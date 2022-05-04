Preparing For The Next Recession

LilliDay/E+ via Getty Images

With first quarter GDP growth of -1.4% coming in below estimates of 1%, the Fed raising interest rates, and consumer sentiment falling, it is reasonable to anticipate a recession by the end of this year or beginning of next. However, history has shown that reacting to these factors and the fear of recession can be very costly. Investors that have missed the best days in the market have experienced much lower total returns over long periods than if they had stayed the course. This is the case because typically the best days in the market occur during the same periods as the worst days, that is, during times of heightened volatility. The chart below from Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) illustrates this point by showing the growth of $1,000 invested in the S&P 500 from 1990-2021. This makes the case against market timing, both by highlighting how difficult it is and how expensive it can be for total long-term returns.

Given the strength of both corporate and personal balance sheets, I expect any recession to be relatively shallow and short-lived. Corporate margins and household expenditures are at or the best levels on record. The first chart below from JPMorgan (JPM) shows the operating margin for companies in the S&P 500 through the first quarter of 2022. These companies are experiencing the highest margins in at least 30 years.

For households, although spending has eroded some of the balance sheet strength seen in the last couple of years, the ability of households to cover debt payments remains at near record highs. This implies that despite fears about markets and the economy, which have manifested in sinking consumer sentiment, households remain well-positioned to cover their expenses without running into financial difficulty.

Despite the financial strength of corporations and households, and despite the strong employment environment, consumer sentiment has fallen precipitously in recent months. The graph below, also from JPMorgan, displays the level of consumer sentiment as well as the return of the S&P 500 over the following 12 months. Of the inflection points highlighted on the graph, only four were followed by negative returns, and those were generally far smaller than the gains in absolute value. The average returns following both troughs and peaks in sentiment were positive, with those following troughs substantially higher.

While the above review of household and corporate financial conditions, sentiment, and cost of market timing provide support for a long-term investment thesis, it is worth looking at the length of historical recessions and the impact they have had on financial markets.

The chart below from DFA illustrates the forward 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year returns for the S&P 500 following a decline of more than 10%. The data track returns from 1926-2020. For more details and to see the methodology used, please refer to the DFA website.

DFA

Length of Recessions

If the U.S. economy does dip into a recession, it is worth understanding how long prior recessions have lasted and how stocks have performed leading into them and during the subsequent recovery. The graph below is from the blog, A Wealth of Common Sense, written by Ben Carlson from Ritholtz Wealth Management.

The data below shows that the average recession lasts about 10-11 months, even including the short 3-month 2020 recession (not shown). The longest recession since WWII was 18 months during the 2007-2009 financial crisis. These drawdowns in economic activity illustrate the importance of maintaining adequate liquidity to weather difficult times due to job losses or erosion of wealth. They have also proved to be attractive entry points for long-term investors. In other words, recessions provide opportunities to find value for investors.

Looking at historical bear markets, we can better understand how long it takes for stocks to recover. Once again, I am using data collected by Ben Carlson for his A Wealth of Common Sense blog. The table below shows the dates of the peaks and troughs as well as the percentage drawdown in the S&P 500. The fourth and fifth columns display the number of months and approximate length in years for the market to return to the prior peak level. By far the worst period was following the 1929 peak that led into the Great Depression. Outside of the 1930s, the longest recovery was following the dot com bust of 2000. While this period was painful, particularly for investors in individual tech names, it also provided a buying opportunity for long-term investors as the gains needed to recoup prior losses were substantial and were generally followed by years of solid returns.

Positioning Your Portfolio

Rather than reducing the level of investment, I suggest reducing the risk within the portfolio investments investors hold. In general, and as supported by the above analysis, I believe that investors are best served by avoiding market timing. That said, it is reasonable to make certain tilts within portfolio allocations to avoid drawdowns and to seek opportunities. In other words, stay invested and diversified, but in some cases it makes sense to modify the components of a fully invested portfolio.

For those with a lower risk tolerance or shorter investment horizon, it might make sense to take steps to reduce your equity allocation beta, increase exposure to high quality dividend payers, and add those companies for which the demand is inelastic for their products and services.

A year or two ago, I would have likely mentioned streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) in a positive light, saying that their revenue is sticky, but with the recent shedding of subscribers, that no longer seems to be the case. In fact, subscriber figures for services like Netflix, Disney+ (DIS), and others might be a new form of leading economic indicator.

Areas of focus

Minimum Volatility Funds

The proliferation of ETFs means that there is an option for almost any factor and subindustry. The first area of focus is ETFs that seek to minimize volatility. Their objective is to provide exposure to specific markets while reducing the investment’s beta with respect to that market. BlackRock (BLK) provides several of these funds through their iShares factor ETFs. The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) has an expense ratio of 0.15%, holds a diversified portfolio of over 170 large and mid-cap stocks, and has a beta of 0.79 with respect to the S&P 500 total return.

Similar low beta exposure is available for both developed and emerging markets through the iShares MSCI Min. Vol. EAFE ETF (EFAV) with expense ratio of 0.20% and the iShares MSCI Min. Vol. Emerging Markets ETF (EEMV) with expense ratio of 0.25%.

Dividend Aristocrats

Stocks and ETFs with consistent and growing dividends often exhibit lower beta exposure without necessarily sacrificing total return.

The iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) has about 100 positions across all sectors except real estate. The fund invests in companies that have paid dividends for at least the last 5 years, has a 12-month yield just over 3%, and expense ratio of 0.38%. The fund’s beta with respect to the S&P 500 total return is about 0.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) holds about 119 high quality U.S. stocks that have paid and raised their annual dividends for at least the past 20 years and has a 12-month yield of about 2.70%. This ETF has a beta of about 0.88 relative to the S&P 500 total return and expense ratio of 0.35%.

A third option is the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). This ETF invests in about 65 companies that have paid and raised their dividends for at least the last 25 consecutive years. The fund currently has a 12-month yield of about 2%, beta of about 0.91 relative to the S&P 500 total return and expense ratio of 0.35%.

The three ETFs discussed above have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) by a wide margin during this year’s sell-off year-to-date.

Consumer staples

I have discussed adding consumer staples in previous articles over the years. The idea of steady revenue combined with safe and growing dividends makes many of these companies attractive long-term holds through business cycles and varying market environments. I believe that these companies are often able to pass along increased input costs while also maintaining top line sales due to the relative inelasticity of demand for their products and services.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) holds a fairly concentrated portfolio of about 32 positions with the top five names, including Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Costco (COST), and Philip Morris (PM) representing about 50% of value. The fund exhibits a beta of about 0.57 with respect to the MSCI ACWI, fitting well with the low beta theme. It also has a 12-month yield of about 2.2% and expense ratio of 0.10%. Consumer staples have outperformed the S&P 500 by over 12% year-to-date.

Final Thoughts

The current investing environment is wrought with uncertainty. Inflation, monetary policy, war in Europe, and countless other factors are driving markets and investor worries. Like with so many issues in the past, these are unlikely to disappear overnight, but are likely to be replaced with new issues and new worries. That is the reality of the world and of investing. Because these events are unpredictable, as are their impacts, it is wise to protect your portfolio from extreme drawdowns by pursuing quality in your holdings. The suggestions I am making in this article are intended to help investors stay fully invested, avoid market timing, and ultimately participate in the value created over time, despite the uncertainty. Only through time in the market are returns able to compound and wealth created. I look forward to your feedback in the comment section below.