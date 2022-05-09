sndrk/E+ via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 3/5/22

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) is a company that hit our radars when we looked into housing, a market that we think can actually weather economic storms, representing one of the strongest segments in our economy. WLK has major exposure to US housing and can be supported even in a commodity retreat by those secular trends, including through passing on inflation which they have done successfully so far thanks to their vertically integrated structure. The company is founder-owned to a large extent, and the multiple is already pricing in a mid-cycle environment despite markets still being red-hot. With exposure to the tail-end of the building cycle, they benefit from the pent-up demand forming in bloated incomplete housing inventories. Overall, we think WLK is a compelling investment.

Housing

Before we discuss Westlake, let's lay out the case for our positive view on homebuilding markets and how it connects to our house view on the broader economy.

In 2008, the homebuying population was actually unusually low, with people born in the 1970s being one of the pinches in the US' demographic pyramid. Now, millennials are getting involved in the market as homebuyers, and people are looking into properties outside of the city with de-urbanisation being an important force dictating the current situation of housing shortage and of high unfinished house inventory.

Moreover, baby boomers are going to live long, as life expectancies rise with COVID really not even a blip, and millennials aren't forming families as early as past generations as they wait for the 'perfect' situation before procreating. So, there are a lot of latent effects that have yet to materialise into further demographic support but create a very positive secular picture interpreted as a shortage of housing that can probably help the homebuilding markets resist quite a bit of rate hikes.

Bottlenecks

Let's start by discussing lumber, which is of course a major input for manufacturing houses as well as DIY for homes. As we mentioned in our Interfor (OTCPK:IFSPF) article, while the lumber shortages of 2021 are no longer the case, there are still issues in the supply chain with the lack of flatbed trucks, the kinds that Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) sells. Lumber producers are actually curtailing their own production because they can't ship it, therefore we are seeing limited lumber on the market.

While logistics problems and not excess end-market demand are the issue for lumber, real shortages are happening in garage doors and other products that are required for the tail-end of the building cycle. In fact, the evolution of shortages as they pertain to homebuilding have followed the building cycle exactly, beginning with lumber and structural materials and now involving finishings. This is why developers are selling incomplete houses and the incomplete housing inventories are rising massively across the board. Westlake factors in here, being a producer of quite a lot of the final elements of the house like windows, a market in which they have acquired substantial share with Boral.

Westlake Profile

Westlake is a vertically integrated producer that operates in two segments, the first involving more final products for homebuilding end-markets, and the second being more commodified.

Segments (Q4 2021 Pres WLK)

Still, even the latter segment has large and explicit markets in homebuilding, skewed again towards elements that would be required in fitting and finishing a house with appliances and other necessary installations. Their capacity here is a major proportion of the market's supply as the second-largest PVC producer in the world.

Capacity in PVC (Q4 2021 Pres WLK)

Westlake also provides lots of products for roofing. While the pent-up demand thesis doesn't necessarily extend to this business, it is characterised by attractive economics as roofing does need to be revisited every decade or so, creating recurring revenue on a base of housing that should grow.

Value Chains (Q4 2021 Pres WLK)

They also have bought into an epoxy exposure with Hexion that opens up some interesting and secularly growing markets where resins are required, including in wind turbines, which is a major application.

The least interesting WLK business is polyethylene, which as a packaging solution will likely lose share to pulp-based packaging on ESG grounds, where pulp-based packaging can be used in a lot of applications where it currently isn't being employed. Ultimately, WLK is primarily a PVC play, and that is a market we like due to the housing exposure.

Valuation and Risks

From an input price perspective, many risks are mitigated in WLK, thanks mainly to the fact that the liquids used as feedstock are all pretty low-value byproducts from US shale. Advantaged positioning with respect to these reserves puts WLK in a good position, and these inputs are likely to be of limited concern with regards to the margin, where vertical integration and downstream presence afford a lot of margin flex. About 16% of their EBITDA is in the downstream such as with windows and roofing products, and the rest is in their more commodified segment, dominated of course by PVC markets, but also helped by polyethylene, which is still quite solid and the interesting epoxy market.

A remarkable thing is the limited exposure to natural gas input costs that power many of WLK's facilities. Similar to Suzano (SUZ), exposure to 2021 rises in natural gas prices proved extremely limited, and while natgas prices have gone up on account of the Ukraine conflict, the clip of growth is less than in 2021 and will likely continue to be a relatively unimportant factor. Even where input price increases do push into margins, the company can always pass off those costs with relative ease, hopefully even in the case of a weaker economy due to pent-up demand and secular trends in their markets.

From a valuation perspective, the PE is around 7x, and the EV/EBITDA is 4.6x. This reflects a mid-cycle multiple already, despite the fact that the markets are red-hot for WLK as of now. Moreover, with our thesis being focused on pent-up demand, these markets being a sustainable sink for PVC products is quite likely, and therefore the very high earnings yield, reflecting an expected fall-off in income imminently may not come to pass, indicating undervaluation.

Conclusions

On balance, the company is extended in price, but trading at mid-cycle multiples. With displacement in the markets being supply side, cycles may turn slower now, and with housing fundamentals indicating a slow burn in that market at today's levels, a mid-cycle multiple may be an undershot in terms of earnings expectations for WLK. It's a nice business, owned 70% by its founders, the Chao brothers, and we like the idea of taking the sort of minority position that a PE firm that likes partnering with able founders might, taking a backseat to their proven savvy and sharing in their success. With good inflation pass-through power in case of unexpected inflation risks and a margin of safety multiple, we think the company offers a compelling risk-reward.