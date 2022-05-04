Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: GUT Rights Offering Results (April 24, 2022)
Summary
- 1 out of 22 CEF sectors positive on price and 1 out of 22 sectors positive on NAV last week.
- GUT has completed its rights offering, which was oversubscribed.
- Sidestepping the offering was once again the optimal strategy.
- I do much more than just articles at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Author’s note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 27, 2022. Please check latest data before investing.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of Friday, April 22nd, 2022.
Weekly performance roundup
1 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (unchanged from last week) and the average price return was -1.60% (down from -1.47% last week). The lead gainer was real estate (+0.48%) while Asia Equity lagged (-3.66%).
1 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 2 last week), while the average NAV return was -1.76% (down from -0.71% last week). The top sector by NAV was real estate (+0.12%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Asia Equity (-3.89%).
The sector with the highest premium was commodities (-1.02%), while the sector with the widest discount is MLPs (-15.32%). The average sector discount is -5.29% (up from -5.59% last week).
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was California Munis (+1.66%), while taxable munis (-0.75%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.32% (up from -0.60% last week).
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is commodities (+0.86), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is New York Munis (-1.64). The average z-score is -0.75 (up from -0.96 last week).
The sectors with the highest yields are limited duration (10.31%), Asia equity (9.72%), and emerging market income (9.69%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.48% (up from +7.34% last week).
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D decrease
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
|(CEE)
|-28.85%
|9.59%
|28.09%
|2.1
|-20.73%
|-2.88%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value
|(CLM)
|-9.85%
|19.67%
|29.46%
|-0.1
|-10.03%
|-3.18%
|Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies
|(NHS)
|-9.75%
|10.70%
|-4.96%
|-1.9
|-10.65%
|-1.48%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund
|(CRF)
|-7.68%
|19.82%
|28.36%
|-0.3
|-8.77%
|-3.31%
|XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust
|(XFLT)
|-6.90%
|10.77%
|1.88%
|-2.6
|-3.44%
|3.10%
|PIMCO Access Income
|(PAXS)
|-4.82%
|7.98%
|-8.02%
|0.0
|-5.39%
|-0.42%
|Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust
|(GRX)
|-4.80%
|4.83%
|-15.33%
|-3.6
|-5.11%
|0.27%
|Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc
|(NOM)
|-4.65%
|3.96%
|2.28%
|-1.4
|-5.74%
|-1.44%
|Nuveen Variable Rate Pref & Inc Fund
|(NPFD)
|-4.24%
|8.17%
|-8.53%
|0.0
|-5.67%
|-1.29%
|PIMCO NY Municipal Income III
|(PYN)
|-3.98%
|5.67%
|-1.44%
|-1.5
|-6.48%
|-2.68%
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D increase
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|BlackRock Invest Qual Muni
|(BKN)
|8.85%
|5.60%
|4.90%
|-0.4
|6.74%
|-2.25%
|RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund
|(RCG)
|8.46%
|%
|14.71%
|3.0
|3.62%
|-2.86%
|Eagle Capital Growth
|(GRF)
|5.35%
|9.55%
|-7.00%
|1.6
|9.78%
|0.00%
|BlackRock MuniAssets
|(MUA)
|5.14%
|4.52%
|-3.36%
|-1.2
|2.81%
|-2.65%
|JH Hedged Equity & Income Fund
|(HEQ)
|5.02%
|8.70%
|3.33%
|1.9
|3.73%
|-1.30%
|BlackRock CA Municipal Income
|(BFZ)
|4.65%
|4.34%
|-9.92%
|-0.4
|2.41%
|-2.87%
|Liberty All-Star Growth
|(ASG)
|4.55%
|8.10%
|10.09%
|1.5
|-1.85%
|-3.45%
|Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc
|(EVT)
|4.49%
|7.12%
|3.40%
|1.9
|1.33%
|-3.53%
|PIMCO CA Municipal Income
|(PCQ)
|4.34%
|5.08%
|33.97%
|0.6
|-0.32%
|-3.54%
|Madison Covered Call & Eq Strat
|(MCN)
|4.17%
|9.14%
|7.21%
|1.3
|1.42%
|-2.52%
Recent corporate actions
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
April 20, 2022 | Gabelli Utility Trust Rights Offering Oversubscribed by $68 Million Raising $50 Million.
April 11, 2022 | BlackRock Announces Closing of Reorganizations of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds.
April 4, 2022 | Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Tender Offer.
Upcoming corporate actions
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
April 8, 2022 | Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Announces Rights Offering.
April 8, 2022 | Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Announces Rights Offering.
April 7, 2022 | NEUBERGER BERMAN HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND ANNOUNCES RIGHTS OFFERING AND SUMMARY OF TERMS.
March 29, 2022 | Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Authorizes Rights Offering.
Recent activist or other CEF news
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
Boosters
------------------------------------
Commentary
1. GUT rights offering results
The only news to comment on this week is the rights offering results for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT). GUT (and other Gabelli funds) uses a different formula for their rights offerings compared to most other fund families. Instead of having a subscription price based on a certain percentage of the NAV or market price of the fund, they used a fixed subscription price of $5.50 which could be combined with together with 7 rights to subscribe for 1 new share of GUT. The ex-rights date was March 9, 2022 and the offer expired on April 19, 2022.
We discussed the rights offering when it was announced in a previous CEF Weekly Roundup. Our suggestion, as usual, was to sidestep GUT over the rights offering period.
I would still recommend GUT investors to avoid holding this fund through this time period, based on history, although there are no guarantees... To reduce this market risk, one can sidestep into a similar CEF or ETF, such as the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) in this case.
Looks like the "sell and rebuy" strategy would have worked wonderfully once again. An investor could gain +17% "free shares" of GUT by selling the fund before the ex-rights date and then buying back today. If one had rotated into the benchmark ETF, the number of free shares of GUT obtained could have exceeded +21%. As I always say, gaining free shares of GUT using the sell and rebuying strategy is better than subscribing for slightly discounted shares, am I right?
The reason that this strategy worked of course was due to a decline in the premium/discount valuation of the fund over the rights offering period. The fund traded at a near +100% premium before the ex-rights date, but this has declined to +64.22% as of yesterday's close. This still makes it overvalued both on an absolute and relative basis, so I would not recommend investors put new capital into the fund at the present time.
The offering itself was a success for managers. The fund aimed for a raise of around $50 million, but received $118 million in subscription requests. This allowed the fund to grow its AUM and share count by the maximum proportion of 14% (one-seventh).
Because of the high premium of the fund, this rights offering was also accretive for shareholders, making it a win-win* situation all around. I estimate a NAV boost of around $0.15/share or +3.3% for shareholders. We can see that the NAV of GUT was likely adjusted on April 25, 2022, the day that the new subscription shares were issued, as the NAV jumped from $4.19 to $4.30 in one day.
(*While the accretion is a win for shareholders long-term, investors who missed the memo on the rights offering are likely still smarting from the capital loss due to the deflating premium. This is why one needs to be aware of such corporate events in their CEFs as they occur!).
Don't know what to do about CEF corporate actions?
Closed-end funds news and recommendations are now exclusive to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. We also manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, please consider signing up by clicking on the following link: SIGN UP.
This article was written by
CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a premium newsletter on Seeking Alpha that is focused on researching profitable income and arbitrage ideas with closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We manage model safe and reliable 8%-yielding fund portfolios that have beaten the market in order to make income investing easy for you. Check us out to see why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research.”
Click here to learn more about how we can help your income investing!
The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a top-ranked newsletter service that boasts a community of over 1000 serious income investors dedicated to sharing the best CEF and ETF ideas and strategies.
Our team includes:
1) Stanford Chemist: I am a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a passionate interest in investing. I provide fresh, agenda-free insight and analysis that you won't find on Wall Street! My ultimate goal is to provide analysis, research and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investing outcomes with CEFs and ETFs. My guiding philosophy is to help teach members not "what to think", but "how to think".
2) Nick Ackerman: Nick is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.
3) Juan de la Hoz: Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He is the "ETF Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
5) Dividend Seeker: Dividend Seeker began investing, as well as his career in Financial Services, in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience gave him a lot of perspective in a short period of time, and has helped shape his investment strategy today. He follows the markets passionately, investing mostly in sector ETFs, fixed-income CEFs, gold, and municipal bonds. He has worked in the Insurance industry in Funds Management, helping to direct conservative investments for claims reserves. After a few years, he moved in to the Banking industry, where he worked as a junior equity and currency analyst. Most recently, he took on an Audit role, supervising BSA/AML Compliance teams for one of the largest banks in the world. He has both a Bachelors and MBA in Finance. He is the "Macro Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLM, CRF, XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.