the Wall street consensus price target at face value. The market-implied outlook for BAC is also bullish to early 2023. I am changing my rating on BAC from neutral / hold to bullish / buy.